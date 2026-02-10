Chromalloy Achieves FAA Approval for V2500 Select 8th Stage Compressor Blade PMA

Company Continues to Expand Its Leadership in Engine Component Innovation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in the aerospace engine aftermarket, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its V2500 Select 8th Stage Compressor Blade, marking a significant expansion of the portfolio of high-value turbine and compressor airfoil solutions.

The V2500 engine family, powering Airbus A320ceo aircraft and select military platforms, represents one of the most widely deployed narrow-body engine programs in service today. There is an installed base of thousands of engines operating worldwide and demand remains strong for cost-effective midlife maintenance solutions. The V2500 Select 8th Stage Compressor Blade PMA provides operators with a fully FAA-approved, high-performance alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts.

Chromalloy's newly approved blade is engineered to meet or exceed OEM performance standards and is produced using the company's advanced airfoil manufacturing technologies. This approval expands Chromalloy's growing suite of V2500 PMA and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) offerings, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, value-creating solutions across major commercial engine platforms.

The Chromalloy suite of aftermarket part and repair capabilities for the V2500 engine family supports engine operators, lessors, and MRO providers seeking to optimize maintenance economics, reduce lead times, and improve asset availability.

The V2500 Select 8th Stage Compressor Blade is produced within Chromalloy's independent, vertically integrated supply chain, where forging, machining, coating, and inspection processes are tightly controlled to ensure consistent quality and dependable availability. This independent approach enhances operational resilience and supports customers with reliable access to critical components.

Chromalloy continues to build on a foundation of proven record of safety and reliability, with decades of experience, over 60 FAA-approved gas path PMA components, and more than 6 billion part flight hours accumulated across its PMA portfolio. The addition of the V2500 Select 8th Stage Compressor Blade PMA further strengthens Chromalloy's position as a trusted provider of high-performance alternative aftermarket solutions.

Chromalloy remains committed to supporting engine owners, operators, and service centers with practical, cost-effective alternatives to OEM-supplied parts - enabling greater flexibility, improved maintenance economics, and enhanced value creation across the engine lifecycle.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 60 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of 6 billion part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part and meet all requirements.

