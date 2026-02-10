Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.: AZI's Groundbreaking News: Company Invests $1.1 Billion in Counter-Cyclical Acquisition of $1.87 Billion Digital Assets from Crypto Giant, Enters Strategic Partnership Talks to Lead the Global DAT ...

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced the completion of negotiations for a landmark acquisition of approximately $1.87 billion in premium digital assets from a globally leading crypto-asset institution (the "Crypto Titan") for a total consideration of approximately $1.1 billion. Executed amidst a period of adjustment in the global crypto market, this transaction showcases AZI's forward-looking strategic vision and superior asset allocation capabilities.

To accelerate the development of its global specialized vehicle and aftermarket parts sales network via its cross-border supply chain platform, AZI recognizes the imperative to solve the critical challenge of online cross-border payments-a challenge for which cryptocurrency presents a pivotal solution. Concurrently, AZI's U.S. subsidiary has reached an agreement in principle to cooperate with this Crypto Titan. The two parties will engage in deep collaboration focused on DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) development, the construction of compliant crypto-payment infrastructure, and the expansion of multi-scenario payment ecosystems. They are committed to jointly forging and leading the vast global market for cryptocurrency-based DAT treasury and crypto payments.

I. Counter-Cyclical Masterstroke: $1.1 Billion Secures $1.87 Billion in Digital Assets

Under the backdrop of intensifying global macroeconomic conditions and heightened volatility in the crypto market, AZI has seized the window of opportunity presented by a rational asset price correction. Through rigorous due diligence and prudent risk assessment, the company is set to proceed with acquiring a portion of the crypto giant's core asset portfolio. The assets slated for acquisition include:



Leading mainstream crypto-assets

High-growth potential public blockchain ecosystem tokens

Infrastructure-type assets related to stablecoins and compliant payments

Equity and token positions in several premium projects





The digital asset portfolio, now integrated into AZI's balance sheet management, holds a current market value of approximately $1.87 billion.With an actual payment of $1.1 billion, this constitutes a significantly "discounted" acquisition, reserving ample flexibility for subsequent valuation recovery and appreciation.

AZI management stated that this substantial, counter-cyclical move into digital assets marks a pivotal strategic upgrade, propelling the company from "traditional asset allocation" into a new era of "global diversified digital asset allocation."

II. Power Alliance: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a Crypto Titan

Beyond the asset acquisition, AZI has concurrently established a medium-to-long term strategic cooperative relationship with the Crypto Titan. As an internationally preeminent crypto institution, the partner possesses:



Profound global liquidity management expertise

A compliant operational footprint and licensing foundation across multiple jurisdictions

Mature, institutional-grade custody, security risk control, and clearing & settlement systems

Extensive experience in crypto-asset product design and market operations





According to the signed strategic cooperation agreement, AZI and the Crypto Titan will pursue deep synergy in the following key areas:

Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) Development & Management

Jointly build compliant, transparent DAT treasury management systems in key global financial centers.

Implement institutional-grade risk control standards, custody solutions, and multi-signature technology to enhance asset security and operational efficiency.

Provide professional digital asset treasury management solutions for global corporations, family offices, and financial institutions.





Co-building Crypto-Payment Infrastructure

Collaboratively deploy crypto-payment solutions for industries such as cross-border e-commerce, travel, and retail.

Bridge payment channels between cryptocurrency and fiat currency to enable low-cost, high-efficiency cross-border settlement.

Drive the adoption of compliant crypto-payment functionalities among merchants and platforms, enriching end-use scenarios.





Global Compliance Layout & Market Expansion

Advance relevant licensing, permits, and regulatory alignment in full compliance with global and jurisdictional requirements.

Jointly participate in formulating global industry standards and best practices for crypto payments and digital asset management.

Launch comprehensive one-stop services encompassing asset allocation, payment settlement, and risk management for institutions and high-net-worth clients.





III. Strategic Blueprint: Charting the Course for DAT Treasury & Crypto-Payment Markets

Guided by the dual-driver strategy of "Digital Asset Treasury + Crypto Payments," AZI and its partner will jointly pursue the following medium-to-long term objectives:

Build a Multi-Scenario Crypto-Payment Network

Using cross-border trade, online consumption, and offline point-of-sale payments as entry points, evolve crypto payments from an "investment tool" to an "everyday payment tool," increasing the circulation and utility of crypto-assets in real-world economic activities.





Form an "Assets - Payments - Ecosystem" Virtuous Cycle

Leveraging premium digital assets as the foundation, high-frequency payments as the application gateway, and compliance/security as prerequisites, construct an open yet robust global digital asset ecosystem. This aims to achieve a multi-win outcome of asset appreciation, payment convenience, and industry empowerment.

Leveraging premium digital assets as the foundation, high-frequency payments as the application gateway, and compliance/security as prerequisites, construct an open yet robust global digital asset ecosystem. This aims to achieve a multi-win outcome of asset appreciation, payment convenience, and industry empowerment.





IV. Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value Through Prudent, Compliant Growth

AZI's core leadership indicated that this strategic deployment of approximately $1.87 billion in digital assets and the in-depth cooperation with the Crypto Titan will significantly enhance the company's asset structure resilience and global strategic execution capability. This is expected to create long-term shareholder value by:

Elevating the company's asset return rates and growth prospects

Unlocking new growth avenues in global markets

Consolidating the company's competitive edge in the digital economy and fintech sectors





V. Looking Ahead

AZI is confident that the global markets for cryptocurrency-based DAT treasury management and crypto payments are poised for explosive growth as digital asset infrastructure matures and regulatory frameworks clarify. Adhering to its prudent and steady operational philosophy, AZI will use this major acquisition and strategic partnership as a springboard to increase investments in technology, compliance, risk management, and talent. The company will actively explore more innovative application scenarios, delivering greater value to shareholders, clients, and partners.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.



AZI is a technology-driven operator of comprehensive solution-focused automotive e-commerce platforms. Leveraging advanced internet technologies and big data analytics tools, it provides global participants in the automotive industry with a range of value-added services, including but not limited to new car sales, parts procurement, and logistics coordination. The company aims to promote the upgrading and transformation of the entire industry chain by improving circulation efficiency and reducing operational costs.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

