CVS Health Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased to $105.7 billion, up 8.2% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $2.30 and Adjusted EPS of $1.09
Full-Year Highlights
- Total revenues increased to a record high $402.1 billion, up 7.8% compared to prior year
- GAAP diluted EPS of $1.39 and Adjusted EPS of $6.75
- Generated cash flow from operations of $10.6 billion
Operational Highlights
- CVS Pharmacy® successfully completed the transition to cost-based reimbursement across its Commercial, Third-Party Discount, Medicare and Medicaid businesses.
- Aetna® continues to improve the experience for health care professionals and their patients, approving more than 95% of all eligible prior authorizations within 24 hours, with many completed instantaneously.
- Caremark® closes out 2025 with significant customer wins and strong retention, providing momentum into 2026.
2026 Full-Year Guidance
- Confirmed GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $5.94 to $6.14
- Confirmed Adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.00 to $7.20
- Updated cash flow from operations guidance to at least $9.0 billion from at least $10.0 billion
CEO Commentary
"Our fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the progress we are making in transforming the health care experience with our unique collection of businesses. From lowering drug prices, to improving navigation of health care, to being the front door of care across our country, we are well positioned to achieve our ambition to be the most trusted health care company in America."
- David Joyner, CVS Health President and CEO
WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.
Financial Results Summary
Three Months Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2025
2024
Change
Total revenues
$ 105,693
$ 97,710
$ 7,983
Operating income
2,112
2,368
(256)
Adjusted operating income (1)
2,597
2,728
(131)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.30
$ 1.30
$ 1.00
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 1.09
$ 1.19
$ (0.10)
Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $2.30 increased from $1.30 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 decreased from $1.19 in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in adjusted operating income in the Health Care Benefits segment, reflecting changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA").
Consolidated fourth quarter and full-year results
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total revenues
$ 105,693
$ 97,710
$ 7,983
$ 402,067
$ 372,809
$ 29,258
Operating income
2,112
2,368
(256)
4,660
8,516
(3,856)
Adjusted operating income (1)
2,597
2,728
(131)
14,443
11,976
2,467
Net income
2,923
1,623
1,300
1,728
4,586
(2,858)
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.30
$ 1.30
$ 1.00
$ 1.39
$ 3.66
$ (2.27)
Adjusted EPS (2)
$ 1.09
$ 1.19
$ (0.10)
$ 6.75
$ 5.42
$ 1.33
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year:
- Total revenues increased 8.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased 7.8% in the year ended December 31, 2025 driven by growth across all operating segments.
- Operating income decreased 10.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income and a decline in net realized capital gains compared to the prior year.
- Operating income decreased 45.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit and approximately $1.2 billion of legacy litigation charges, both recorded during the year ended December 31, 2025. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in adjusted operating income and the absence of approximately $1.2 billion of restructuring charges recorded in the prior year.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 4.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased 20.6% in the year ended December 31, 2025. See pages 3 through 5 for a discussion of the adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.
- Interest expense increased $29 million, or 3.8%, and $161 million, or 5.4%, respectively, primarily as a result of long-term debt issuances in December 2024 and August 2025.
- The Company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective income tax rate of (115.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income tax expense at an effective income tax rate of 23.7% in the prior year. The change was due to a worthless stock deduction associated with a subsidiary that filed for bankruptcy in 2025.
- The effective income tax rate for the full year decreased to 19.1% compared to 25.4% in the prior year due to the worthless stock deduction described above, partially offset by the impact of the goodwill impairment charge and the legacy litigation charges recorded during 2025, both of which were not deductible for income tax purposes.
Health Care Benefits segment
The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except percentages
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total revenues
$ 36,293
$ 32,958
$ 3,335
$ 143,354
$ 130,665
$ 12,689
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
(676)
(439)
(237)
2,939
307
2,632
Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3)
94.8 %
94.8 %
- %
91.2 %
92.5 %
(1.3) %
Medical membership (4)
26.6
27.1
(0.5)
- Total revenues increased 10.1% and 9.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in the Government business, largely due to the impact of the IRA on the Medicare Part D program.
- Adjusted operating loss increased $237 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the IRA and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of premium deficiency reserves, partially offset by improved underlying performance in the Government business.
- Adjusted operating income increased $2.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved underlying performance in the Government business and higher favorable prior year development.
- The MBR of 94.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 remained consistent with the prior year as improved underlying performance in the Government business was offset by changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the IRA.
- The MBR decreased to 91.2% in the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 92.5% in the prior year primarily driven by improved underlying performance in the Government business and higher favorable prior year development.
- Medical membership as of December 31, 2025 of 26.6 million decreased 112,000 members compared with September 30, 2025 reflecting declines in the individual exchange product line, partially offset by an increase in Commercial ASC membership. Medical membership as of December 31, 2025 decreased 504,000 members compared with December 31, 2024, reflecting declines in the individual exchange and Government product lines, partially offset by an increase in Commercial ASC membership.
- Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $2.0 billion during the year ended December 31, 2025. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2025 operating results.
- Days claims payable were 38.9 days as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 3.6 days compared to September 30, 2025.
See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.
Health Services segment
The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total revenues
$ 51,244
$ 47,020
$ 4,224
$ 190,425
$ 173,605
$ 16,820
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,923
1,761
162
7,151
7,243
(92)
Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6)
491.9
499.4
(7.5)
1,900.7
1,917.6
(16.9)
- Total revenues increased 9.0% and 9.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.
- Adjusted operating income increased 9.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.
- Adjusted operating income decreased 1.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements and the impact of a higher medical benefit ratio in the Company's health care delivery business, partially offset by improved purchasing economics and pharmacy drug mix.
- Pharmacy claims processed decreased 1.5% and 0.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year.
See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.
Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment
The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total revenues
$ 37,660
$ 33,514
$ 4,146
$ 139,367
$ 124,500
$ 14,867
Adjusted operating income (1)
1,911
1,758
153
6,040
5,774
266
Prescriptions filled (5) (6)
473.8
445.9
27.9
1,808.8
1,715.5
93.3
- Total revenues increased 12.4% and 11.9% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume, including incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic drug introductions.
- Adjusted operating income increased 8.7% and 4.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume, including incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, as well as favorable drug mix, partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and increased investments in the segment's colleagues and capabilities.
- Prescriptions filled increased 6.3% and 5.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization and incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions.
- Same store prescription volume(6)(11) increased 9.7% and 8.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year.
See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 24 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 16 and page 23 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
About CVS Health
CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.
Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, the information under the headings "2026 Full-Year Guidance", "CEO Commentary" and "Financial Results Summary" and the information included in the reconciliations and endnotes. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Products
$ 67,042
$ 61,911
$ 249,908
$ 231,521
Premiums
34,017
30,913
134,751
122,896
Services
4,040
4,131
15,175
16,239
Net investment income
594
755
2,233
2,153
Total revenues
105,693
97,710
402,067
372,809
Operating costs:
Cost of products sold
59,060
55,268
221,167
206,287
Health care costs
33,066
29,543
125,538
115,121
Operating expenses
11,455
10,521
44,977
41,706
Goodwill impairment
-
-
5,725
-
Restructuring charges
-
10
-
1,179
Total operating costs
103,581
95,342
397,407
364,293
Operating income
2,112
2,368
4,660
8,516
Interest expense
(787)
(758)
(3,119)
(2,958)
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
491
-
491
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
-
-
483
-
Other income
29
25
112
99
Income before income tax provision
1,354
2,126
2,136
6,148
Income tax provision (benefit)
(1,569)
503
408
1,562
Net income
2,923
1,623
1,728
4,586
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
20
21
40
28
Net income attributable to CVS Health
$ 2,943
$ 1,644
$ 1,768
$ 4,614
Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:
Basic
$ 2.32
$ 1.31
$ 1.40
$ 3.67
Diluted
$ 2.30
$ 1.30
$ 1.39
$ 3.66
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,270
1,259
1,267
1,259
Diluted
1,277
1,261
1,271
1,262
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
At December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,453
$ 8,586
Investments
2,145
2,407
Accounts receivable, net
39,779
36,469
Inventories
19,246
18,107
Other current assets
5,091
3,076
Total current assets
74,714
68,645
Long-term investments
32,669
28,934
Property and equipment, net
13,083
12,993
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,973
15,944
Goodwill
85,478
91,272
Intangible assets, net
25,508
27,323
Separate accounts assets
1,994
3,311
Other assets
5,119
4,793
Total assets
$ 253,538
$ 253,215
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 17,641
$ 15,892
Pharmacy claims and discounts payable
26,344
24,166
Health care costs payable
15,399
15,064
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
22,387
20,810
Other insurance liabilities
1,116
1,183
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,737
1,751
Short-term debt
-
2,119
Current portion of long-term debt
4,068
3,624
Total current liabilities
88,692
84,609
Long-term operating lease liabilities
13,643
14,899
Long-term debt
60,502
60,527
Deferred income taxes
3,832
3,806
Separate accounts liabilities
1,994
3,311
Other long-term insurance liabilities
4,716
4,902
Other long-term liabilities
4,777
5,431
Total liabilities
178,156
177,485
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock and capital surplus
50,402
49,661
Treasury stock
(36,790)
(36,818)
Retained earnings
61,196
62,837
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
406
(120)
Total CVS Health shareholders' equity
75,214
75,560
Noncontrolling interests
168
170
Total shareholders' equity
75,382
75,730
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 253,538
$ 253,215
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash receipts from customers
$ 389,128
$ 357,995
Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered
(216,493)
(197,726)
Insurance benefits paid
(121,238)
(109,464)
Cash paid to other suppliers and employees
(37,570)
(38,821)
Interest and investment income received
1,969
1,735
Interest paid
(2,991)
(2,909)
Income taxes paid
(2,166)
(1,703)
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,639
9,107
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
12,383
10,353
Purchases of investments
(15,012)
(15,191)
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,832)
|
(2,781)
Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired)
(436)
(95)
Other
26
101
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,871)
(7,613)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net
(2,119)
1,919
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
3,969
7,913
Repayments of long-term debt
(3,629)
(4,773)
Repurchase of common stock
-
(3,023)
Dividends paid
(3,397)
(3,373)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
394
361
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(158)
(185)
Other
-
26
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,940)
(1,135)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(172)
359
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
8,884
8,525
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 8,712
$ 8,884
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net income
$ 1,728
$ 4,586
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,606
4,597
Goodwill impairment
5,725
-
Stock-based compensation
535
540
Loss on sale of subsidiary
236
-
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
(491)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
(483)
-
Restructuring charges (impairment of long-lived assets)
-
840
Deferred income taxes
102
(572)
Other items
(336)
(502)
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(3,498)
(1,301)
Inventories
(1,267)
(102)
Other assets
(2,593)
(38)
Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable
3,855
2,335
Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities
16
2,757
Other liabilities
2,013
(3,542)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 10,639
$ 9,107
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current and expected future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.
For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:
- The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.
- The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.
- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. and Oak Street Health, Inc. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit within the Health Services segment.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge primarily relates to the write down of long-lived assets in connection with the planned closure of certain existing Oak Street Health clinics in 2026, as well as associated severance and employee-related costs expected to be incurred. The Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.
- During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the opioid litigation charges relate to changes in the Company's accrual related to ongoing opioid litigation matters.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the Company's evaluation of corporate office real estate space in response to its ongoing flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in operating expenses within each segment.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded legacy litigation charges related to two court decisions associated with its past business practices.
In April 2025, a jury found Omnicare, LLC ("Omnicare") and CVS Health Corporation liable in connection with alleged violations of the federal False Claims Act related to dispensing practices by Omnicare from 2010, prior to its acquisition by the Company in 2015, through 2018. Damages were found only with respect to Omnicare. Accordingly, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $387 million during the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a charge of $542 million, reflecting penalties assessed under the False Claims Act. These litigation charges are reflected in operating expenses within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
In June 2025, a court found certain subsidiaries of CVS Health Corporation liable for damages in connection with a complaint filed in February 2014, in which the government declined to intervene, related to PBM direct and indirect remuneration reporting practices for two clients from 2010 through 2016, which the Company has since modified. In connection with this court decision, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $291 million during the second quarter of 2025. This litigation charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025, the loss on the wind down and sale of Accountable Care assets represents the pre-tax loss on the divestiture of the Company's Medicare Shared Savings Program ("MSSP") operations, which the Company sold in March 2025, as well as costs incurred in connection with the process of winding down the Company's Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health ("ACO REACH") operations. The loss on Accountable Care assets is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges are primarily comprised of a stock-based compensation charge. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges also include a store impairment charge, corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, and other asset impairment and related charges associated with the discontinuation of certain non-core assets. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company finalized an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with this restructuring plan, the Company completed a strategic review of its retail business and determined that it planned to close additional retail stores in 2025, and, accordingly, it recorded a store impairment charge to write down the associated lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment. In addition, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company also conducted a review of its various strategic assets and determined that it would discontinue the use of certain non-core assets, at which time impairment losses were recorded to write down the carrying value of these assets to the Company's best estimate of their fair value. The restructuring charges associated with the store impairments are reflected within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, other asset impairments and related charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments and corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, as well as the stock-based compensation charge, are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.
- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the gain on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.6 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2024, pursuant to its tender offer for such senior notes.
- During the year ended December 31, 2025, the gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary relates to Omnicare, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation, and certain of its subsidiary entities (collectively, the "Omnicare Entities"). In September 2025, the Omnicare Entities voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, at which time the Company determined that it no longer retained control of the Omnicare Entities and deconsolidated the subsidiaries.
- Following the voluntarily initiation of Chapter 11 proceedings described above, it was determined that the Company's investment in a subsidiary became worthless in 2025. Consequently, the Company recognized a related net tax benefit of approximately $1.9 billion in the aggregate during the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.
- The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.
See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 24 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 16 and page 23.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial
Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ (936)
$ 1,790
$ 1,846
$ (588)
$ 2,112
Amortization of intangible assets
274
143
65
1
483
Net realized capital (gains) losses
(14)
(10)
-
9
(15)
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
17
17
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ (676)
$ 1,923
$ 1,911
$ (561)
$ 2,597
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ (757)
$ 1,903
$ 1,694
$ (472)
$ 2,368
Amortization of intangible assets
294
147
61
1
503
Net realized capital (gains) losses
15
(289)
-
68
(206)
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
40
40
Office real estate optimization charges
9
-
3
1
13
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
10
10
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ (439)
$ 1,761
$ 1,758
$ (352)
$ 2,728
Year Ended December 31, 2025
In millions
Health
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ 1,793
$ 220
$ 4,860
$ (2,213)
$ 4,660
Amortization of intangible assets
1,155
569
249
3
1,976
Net realized capital (gains) losses
(13)
(25)
-
82
44
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
117
117
Goodwill impairment
-
5,725
-
-
5,725
Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge
-
83
-
-
83
Opioid litigation charge
-
-
-
320
320
Office real estate optimization charges
4
-
2
4
10
Legacy litigation charges
-
291
929
-
1,220
Loss on Accountable Care assets
-
288
-
-
288
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 2,939
$ 7,151
$ 6,040
$ (1,687)
$ 14,443
Year Ended December 31, 2024
In millions
Health
Benefits
Health
Services
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Consolidated
Totals
Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure)
$ (984)
$ 6,937
$ 4,770
$ (2,207)
$ 8,516
Amortization of intangible assets
1,175
595
253
2
2,025
Net realized capital (gains) losses
97
(289)
-
75
(117)
Acquisition-related integration costs
-
-
-
243
243
Opioid litigation charge
-
-
-
100
100
Office real estate optimization charges
19
-
4
7
30
Restructuring charges
-
-
747
432
1,179
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ 307
$ 7,243
$ 5,774
$ (1,348)
$ 11,976
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 2,943
$ 2.30
$ 1,644
$ 1.30
Amortization of intangible assets
483
0.38
503
0.40
Net realized capital gains
(15)
(0.01)
(206)
(0.16)
Acquisition-related integration costs
17
0.01
40
0.03
Office real estate optimization charges
-
-
13
0.01
Restructuring charges
-
-
10
0.01
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(491)
(0.39)
Tax benefit from worthless stock deduction
(1,928)
(1.51)
-
-
Tax impact of other non-GAAP adjustments
(113)
(0.08)
(7)
(0.01)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 1,387
$ 1.09
$ 1,506
$ 1.19
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,277
1,261
Year Ended
Year Ended
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 1,768
$ 1.39
$ 4,614
$ 3.66
Amortization of intangible assets
1,976
1.56
2,025
1.61
Net realized capital (gains) losses
44
0.03
(117)
(0.09)
Acquisition-related integration costs
117
0.09
243
0.19
Goodwill impairment
5,725
4.50
-
-
Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge
83
0.07
-
-
Opioid litigation charges
320
0.25
100
0.08
Office real estate optimization charges
10
0.01
30
0.02
Legacy litigation charges
1,220
0.96
-
-
Loss on Accountable Care assets
288
0.23
-
-
Restructuring charges
-
-
1,179
0.93
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(491)
(0.39)
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
(483)
(0.38)
-
-
Tax benefit from worthless stock deduction
(1,928)
(1.51)
-
-
Tax impact of other non-GAAP adjustments
(568)
(0.45)
(745)
(0.59)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 8,572
$ 6.75
$ 6,838
$ 5.42
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,271
1,262
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.
The following are reconciliations of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:
In millions
Health Care
Benefits
Health
Pharmacy &
Consumer
Wellness
Corporate/
Other
Intersegment
Consolidated
Totals
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
Total revenues
$ 36,293
$ 51,244
$ 37,660
$ 122
$ (19,626)
$ 105,693
Adjusted operating income
(676)
1,923
1,911
(561)
-
2,597
December 31, 2024
Total revenues
$ 32,958
$ 47,020
$ 33,514
$ 83
$ (15,865)
$ 97,710
Adjusted operating income
(439)
1,761
1,758
(352)
-
2,728
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
Total revenues
$ 143,354
$ 190,425
$ 139,367
$ 484
$ (71,563)
$ 402,067
Adjusted operating income
2,939
7,151
6,040
(1,687)
-
14,443
December 31, 2024
Total revenues
$ 130,665
$ 173,605
$ 124,500
$ 451
$ (56,412)
$ 372,809
Adjusted operating income
307
7,243
5,774
(1,348)
-
11,976
(a)
Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $2.1 billion and $2.5 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10.9 billion and $11.4 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(b)
Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Health Care Benefits segment
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
Year Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
In millions, except percentages and
2025
2024
2025
2024
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 34,018
$ 30,902
$ 134,749
$ 122,849
$ 3,116
10.1 %
$ 11,900
9.7 %
Services
1,800
1,659
6,823
6,343
141
8.5 %
480
7.6 %
Net investment income
475
397
1,782
1,473
78
19.6 %
309
21.0 %
Total revenues
36,293
32,958
143,354
130,665
3,335
10.1 %
12,689
9.7 %
Health care costs
32,253
29,300
122,949
113,659
2,953
10.1 %
9,290
8.2 %
MBR (Health care costs as a % of
94.8 %
94.8 %
91.2 %
92.5 %
-
bps
(130)
bps
Operating expenses
$ 4,976
$ 4,415
$ 18,612
$ 17,990
$ 561
12.7 %
$ 622
3.5 %
Operating expenses as a % of
13.7 %
13.4 %
13.0 %
13.8 %
Operating income (loss)
$ (936)
$ (757)
$ 1,793
$ (984)
$ (179)
(23.6) %
$ 2,777
282.2 %
Operating income (loss) as a % of
(2.6) %
(2.3) %
1.3 %
(0.8) %
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
$ (676)
$ (439)
$ 2,939
$ 307
$ (237)
(54.0) %
$ 2,632
857.3 %
Adjusted operating income (loss)
(1.9) %
(1.3) %
2.1 %
0.2 %
Premium revenues (by business):
Government
$ 26,562
$ 22,164
$ 103,362
$ 88,433
$ 4,398
19.8 %
$ 14,929
16.9 %
Commercial
7,456
8,738
31,387
34,416
(1,282)
(14.7) %
(3,029)
(8.8) %
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
In thousands
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Insured
ASC
Total
Medical membership: (4)
Commercial
3,447
15,350
18,797
3,536
15,314
18,850
4,691
14,160
18,851
Medicare Advantage
4,267
-
4,267
4,266
-
4,266
4,447
-
4,447
Medicare Supplement
1,202
-
1,202
1,221
-
1,221
1,282
-
1,282
Medicaid
1,952
373
2,325
1,978
388
2,366
2,094
421
2,515
Total medical membership
10,868
15,723
26,591
11,001
15,702
26,703
12,514
14,581
27,095
Supplemental membership information:
Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (stand-alone)
4,041
4,056
4,882
The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Days Claims Payable (7)
38.9
42.5
40.9
43.2
44.0
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Health Services segment
The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
Year Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
In millions, except percentages
2025
2024
2025
2024
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 48,802
$ 44,019
$ 180,927
$ 162,436
$ 4,783
10.9 %
$ 18,491
11.4 %
Services
2,432
2,713
9,478
10,884
(281)
(10.4) %
(1,406)
(12.9) %
Net investment income
10
288
20
285
(278)
(96.5) %
(265)
(93.0) %
Total revenues
51,244
47,020
190,425
173,605
4,224
9.0 %
16,820
9.7 %
Cost of products sold
47,209
43,358
175,634
160,036
3,851
8.9 %
15,598
9.7 %
Health care costs
1,395
979
4,834
3,407
416
42.5 %
1,427
41.9 %
Gross profit (8)
2,640
2,683
9,957
10,162
(43)
(1.6) %
(205)
(2.0) %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a
5.2 %
5.7 %
5.2 %
5.9 %
Operating expenses
$ 850
$ 780
$ 4,012
$ 3,225
$ 70
9.0 %
$ 787
24.4 %
Operating expenses as a % of
1.7 %
1.7 %
2.1 %
1.9 %
Goodwill impairment
$ -
$ -
$ 5,725
$ -
$ -
- %
$ 5,725
100.0 %
Operating income
1,790
1,903
220
6,937
(113)
(5.9) %
(6,717)
(96.8) %
Operating income as a % of total
3.5 %
4.0 %
0.1 %
4.0 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,923
$ 1,761
$ 7,151
$ 7,243
$ 162
9.2 %
$ (92)
(1.3) %
Adjusted operating income as a
3.8 %
3.7 %
3.8 %
4.2 %
Revenues (by distribution
Pharmacy network (9)
$ 27,588
$ 25,202
$ 101,775
$ 91,650
$ 2,386
9.5 %
$ 10,125
11.0 %
Mail & specialty (10)
21,263
18,750
79,334
70,877
2,513
13.4 %
8,457
11.9 %
Other
2,383
2,780
9,296
10,793
(397)
(14.3) %
(1,497)
(13.9) %
Net investment income
10
288
|
20
285
(278)
(96.5) %
(265)
(93.0) %
Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6)
491.9
499.4
1,900.7
1,917.6
(7.5)
(1.5) %
(16.9)
(0.9) %
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment
The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
Year Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
In millions, except percentages
2025
2024
2025
2024
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Products
$ 36,845
$ 32,833
$ 136,575
$ 122,028
$ 4,012
12.2 %
$ 14,547
11.9 %
Services
815
681
2,792
2,472
134
19.7 %
320
12.9 %
Total revenues
37,660
33,514
139,367
124,500
4,146
12.4 %
14,867
11.9 %
Cost of products sold
30,578
26,710
113,583
99,337
3,868
14.5 %
14,246
14.3 %
Gross profit (8)
7,082
6,804
25,784
25,163
278
4.1 %
621
2.5 %
Gross margin (Gross profit as a
18.8 %
20.3 %
18.5 %
20.2 %
Operating expenses
$ 5,236
$ 5,110
$ 20,924
$ 19,646
$ 126
2.5 %
$ 1,278
6.5 %
Operating expenses as a % of
13.9 %
15.2 %
15.0 %
15.8 %
Restructuring charges
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 747
$ -
- %
$ (747)
(100.0) %
Operating income
1,846
1,694
4,860
4,770
152
9.0 %
90
1.9 %
Operating income as a % of
4.9 %
5.1 %
3.5 %
3.8 %
Adjusted operating income (1)
$ 1,911
$ 1,758
$ 6,040
$ 5,774
$ 153
8.7 %
$ 266
4.6 %
Adjusted operating income as
5.1 %
5.2 %
4.3 %
4.6 %
Revenues (by major
Pharmacy
$ 31,375
$ 27,224
$ 115,510
$ 100,687
$ 4,151
15.2 %
$ 14,823
14.7 %
Front Store
5,656
5,675
21,459
21,522
(19)
(0.3) %
(63)
(0.3) %
Other
629
615
2,398
2,291
14
2.3 %
107
4.7 %
Prescriptions filled (5) (6)
473.8
445.9
1,808.8
1,715.5
27.9
6.3 %
93.3
5.4 %
Same store sales increase
Total
16.0 %
10.2 %
15.0 %
9.4 %
Pharmacy
19.3 %
13.0 %
18.0 %
12.3 %
Front Store
0.5 %
(1.2) %
1.2 %
(2.1) %
Prescription volume (6)
9.7 %
5.9 %
8.0 %
6.8 %
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Corporate/Other segment
The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:
Change
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
Year Ended
December 31,
2025 vs 2024
In millions, except percentages
2025
2024
2025
2024
$
%
$
%
Revenues:
Premiums
$ 11
$ 11
$ 45
$ 47
$ -
- %
$ (2)
(4.3) %
Services
2
2
8
9
-
- %
(1)
(11.1) %
Net investment income
109
70
431
395
39
55.7 %
36
9.1 %
Total revenues
122
83
484
451
39
47.0 %
33
7.3 %
Health care costs
44
45
177
187
(1)
(2.2) %
(10)
(5.3) %
Operating expenses
666
500
2,520
2,039
166
33.2 %
481
23.6 %
Restructuring charges
-
10
-
432
(10)
(100.0) %
(432)
(100.0) %
Operating loss
(588)
(472)
(2,213)
(2,207)
(116)
(24.6) %
(6)
(0.3) %
Adjusted operating loss (1)
(561)
(352)
(1,687)
(1,348)
(209)
(59.4) %
(339)
(25.1) %
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
The following table shows the components of the change in the consolidated health care costs payable during the
Year Ended
December 31,
In millions
2025
2024
Health care costs payable, beginning of the period
$ 15,064
$ 12,049
Less: Reinsurance recoverables
81
5
Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a)
(1)
(23)
Health care costs payable, beginning of the period, net
14,984
12,067
Add: Components of incurred health care costs
Current year
127,256
115,774
Prior years (b)
(1,982)
(947)
Total incurred health care costs (c)
125,274
114,827
Less: Claims paid
Current year
113,023
101,583
Prior years
11,906
10,327
Total claims paid
124,929
111,910
Health care costs payable, end of the period, net
15,329
14,984
Add: Reinsurance recoverables
90
81
Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a)
(20)
(1)
Health care costs payable, end of the period
$ 15,399
$ 15,064
(a)
Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
(b)
Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
(c)
Total incurred health care costs for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 in the table above exclude $87 million and $107 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and $177 million and $187 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance
(Unaudited)
The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.
Year Ending
December 31, 2026
Low
High
In millions, except per share amounts
Total
Per
Total
Per
Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure)
$ 7,638
$ 5.94
$ 7,892
$ 6.14
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
1,730
1.35
1,730
1.35
Acquisition-related integration costs
80
0.06
80
0.06
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(450)
(0.35)
(450)
(0.35)
Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2)
$ 8,998
$ 7.00
$ 9,252
$ 7.20
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
1,285
1,285
Endnotes
(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairment charges, Health Care Delivery clinic closure charges, opioid litigation charges, office real estate optimization charges, certain legacy litigation charges, losses on Accountable Care assets and restructuring charges. The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.
(2) GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairment charges, Health Care Delivery clinic closure charges, opioid litigation charges, office real estate optimization charges, certain legacy litigation charges, losses on Accountable Care assets, restructuring charges, gains on early extinguishment of debt, the gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, the tax benefit from a worthless stock deduction, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.
(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Health Care Benefits segment's insured products.
(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.
(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail pharmacies and infusion services operations, as well as through the Omnicare long-term care pharmacies prior to their deconsolidation in September 2025. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.
(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.
(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.
(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.
(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including pharmacies owned by the Company, as well as activity associated with Maintenance Choice®, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.
(10) Health Services mail and specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.
(11) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year and digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from infusion services operations and long-term care pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.
