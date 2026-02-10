Ferrari N.V.: Strong Performance In 2025 Sets The Foundation For Continued Growth In 2026

STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2025 SETS THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026

Net revenues of Euro 7,146 million, up 7% versus prior year

Operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 2,110 million, up 12% versus prior year, with Operating profit (EBIT) margin of 29.5%

Net profit of Euro 1,600 million and diluted EPS at Euro 8.96

EBITDA of Euro 2,772 million, up 8% versus prior year, with EBITDA margin of 38.8%

Industrial free cash flow of Euro 1,538 million, up 50% versus the prior year

2026 guidance targeting Euro ~7.50 billion revenues and 39.0% EBITDA margin, supported by strong product mix

Maranello (Italy), February 10, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") today announces its consolidated preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"In 2025, Ferrari confirmed the strength of its carefully-managed volume strategy, pursuing value" said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. "Our remarkable financial performance - with revenues up 7% to over Euro 7.1 billion, an EBIT margin up 120 basis points to 29.5%, and industrial free cash flow surpassing Euro 1.5 billion - was sustained by product mix, personalizations and sponsorships. Demand for Ferrari remains very solid and is managed with discipline in every market reflecting our exclusivity model: our order book extends towards the end of 2027. We remain true to our identity: forward-looking and defined by our will to progress".