Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) ("Mercado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration drill permit for its Copalito Project ("Copalito" or the "Project") in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company has been preparing for its inaugural 3,000-metre diamond drill program at Copalito, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of this year.

Drilling Permit

The permit authorizes the Company to utilize both existing and newly constructed drill pads on the Project. The initial 3,000-metre diamond drill program is designed to test extensions of known veins, conduct infill drilling, evaluate targets at depth, and drill newly identified targets. This program will build on the 81 historical diamond drill holes and extensive prospecting completed by the previous operator.

Geophysics Surveys

Mercado and its LiDAR contractor have completed the drone-based LiDAR survey. Data compilation and interpretation are now underway. A high-resolution UAV magnetic survey is currently in progress and is expected to be completed within the coming week.

Field Exploration Program

Mercado's geological team in Mexico continues to advance fieldwork, including re-logging and re-sampling selected historic drill core. The team has been actively mapping and prospecting previously un-explored areas of the Project. Approximately 30% of the surface exploration program is complete. A soil sampling program has commenced to support the geochemical characterization of the known mineralized vein field and to investigate previously un-explored areas of the project to aid in the identification of new drill targets.

About Mercado Minerals Ltd.

Mercado Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MERC) is a silver-focused exploration company targeting the next world-class discovery in Mexico's emerging Western Silver Belt, part of the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental mining district. With a proven team boasting extensive experience in Mexican exploration, Mercado is actively advancing multiple projects across more than 3,000 hectares. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and discovery-driven results.

