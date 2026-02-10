Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: A340) ("Hertz Energy", the "Company" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "LIFE Offering") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing ("LIFE") exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for exploration work to be conducted at the Company's recently announced Crag and Rod properties, together with and including the Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit (the "Craig Silver Project"), located in east-central Yukon, and the Company's other exploration projects including the Lake George Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project ("Tungmony") in New Brunswick, in addition to working capital purposes. The recently announced option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Crag and Rod projects, situated within a prospective sub-belt of the ~175-kilometre-long Rackla Belt, a region recognized for hosting some of Yukon's highest-grade silver-lead-zinc and gold mineralization, was a significant development milestone for Hertz, positioning it at the forefront of Canadian silver exploration. The Craig Deposit is a drill-defined silver-lead-zinc asset that remains open along strike and at depth, offering significant potential for resource expansion. The Crag-Rod Project will be a core focus of the Company's exploration initiatives into 2026, and represents a consolidated and contiguous property that includes a 14-kilometre mineralized corridor hosting multiple under-explored zones such as Discovery, Trent, Azure, Nadaleen, and Scott. Historical drilling has returned numerous high-grade intercepts, including intervals exceeding 200 g/t silver with substantial lead and zinc values (refer to the Company's press release dated January 28, 2026).

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.hertz-energy.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Flow-Through (FT) Offering

The Company also intends to offer up to 6,000,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.50 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant, with each Warrant having the same terms as in the LIFE Offering.

The gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of the FT Units will be used on the Company's recently optioned for 100% interest Crag and Rod properties in Yukon, along with the Company's Lake George Antimony-Tungsten-Gold Project ("Tungmony") in New Brunswick, to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The qualifying expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2027, and will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares.

All securities issued in connection with the FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company has also agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering, and such number of one-half of one Common Share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units and FT Units sold under the LIFE Offering and FT Offering. Each whole Broker Warrant shall be comprised of two (2) one-half of one Common Share purchase warrants, and will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The closing of the LIFE Offering and FT Offering is expected to occur on or about February 28, 2026, or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

Cautionary Statements

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release are historical in nature unless otherwise stated. Historical results referenced herein have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person and should not be relied upon.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., a Geological Consultant to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Hertz Energy Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based junior exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy metals mineral properties. The Company is focused on advancing the Crag and Rod properties, together with and including the Craig silver-lead-zinc deposit, located in east-central Yukon, situated within the Craig Belt, a prospective sub-belt of the ~175-kilometre-long Rackla Belt, a region recognized for hosting some of Yukon's highest-grade silver-lead-zinc and gold mineralization. The Company's lithium exploration projects include the Agastya Lithium Project in James Bay, Québec. Hertz Energy's 100% owned Harriman Antimony Project in the Gaspé Region of Quebec and the Lake George Antimony-Gold-Tungsten Project in New Brunswick are part of the Company's growing property portfolio.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to, statements about the LIFE Offering and the FT Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom, and related matters. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements in this news release include the tax treatment of the FT Shares. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "Deposits", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration, risks related to environmental regulation and liability. the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those Deposited in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283376

Source: Hertz Energy Inc.