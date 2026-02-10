ImageneBio, Inc.: ImageneBio Appoints Immunology Drug Development Veteran Dr. Ben Porter-Brown as Chief Medical Officer

Brings 20+ years of clinical development experience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including OX40/OX40L program leadership

Will build and lead Imagene's clinical organization and drive completion of the Phase 2b ADAPTIVE trial in atopic dermatitis

Will expand Phase 2b trial footprint with planned international sites including in the UK and Europe

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA, "Imagene," or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Dr. Ben Porter-Brown, a seasoned autoimmune and inflammatory drug developer with experience in the OX40 receptor-ligand (OX40-OX40L) inhibition field, as its Chief Medical Officer. He will be focused on driving execution of the Phase 2b ADAPTIVE trial in atopic dermatitis (AD) and building Imagene's clinical organization.

"Welcoming Ben to the Imagene team is the next step in executing our plans to create a focused, clinically excellent company. Ben's expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases within and beyond medical dermatology, including his previous work on OX40 signaling inhibitors, is an incredible asset for our program. A recognized people leader, Ben will build and lead our clinical team, which will be essential as we focus on the execution of our Phase 2b ADAPTIVE trial in AD." commented Kristin Yarema, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Imagene.

Dr. Porter-Brown is an experienced drug developer with over 20 years of experience, primarily in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including in the OX40-OX40L space. He joins Imagene after most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX). Before MoonLake Ben spent over five years at Kymab, Ltd, now a Sanofi Company, where as Vice President of Clinical Development he led the project team responsible for the development of amlitelimab, an anti-OX40 ligand monoclonal antibody, from first in human studies to the critical Phase 2a study in AD that resulted in the acquisition of Kymab by Sanofi. After the acquisition he took on the role of Global Project Head at Sanofi to lead the cross-functional team and further develop amlitelimab, including early commercial planning and clinical trial design in AD, as well as next indication selection and development plans in a variety of immune mediated diseases. Prior to Kymab, Ben spent 16 years at Roche Pharmaceuticals in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility including Global Development Leader for Actema (tocilizumab) and Global Head of Infectious Diseases for Late-Stage Development. He received his medical degree from the Imperial College School of Science, Technology and Medicine at Imperial College London. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology with Medical Sciences from the University of London and a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine from Vrije Universiteit Brussels.

"Imagene has a compelling opportunity to make meaningful advances for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases like atopic dermatitis. Despite the prevalence of moderate-to-severe AD, which is the most common form of eczema, too many patients today are not benefiting from treatment with an advanced therapy, and more options are needed. OX40/OX40L signaling inhibition is a completely different approach to treating AD from currently approved therapies, a novel approach that may offer disease-modifying potential. IMG-007 inhibits a clinically validated target with a differentiated product profile, and I'm excited to lead execution of the Phase 2b ADAPTIVE trial to generate the data needed to guide next steps," said Dr. Porter-Brown. "The latest developments we have seen from OX40/OX40L targeting agents support the hypothesis that this mechanism can achieve progressively clearer skin over time, and it has opened the field for a differentiated molecule that is efficacious, tolerable, and can be dosed optimally. Uniquely positioned and in late-stage development, IMG-007 has the potential to capture all these benefits and reshape the treatment landscape for AD and other inflammatory diseases."

Dr. Porter-Brown will begin his full-time role at the Company as Chief Medical Officer on February 16, 2026. Subject to Dr. Porter-Brown becoming an employee of a to-be-formed subsidiary of the Company in the United Kingdom, we have agreed to grant Dr. Porter-Brown an award of 137,000 shares of our common stock (comprised of a combination of options and restricted stock units to be determined based on the value of the respective awards on the date of grant) as an inducement material to his decision to be employed by us as our Chief Medical Officer. The awards are expected to be granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the ImageneBio, Inc. 2025 Inducement Plan.

About ImageneBio, Inc.

Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company's program, IMG-007, is a receptor targeting, nondepleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of IMG-007 in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.imagenebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected benefits from appointing Dr. Porter-Brown as Chief Medical Officer of the Company the Company's plans to form a subsidiary and issue an inducement award to Dr. Porter-Brown; the belief that the anti-OX40/OX40L class is on a promising path towards adoption in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory and autoimmune indications; the potential of IMG-007, including to reshape the treatment landscape for AD and other inflammatory diseases; the potential benefits of OX40/OX40L antagonists generally and IMG-007 specifically in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata; and other statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. Words such as "will," "can," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: management's prior successes may not be indicative of future success; risks associated with the nonclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval of IMG-007, including potential delays in the completion of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; the timing of the availability of data from the Company's clinical trials; the clinical utility, potential differentiation and/or benefits and market acceptance of IMG-007; the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance the IMG-007 program, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; the Company's ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; the Company's reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, political, business, or competitive factors; and risks associated with changes in applicable laws or regulations or government resources and policies. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2025, and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

ir@imagenebio.com