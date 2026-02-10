Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 Revenue of $137.0 million, GAAP Operating Income of $13- 0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million

2025 Revenue of $451.7 million- GAAP Operating Income of $23.4 million and a Record Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million

Guidance1 for 2026 Calls for Double Digit Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Growth

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $137.0 million, up 75% compared with $78.1 million in Q4 2024;

of $137.0 million, up 75% compared with $78.1 million in Q4 2024; GAAP operating income of $13.0 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $12.8 million in Q4 2024;

of $13.0 million, compared with GAAP operating income of $12.8 million in Q4 2024; Non-GAAP operating income of $15.2 million, compared with $9.7 million in Q4 2024;

of $15.2 million, compared with $9.7 million in Q4 2024; GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2024;

of $8.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $11.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2024; Non-GAAP net income of $13.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2024;

of $13.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2024; Adjusted EBITDA of $18.2 million, up 50% compared with $12.1 million in Q4 2024.





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $451.7 million, up 48%, compared with $305.4 million in 2024;

of $451.7 million, up 48%, compared with $305.4 million in 2024; GAAP operating income of $23.4 million, compared with $27.7 million in 2024;

of $23.4 million, compared with $27.7 million in 2024; Non-GAAP operating income of $42.5 million, up 33% compared with $31.9 million in 2024;

of $42.5 million, up 33% compared with $31.9 million in 2024; GAAP net income of $20.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in 2024;

of $20.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $24.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in 2024; Non-GAAP net income of $39.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in 2024;

of $39.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared with $28.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share in 2024; Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, up 26% compared with $42.2 million in 2024.





Forward-Looking Expectations

Management's financial guidance for 2026 is for revenue of between $500 to $520 million, representing a revenue growth rate of approximately 13% at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be between $61 to $66 million, representing a growth rate of approximately 19% at the midpoint1-

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We ended 2025 with a very strong fourth quarter and a solid year, reflecting steady execution across the company, driven primarily by our key growth engines of Defense, IFC and advanced multi-orbit solutions. Revenue increased both in the fourth quarter and for the full year, through organic growth and through acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA also improved, underscoring our operational strength and sustained demand for Gilat's technology. Altogether, the results point to durable momentum as our solutions become more integral to global connectivity."

Mr. Sfadia added- "In the fourth quarter, we recorded several notable achievements. In the Defense Division, we continued to expand our customer base and opened a new segment with an Earth Observation (EO) solution to serve the unique needs of defense customers around the world. Our Commercial Division further secured its leadership position in both IFC and next-generation satellite ground platforms with large awards from new and existing customers. These outcomes highlight the breadth of our portfolio, the pace of innovation and our ability to integrate new products and acquired technologies."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "For 2026, we expect continued double digit growth supported by a strong backlog and healthy pipelines. Moreover, with a solid balance sheet and over $183 million in net cash, we are continually exploring additional growth opportunities and potential targets."

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached unaudited summary consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the summary consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Gilat presents non-GAAP measurements of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to Gilat's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of Gilat's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating expenses (income), net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare Gilat's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate Gilat's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with Gilat's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

1 We do not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis, including Net income, because we are unable to reasonably provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as earnout-based expenses related to recent acquisitions. As a result, we are not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward looking data without unreasonable effort.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Twelve months ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Audited Unaudited Revenues - 451,657 - 305,448 - 136,959 - 78,128 Cost of revenues 318,313 192,117 98,671 47,107 Gross profit 133,344 113,331 38,288 31,021 Research and development expenses, net 46,651 38,136 11,227 10,108 Selling and marketing expenses 35,114 27,381 9,572 6,657 General and administrative expenses 31,345 26,868 11,496 6,192 Other operating income, net (3,206 - (6,751 - (6,964 - (4,706 - Total operating expenses 109,904 85,634 25,331 18,251 Operating income 23,440 27,697 12,957 12,770 Financial income (expenses), net (4,526 - 1,504 (1,348 - 63 Income before taxes on income 18,914 29,201 11,609 12,833 Taxes on income 1,809 (4,352 - (2,818 - (1,069 - Net income - 20,723 - 24,849 - 8,791 - 11,764 Basic earnings per share - 0.35 - 0.44 - 0.14 - 0.21 Diluted earnings per share - 0.34 - 0.44 - 0.13 - 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 59,428,823 57,016,920 65,075,472 57,017,032 Diluted 60,402,165 57,016,920 67,377,192 57,017,032

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,

other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.

Three months ended

Three months ended December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income - 8,791 - 11,764 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses 197 133 Amortization of purchased intangibles 3,320 389 Other integration expenses - 53 3,517 575 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses 1,842 653 Stock-based compensation related to business combination

2,657 140 Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,112 216 Other operating income, net (6,964 - (4,706 - Other integration expenses 83 17 (1,270 - (3,680 - Taxes on income 2,386 (147 - Non-GAAP net income - 13,424 - 8,512

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,

other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate. Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income - 20,723 - 24,849 Gross profit Stock-based compensation expenses 814 518 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,781 2,412 Other non-recurring expenses - 466 Other integration expenses 64 277 9,659 3,673 Operating expenses Stock-based compensation expenses 5,262 2,771 Stock-based compensation related to business combination

2,344 3,437 Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,385 988 Other operating income, net (3,206 - (6,751 - Other integration expenses 603 55 9,388 500 Taxes on income (775 - (797 - Non-GAAP net income - 38,995 - 28,225

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

U.S. dollars in thousands

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Twelve months ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income - 20,723 - 24,849 - 8,791 - 11,764 Adjustments: Financial expenses (income), net 4,526 (1,504 - 1,348 (63 - Taxes on income (1,809 - 4,352 2,818 1,069 Stock-based compensation expenses 6,076 3,289 2,039 786 Stock-based compensation related to business combination 2,344 3,437 2,657 140 Depreciation and amortization Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Twelve months ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited Commercial - 281,352 - 155,344 - 75,118 - 36,962 Defense 100,430 97,755 33,336 29,358 Peru 69,875 52,349 28,505 11,808 Total revenues - 451,657 - 305,448 - 136,959 - 78,128

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 168,907 - 119,384 Short-term deposits 16,433 - Restricted cash 88 853 Trade receivables, net 79,383 49,600 Contract assets 36,987 24,941 Inventories 45,430 38,890 Other current assets 38,325 21,963 Total current assets 385,553 255,631 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash - 12 Long-term contract assets 7,890 8,146 Severance pay funds 6,941 5,966 Deferred taxes 15,558 11,896 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,922 6,556 Other long-term assets 19,871 5,288 Total long-term assets 56,182 37,864 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 75,172 70,834 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 53,986 12,925 GOODWILL 169,534 52,494 TOTAL ASSETS - 740,427 - 429,748 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loan - 2,000 - - Trade payables 31,614 17,107 Accrued expenses 59,797 45,368 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 71,953 18,587 Operating lease liabilities 2,957 2,557 Other current liabilities 41,529 17,817 Total current liabilities 209,850 101,436 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loan - 2,000 Accrued severance pay 7,508 6,677 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 67 580 Operating lease liabilities 3,102 4,014 Other long-term liabilities 19,622 10,606 Total long-term liabilities 30,299 23,877 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 3,765 2,733 Additional paid-in capital 1,115,030 943,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,768 - (6,120 - Accumulated deficit (614,749 - (635,472 - Total shareholders' equity 500,278 304,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 740,427 - 429,748