Datadog, Inc.: Datadog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $953 million

Strong growth of larger customers, with 603 $1 million+ ARR customers, up from 462 a year ago

Launched Bits AI SRE Agent, Storage Management, Feature Flags, and Data Observability for general availability

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are pleased with our strong execution in fiscal year 2025, with 28% year-over-year revenue growth, $1,050 million in operating cash flow, and $915 million in free cash flow," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "During 2025, we delivered over 400 new features and capabilities to help our customers as they migrate to the cloud and begin to deploy to production with next-gen AI."

Pomel added, "Looking forward to 2026, we are excited about our plans to deliver more AI-powered innovation and help our customers with their complex challenges in modern Observability, Security, Software Delivery, Service Management, and Product Analytics."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $953 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

GAAP operating income was $9 million; GAAP operating margin was 1%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $230 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 24%.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.13; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.59.

Operating cash flow was $327 million, with free cash flow of $291 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $4.47 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $3.43 billion, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $(44) million; GAAP operating margin was (1)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $768 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 22%.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.31; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.05.

Operating cash flow was $1,050 million, with free cash flow of $915 million.



Fourth Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of December 31, 2025, we had 603 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, an increase of 31% from 462 as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, we had about 4,310 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 19% from 3,610 as of December 31, 2024.

Expanded Datadog's strategic collaboration with AWS and showcased new capabilities across AI, observability, and security-including LLM Observability, AI Security for AWS Resources, Cloud SIEM Risk Insights, and Bits AI remediation-to help organizations monitor, optimize, and secure AWS and multi-cloud environments at scale.

Launched Bits AI SRE, an AI on-call agent that autonomously investigates alerts using telemetry and organizational context to surface actionable root cause in minutes and help engineers resolve incidents faster.

Introduced Storage Management to help teams reduce cloud object storage waste and prevent unexpected spend with bucket- and prefix-level visibility, proactive anomaly detection, and targeted optimization recommendations.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, February 10, 2026, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

First Quarter 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $951 million and $961 million. Non-GAAP operating income between $195 million and $205 million. Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.49 and $0.51, assuming approximately 367 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $4.06 billion and $4.10 billion. Non-GAAP operating income between $840 million and $880 million. Non-GAAP net income per share between $2.08 and $2.16, assuming approximately 372 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.



Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details:

What: Datadog financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and outlook for the first quarter and the fiscal year 2026

Datadog financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and outlook for the first quarter and the fiscal year 2026 When: February 10, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 A.M. Pacific Time)

February 10, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 A.M. Pacific Time) Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please register here. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

To access the call in the U.S., please register here. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)

https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay) Replay: A replay of the call will be archived on the investor relations website



We announced an Investor Day on Thursday, February 12 in New York City starting at 1:00 P.M. ET.

Event Details:

What: Datadog 2026 Investor Day

Datadog 2026 Investor Day When: February 12, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time

February 12, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time In-person attendance: Please contact our team at IR@datadoghq.com for more information.

Please contact our team at IR@datadoghq.com for more information. Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)

https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay) Replay: Presentation materials will be available on the investor relations website at the conclusion of the event, and a replay of the event will be archived on the site



About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog's strategy, product and platform capabilities, the growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration, digital transformation and AI deployment, gross margins, operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, net interest and other income, cash taxes, capital expenditures and capitalized software, and Datadog's future financial performance, including its outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year 2026 and related notes and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our dependence on existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; (12) risks associated with changing laws, regulations, and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security and (13) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about trade policies, tariffs, reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2025. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; (4) M&A transaction costs; (5) amortization of issuance costs; and (6) an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate. Non-GAAP financial measures prior to April 1, 2025 have not been adjusted for M&A transaction costs, as such costs were not material to our results of operations in such prior periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in Datadog's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

M&A transaction costs. Datadog views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, as costs that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Datadog believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020 and December 2024, Datadog issued $747.5 million of 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2025 and $1.0 billion of 0% convertible senior notes due 2029, respectively. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 953,194 - 737,727 - 3,427,158 - 2,684,275 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 186,894 144,178 686,957 515,531 Gross profit 766,300 593,549 2,740,201 2,168,744 Operating expenses: Research and development(1)(3) 417,926 316,314 1,548,451 1,152,703 Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 264,377 207,947 956,423 756,605 General and administrative(1)(3)(4) 74,641 59,896 279,700 205,152 Total operating expenses 756,944 584,157 2,784,574 2,114,460 Operating income (loss) 9,356 9,392 (44,373 - 54,284 Other income: Interest expense(5) (2,600 - (2,643 - (11,059 - (7,068 - Interest income and other income, net 46,714 47,077 182,453 156,724 Other income, net 44,114 44,434 171,394 149,656 Income before provision for income taxes 53,470 53,826 127,021 203,940 Provision for income taxes 6,903 8,232 19,280 20,194 Net income - 46,567 - 45,594 - 107,741 - 183,746 Net income per share - basic - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.31 - 0.55 Net income per share - diluted - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.31 - 0.52 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: Basic 350,892 340,320 347,309 336,172 Diluted 365,516 360,940 363,471 358,636

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of revenue - 8,257 - 8,052 - 29,729 - 26,221 Research and development 127,058 97,276 469,526 363,301 Sales and marketing 43,442 33,598 156,472 122,079 General and administrative 26,629 19,535 94,944 58,735 Total - 205,386 - 158,461 - 750,671 - 570,336

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:

Cost of revenue - 1,565 - 1,104 - 5,428 - 5,642 Sales and marketing 277 207 945 825 Total - 1,842 - 1,311 - 6,373 - 6,467

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue - 175 - 68 - 695 - 446 Research and development 10,605 7,410 40,183 31,134 Sales and marketing 1,514 873 5,923 4,694 General and administrative 989 1,653 6,998 6,852 Total - 13,283 - 10,004 - 53,799 - 43,126

(4) Includes M&A transaction costs as follows:

General and administrative - 201 - - - 1,574 - - Total - 201 - - - 1,574 - -

(5) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:

Interest expense - 1,046 - 1,089 - 5,602 - 3,761 Total - 1,046 - 1,089 - 5,602 - 3,761

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 401,305 - 1,246,983 Marketable securities 4,073,531 2,942,076 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,292 and $16,302 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 741,262 598,919 Deferred contract costs, current 76,022 56,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,160 67,042 Total current assets 5,382,280 4,911,115 Property and equipment, net 338,093 226,970 Operating lease assets 214,674 172,512 Goodwill 530,568 360,381 Intangible assets, net 14,968 3,711 Deferred contract costs, non-current 126,708 86,573 Other assets 36,553 24,077 TOTAL ASSETS - 6,643,844 - 5,785,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - 148,791 - 107,731 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 209,595 127,136 Operating lease liabilities, current 39,369 31,970 Convertible senior notes, net, current - 634,023 Deferred revenue, current 1,193,646 961,853 Total current liabilities 1,591,401 1,862,713 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 256,187 196,905 Convertible senior notes, net, non-current 983,449 979,282 Deferred revenue, non-current 68,711 22,693 Other liabilities 11,890 9,383 Total liabilities 2,911,638 3,070,976 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 3,579,010 2,689,013 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,404 (4,701 - Retained earnings 137,789 30,048 Total stockholders' equity 3,732,206 2,714,363 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 6,643,844 - 5,785,339

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income - 46,567 - 45,594 - 107,741 - 183,746 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,631 15,706 55,756 54,933 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (12,364 - (12,393 - (44,516 - (51,932 - Amortization of issuance costs 1,046 1,089 5,602 3,761 Net loss on conversion inducement and capped call settlement - 599 - 599 Amortization of deferred contract costs 18,712 14,279 66,773 52,047 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 205,386 158,461 750,671 570,336 Non-cash lease expense 9,001 7,002 35,451 27,263 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 4,642 4,473 17,024 14,847 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment (5 - 1,308 2,141 1,660 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (196,255 - (116,327 - (157,368 - (104,485 - Deferred contract costs (48,298 - (24,725 - (126,836 - (76,048 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,263 - (16,581 - (21,299 - (26,654 - Other assets (606 - (4,639 - (3,806 - (1,003 - Accounts payable 12,329 17,034 36,628 25,610 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,481 4,083 52,889 (1,626 - Deferred revenue 259,065 170,265 273,284 197,549 Net cash provided by operating activities 327,069 265,228 1,050,135 870,603 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (1,082,469 - (507,309 - (3,599,841 - (2,653,242 - Maturities of marketable securities 603,384 428,445 2,487,657 2,018,832 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 17,979 233 31,104 201 Purchases of property and equipment (8,892 - (7,761 - (49,578 - (34,719 - Capitalized software development costs (27,156 - (16,495 - (85,840 - (60,781 - Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired (700 - (6,477 - (117,982 - (7,131 - Net cash used in investing activities (497,854 - (109,364 - (1,334,480 - (736,840 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,809 2,243 6,438 7,444 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan 28,238 21,179 56,816 43,686 Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance costs - 978,881 (190 - 978,881 Proceeds from settlement of capped calls related to 2025 Convertible Senior Notes - 54,725 - 54,725 Purchase of capped calls related to 2029 Convertible Senior Notes - (100,900 - - (100,900 - Repayments of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes - (196,704 - (635,547 - (196,753 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 30,047 759,424 (572,483 - 787,083 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,441 (5,723 - 11,150 (4,202 - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (139,297 - 909,565 (845,678 - 916,644 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-Beginning of period 540,602 337,418 1,246,983 330,339 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-End of period - 401,305 - 1,246,983 - 401,305 - 1,246,983

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit - 766,300 - 593,549 - 2,740,201 - 2,168,744 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 8,257 8,052 29,729 26,221 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,565 1,104 5,428 5,642 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 175 68 695 446 Non-GAAP gross profit - 776,297 - 602,773 - 2,776,053 - 2,201,053 GAAP gross margin 80% 80% 80% 81% Non-GAAP gross margin 81% 82% 81% 82% Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development - 417,926 - 316,314 - 1,548,451 - 1,152,703 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (127,058 - (97,276 - (469,526 - (363,301 - Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (10,605 - (7,410 - (40,183 - (31,134 - Non-GAAP research and development - 280,263 - 211,628 - 1,038,742 - 758,268 GAAP sales and marketing - 264,377 - 207,947 - 956,423 - 756,605 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (43,442 - (33,598 - (156,472 - (122,079 - Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (277 - (207 - (946 - (825 - Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (1,514 - (873 - (5,923 - (4,694 - Non-GAAP sales and marketing - 219,144 - 173,269 - 793,082 - 629,007 GAAP general and administrative - 74,641 - 59,896 - 279,700 - 205,152 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (26,629 - (19,535 - (94,944 - (58,735 - Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (989 - (1,653 - (6,998 - (6,852 - Less: M&A transaction costs(1) (201 - - (1,574 - - Non-GAAP general and administrative - 46,822 - 38,708 - 176,184 - 139,565 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin GAAP operating income (loss) - 9,356 - 9,392 - (44,373 - - 54,284 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 205,386 158,461 750,671 570,336 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,842 1,311 6,373 6,467 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 13,283 10,004 53,799 43,126 Plus: M&A transaction costs(1) 201 - 1,574 - Non-GAAP operating income - 230,068 - 179,168 - 768,044 - 674,213 GAAP operating margin 1% 1% (1)% 2% Non-GAAP operating margin 24% 24% 22% 25%

_________________

1) The year ended December 31, 2025 is adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods.

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of net income GAAP net income - 46,567 - 45,594 - 107,741 - 183,746 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 205,386 158,461 750,671 570,336 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,842 1,311 6,373 6,467 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 13,283 10,004 53,799 43,126 Plus: M&A transaction costs(1) 201 - 1,574 - Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,046 1,089 5,602 3,761 Non-GAAP net income before non-GAAP tax adjustments - 268,325 - 216,459 - 925,760 - 807,436 Income tax effects and adjustments(2) 50,895 38,953 179,178 153,608 Non-GAAP net income after non-GAAP tax adjustments - 217,430 - 177,506 - 746,582 - 653,828 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic - 0.76 - 0.64 - 2.67 - 2.40 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted - 0.73 - 0.60 - 2.55 - 2.25 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic - 0.62 - 0.52 - 2.15 - 1.94 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted - 0.59 - 0.49 - 2.05 - 1.82 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:

Basic 350,892 340,320 347,309 336,172 Diluted 365,516 360,940 363,471 358,636

_________________

1) The year ended December 31, 2025 is adjusted for M&A transaction costs, and these adjustments are applied prospectively, as these costs were not material to the consolidated results of operations in the prior periods. 2) Non-GAAP financial information for the periods shown are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 21%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities - 327,069 - 265,228 - 1,050,135 - 870,603 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (8,892 - (7,761 - (49,578 - (34,719 - Less: Capitalized software development costs (27,156 - (16,495 - (85,840 - (60,781 - Free cash flow - 291,021 - 240,972 - 914,717 - 775,103 Free cash flow margin 31 - 33 - 27 - 29 -

