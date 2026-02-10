Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Provides Corporate Update

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), an institutional-grade digital asset and real-world asset tokenization company, today provided a corporate update from its Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Morgan Lekstrom, highlighting recent strategic progress, balance sheet strength, insider alignment, preparations for the upcoming launch of GLDY, and the 2026 strategic roadmap.

Executive Chairman Commentary

Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Streamex, commented:

"Streamex now has a strong, well-capitalized foundation as we move toward the launch of GLDY. The Company is supported by an experienced leadership team, newly strengthened board, and significant insider ownership exceeding 50%, creating a high degree of alignment with shareholders.

With the platform fully tested end-to-end, channel partners and vendors onboarded, and previously disclosed indications of interest in excess of $100 million now advancing toward final commitments, GLDY is shaping up for a successful launch. We expect to provide formal updates regarding launch timing and scale in the coming weeks.

As global markets continue to evolve toward tokenization and digital infrastructure, Streamex is focused on delivering an institutional-grade, compliant solution for holding and trading precious metals and other commodities, a total addressable market of approximately $120 trillion. We welcome engagement from investors and partners as we continue to execute on our strategy."

Recent Events:

Robust, Fully Deleveraged Balance Sheet

Streamex has established a strong and clean balance sheet, positioning the Company with significant financial flexibility as it enters its next phase of growth.

The Company recently closed a $40.25 million underwritten public offering, priced at $3.00 per share with no warrants, including the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. As a result, Streamex now holds approximately US$50 million in cash on its balance sheet.

Following the financing, the Company fully repaid its outstanding Secured Convertible Debentures and terminated its never-utilized Standby Equity Purchase Agreement. These actions have eliminated all debt and variable or contingent dilution instruments from the capital structure.

With no convertible debt, and no variable equity facilities, Streamex is now fully deleveraged, well-capitalized, and positioned to execute its strategic roadmap from a position of financial strength.

Significant Insider Purchases

Since January 1, 2026, senior officers and advisors of Streamex have collectively acquired approximately 1,247,011 shares of the Company's common stock in open-market transactions, as disclosed in multiple SEC Form 4 filings.

Notable insider purchases include:

Frank Giustra , Advisor, acquired 1,100,000 common shares at prices ranging from $3.00 to $3.17.

, Advisor, acquired 1,100,000 common shares at prices ranging from $3.00 to $3.17. Morgan Lekstrom , Executive Chairman, acquired 95,500 common shares at prices ranging from approximately $3.06 to $3.70.

, Executive Chairman, acquired 95,500 common shares at prices ranging from approximately $3.06 to $3.70. Mitchell Williams, Chief Investment Officer, acquired 51,511 common shares at a weighted average price of approximately $3.03.





Board and Management Appointments

Streamex has continued to enhance its governance and leadership capabilities through several key appointments:

Morgan Lekstrom has been appointed Executive Chairman, bringing extensive experience in capital markets, corporate development, and public company leadership.

has been appointed Executive Chairman, bringing extensive experience in capital markets, corporate development, and public company leadership. Anthony Marciano , Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business, has joined the Board as an independent director, contributing deep expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial markets.

, Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business, has joined the Board as an independent director, contributing deep expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial markets. Kevin Gopaul has joined the Board of Directors, bringing more than 25 years of global asset management and capital markets experience, including senior leadership roles at BMO Global Asset Management where he helped scale a ~$100 billion ETF franchise.

has joined the Board of Directors, bringing more than 25 years of global asset management and capital markets experience, including senior leadership roles at BMO Global Asset Management where he helped scale a ~$100 billion ETF franchise. Russell Starr has been appointed Head of Capital Markets bringing over 25 years of capital markets experience across US Capital Markets, emerging technology, tokenized finance, and Web3 infrastructure.

2026 Product Roadmap

Streamex is advancing a focused product roadmap designed to efficiently scale its platform and expand institutional adoption across large commodity markets.

SLVY - Silver with Yield (Targeted for Q2 2026)

Following the launch of GLDY, the Company plans to introduce SLVY, a silver-backed, yield-generating product, targeted for mid-2026. The existing Monetary Metals partnership, infrastructure, compliance framework, and distribution channels established for GLDY are directly transferable to SLVY, enabling a plug-and-play launch. Silver represents a large, liquid global market with strong industrial and investment demand, making it a natural and strategic expansion for Streamex.

Tokenized Royalty and Streaming Product (Targeted by Year-End 2026)

By year-end 2026, Streamex plans to launch a tokenized royalty and streaming product, providing direct access to one of the most sought-after asset classes in the mining sector. Mining royalties and streams are typically only accessible through equity ownership or private transactions. Tokenization enables compliant, direct exposure to royalty cash flows, expanding investor access while addressing structural limitations in traditional markets.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of real-world assets. Streamex provides institutional-grade solutions that bring traditional commodities and assets on-chain through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. The company is committed to delivering transparent, scalable, and compliant digital asset solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter) at @streamex.

