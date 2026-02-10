Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Ferrari N.V.: Strong Performance In 2025 Sets The Foundation For Continued Growth In 2026

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2025 SETS THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026

  • Net revenues of Euro 7,146 million, up 7% versus prior year
  • Operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 2,110 million, up 12% versus prior year, with Operating profit (EBIT) margin of 29.5%
  • Net profit of Euro 1,600 million and diluted EPS at Euro 8.96
  • EBITDA of Euro 2,772 million, up 8% versus prior year, with EBITDA margin of 38.8%
  • Industrial free cash flow of Euro 1,538 million, up 50% versus the prior year
  • 2026 guidance targeting Euro ~7.50 billion revenues and 39.0% EBITDA margin, supported by strong product mix

Maranello (Italy), February 10, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") today announces its consolidated preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"In 2025, Ferrari confirmed the strength of its carefully-managed volume strategy, pursuing value" said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. "Our remarkable financial performance - with revenues up 7% to over Euro 7.1 billion, an EBIT margin up 120 basis points to 29.5%, and industrial free cash flow surpassing Euro 1.5 billion - was sustained by product mix, personalizations and sponsorships. Demand for Ferrari remains very solid and is managed with discipline in every market reflecting our exclusivity model: our order book extends towards the end of 2027. We remain true to our identity: forward-looking and defined by our will to progress".

For the three months ended(In Euro million,For the twelve months ended
December 31, unless otherwise stated)December 31,
20252024Change 20252024Change
3,1523,325(173) unitsShipments (units)13,64013,752(112) units
1,8021,736664%Net revenues7,1466,6774697%
5134684510% Operating profit (EBIT)2,1101,88822212%
28.5%27.0%150 bpsOperating profit (EBIT) margin29.5%28.3%120 bps
381386(5)(1%)Net profit1,6001,526745%
2.142.14- - Basic EPS (in Euro)8.978.470.506%
2.142.14- - Diluted EPS (in Euro)8.968.460.506%
700643579%EBITDA2,7722,5552178%
38.8%37.0%180 bpsEBITDA margin38.8%38.3%50 bps
32122110046%Free Cash Flow from Industrial Activities1,5381,02751150%

