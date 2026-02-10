Parsons Corporation: Parsons Awarded $125M Contract to Support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a $125 million single-award Task Order contract over five years to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL), High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP), and Defense Research and Engineering Network (DREN). This recompeted award highlights Parsons' commitment to advancing research and development in the military sector and continues a partnership with the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory that has spanned over 20 years.

"Parsons is an agile, rapid developer of transformative solutions that strengthen the nation's security and deliver mission-ready capabilities at the speed of relevance," said Dr. David Tyler, vice president, C5ISR Solutions for Parsons. "This award underscores Parsons' long-standing dedication to innovation and excellence in support of the U.S. Army. We are excited to leverage our experience and expertise to further empower the ARL and contribute to impactful operations, AI/ML research, and cybersecurity capabilities."

Under the initiative, titled Computationally Augmented and Resilient: Situation Awareness, Intelligence, Planning, Mobility, and Defense, Parsons will provide critical research, development, and technical services to support the Army Research Directorate's mission. This collaboration aims to enhance scientific research and technology in key areas, including information processing, network and communication sciences, information assurance, computational sciences, and advanced computing.

Parsons will deliver a wide array of services, including research, development, test and evaluation, infrastructure operations, and comprehensive project management. As part of this contract, Parsons will also support the HPCMP and DREN operations, along with management services to ensure robust network security, effective systems administration, and reliable database management.

