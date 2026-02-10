Ferrari N.V.: Strong Performance In 2025 Sets The Foundation For Continued Growth In 2026

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2025 SETS THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026
- Net revenues of Euro 7,146 million, up 7% versus prior year
- Operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 2,110 million, up 12% versus prior year, with Operating profit (EBIT) margin of 29.5%
- Net profit of Euro 1,600 million and diluted EPS at Euro 8.96
- EBITDA of Euro 2,772 million, up 8% versus prior year, with EBITDA margin of 38.8%
- Industrial free cash flow of Euro 1,538 million, up 50% versus the prior year
- 2026 guidance targeting Euro ~7.50 billion revenues and 39.0% EBITDA margin, supported by strong product mix
Maranello (Italy), February 10, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") today announces its consolidated preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
"In 2025, Ferrari confirmed the strength of its carefully-managed volume strategy, pursuing value" said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. "Our remarkable financial performance - with revenues up 7% to over Euro 7.1 billion, an EBIT margin up 120 basis points to 29.5%, and industrial free cash flow surpassing Euro 1.5 billion - was sustained by product mix, personalizations and sponsorships. Demand for Ferrari remains very solid and is managed with discipline in every market reflecting our exclusivity model: our order book extends towards the end of 2027. We remain true to our identity: forward-looking and defined by our will to progress".
|For the three months ended
|(In Euro million,
|For the twelve months ended
|December 31,
|unless otherwise stated)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|3,152
|3,325
|(173) units
|Shipments (units)
|13,640
|13,752
|(112) units
|1,802
|1,736
|66
|4%
|Net revenues
|7,146
|6,677
|469
|7%
|513
|468
|45
|10%
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|2,110
|1,888
|222
|12%
|28.5%
|27.0%
|150 bps
|Operating profit (EBIT) margin
|29.5%
|28.3%
|120 bps
|381
|386
|(5)
|(1%)
|Net profit
|1,600
|1,526
|74
|5%
|2.14
|2.14
|-
|-
|Basic EPS (in Euro)
|8.97
|8.47
|0.50
|6%
|2.14
|2.14
|-
|-
|Diluted EPS (in Euro)
|8.96
|8.46
|0.50
|6%
|700
|643
|57
|9%
|EBITDA
|2,772
|2,555
|217
|8%
|38.8%
|37.0%
|180 bps
|EBITDA margin
|38.8%
|38.3%
|50 bps
|321
|221
|100
|46%
|Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities
|1,538
|1,027
|511
|50%