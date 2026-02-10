EQS-News: SCOPE
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Amid heightened volatility across global luxury real estate markets driven by geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainty, and persistent inflationary pressures, Thailand's ultra-luxury residential sector continues to demonstrate notable resilience. Within this context, SCOPE, a Bangkok-based ultra-luxury residential developer, reported total sales exceeding THB 2.6 billion in 2025, underscoring sustained confidence from high-net-worth individuals and international investors.
SCOPE Langsuan
Value Proposition in a Global Context
One of the defining strengths of Thailand's ultra-luxury market lies in its compelling value proposition when compared to global gateway cities such as London, New York, Tokyo, or Hong Kong. Prime residences in Bangkok remain significantly more accessible in terms of price, while offering comparable and in some cases superior, standards of design, space, and lifestyle.
Performance-Driven Luxury Development
SCOPE's 2025 performance provides a clear illustration of how well-executed ultra-luxury developments can outperform broader market trends. Despite a general slowdown in Thailand's property market, the company achieved over THB 2.6 billion in annual sales, reflecting consistent demand within the ultra-luxury segment.
Beyond Assets: Designing for Real Living
Beyond financial performance, SCOPE's developments are conceived as long-term homes rather than transactional assets. The company's development framework is anchored on three core pillars: Product Excellence, Lifestyle Integration, and World-Class Hospitality.
Elevating Living Through Hospitality
A defining component of SCOPE's ultra-luxury positioning is its proprietary ACQUA Hospitality Service, designed from the perspective of real homeowners. The concept integrates five-star hotel service principles into everyday residential living, redefining luxury as thoughtful attention to detail that enhances quality of life.
Outlook: Thailand's Luxury Market at a Turning Point
Bangkok continues to rank among the world's leading lifestyle destinations, recognized for its blend of global connectivity, healthcare standards, infrastructure, and cultural vibrancy. These fundamentals support its growing role as both a primary residence base and an investment within Southeast Asia.
10.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2274166 10.02.2026 CET/CEST