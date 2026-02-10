Anzeige
Blackbaud Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Strong FY25 Financial Results Fuel Confidence in Long-Term Aspirational Targets

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was another clear example of Blackbaud's multi-year trajectory of extending our market leadership position and delivering strong financial results, such as our achievement of Rule of 40 two years ahead of schedule, as we executed on our key strategic and operational initiatives," said?Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "We enter 2026 with tremendous optimism and confidence in our long-term strategy and a proven ability to execute. When you combine these two factors with our mission critical solutions empowered by AI, we believe Blackbaud is well positioned to benefit from the next wave of technological change alongside our customers."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:

  • GAAP total revenue was $295.3 million, down 2.3% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 4.3%.
  • GAAP recurring revenue was $290.8 million, down 1.8% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and represented 98.5% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 4.8%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $59.1 million, with GAAP operating margin of 20.0%, an increase of 14,160 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $88.7 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 30.0%, an increase of 270 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $36.7 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.76, up $7.82 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $56.9 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.19, up $0.12 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $104.5 million, up $2.3 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.4%, an increase of 160 basis points.
  • Rule of 40 score of 39.7%.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $58.0 million, a decrease of $15.6 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 19.6%, a decrease of 480 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $41.1 million, a decrease of $15.4 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 13.9%, a decrease of 480 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $41.4 million, a decrease of $15.9 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 14.0%, a decrease of 500 basis points.

"We executed firmly against our operating plan, delivering results that met or exceeded our financial guidance in 2025," said?Chad Anderson, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "To our existing and prospective shareholders, over the next five years we are committed to delivering an attractive financial model. The combination of healthy top-line growth, margin expansion, EPS improvement, and strong free cash flow reflects the strength of our model and positions us well to continue to deliver our financial thesis."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Blackbaud Announces Reauthorized, Expanded and Replenished $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program and Increased Stock Repurchase Expectations for 2025
  • Blackbaud Partners with Anthropic on Groundbreaking New Way to Experience the Power of Purpose-Built AI
  • Blackbaud Showcases AI-Powered Innovation and Intelligent Workflows at Bi-Annual Product Update Briefings
  • Blackbaud Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List for Fifth Consecutive Year
  • Blackbaud Welcomes 11 Innovative Startups to its Social Good Tech Accelerator

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Full-Year 2025 Results Compared to Full-Year 2024 Results:

  • GAAP total revenue was $1.1 billion, down 2.3% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 5.5%.
  • GAAP recurring revenue was $1.1 billion, down 2.0% (driven by divestiture of EVERFI) and represented 98.0% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.8%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $190.8 million, with GAAP operating margin of 16.9%, an increase of 4,040 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $344.4 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 30.5%, an increase of 290 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $115.0 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37, up $8.29 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $215.5 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $4.45, up $0.39 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $405.3 million, up $17.3 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.9%, an increase of 220 basis points.
  • Rule of 40 score of 41.4%.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $265.6 million, a decrease of $30.4 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 23.5%, a decrease of 210 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $203.5 million, a decrease $25.2 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 18.0%, a decrease of 180 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $208.2 million, a decrease of $36.5 million, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 18.5%, a decrease of 270 basis points.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today announced its 2026 full year financial guidance:

  • GAAP revenue of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $438 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.15 to $5.25
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow of $280 million to $290 million

Included in its 2026 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:

  • Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%
  • Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $62 million to $66 million
  • Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be approximately 45.0 million to 46.0 million
  • Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $60 million to $70 million, including approximately $52 million to $62 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud has used non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including no longer using adjusted free cash flow (while retaining free cash flow) going forward as a non-GAAP measure for analyzing operating performance.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of December 31, 2025, Blackbaud had approximately $961 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in December 2025. Based on our current plans, we expect total repurchases during 2026 to represent between 5.0% and 10.0% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2025.

Financial Statement Presentation

Reclassifications

Our revenue from "recurring" and "one-time services and other" have been combined within "revenue" beginning in 2025 due to the immateriality of our one-time services and other revenue. In order to provide comparability between periods presented, our "recurring" and "one-time services and other" revenue lines have been combined within "revenue" in the previously reported consolidated statements of comprehensive income to conform to the presentation of the current period. Similarly, "cost of recurring" and "cost of one-time services and other" have been combined within "cost of revenue" in the previously reported consolidated statements of comprehensive income to conform to the presentation of the current period.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call
When: February 10, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)
Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact
 [email protected]

Media Contact
 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud also has used non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and (historically) non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. However, because costs and cash outflows related to the Security Incident are now substantially complete, beginning in 2026 Blackbaud will no longer adjust for cash outflows related to the Security Incident while continuing to use non-GAAP free cash flow to analyze operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; Security Incident-related costs; and impairment and disposition charges.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,914

$ 67,628

Restricted cash

720,061

741,884

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,876 and $5,228 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

80,517

83,539

Customer funds receivable

1,308

1,970

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

89,290

81,572

Total current assets

930,090

976,593

Property and equipment, net

85,076

91,926

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,630

26,554

Software development costs, net

155,842

148,319

Goodwill

1,056,815

1,052,506

Intangible assets, net

106,654

132,881

Other assets

51,575

67,221

Total assets

$ 2,390,682

$ 2,496,000

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$ 27,344

$ 50,810

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

43,272

76,484

Due to customers

719,833

742,340

Debt, current portion

22,660

23,875

Deferred revenue, current portion

368,986

358,546

Total current liabilities

1,182,095

1,252,055

Debt, net of current portion

1,087,037

1,051,110

Deferred tax liability

21,981

24,999

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

2,778

2,015

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,605

34,186

Other liabilities

7,132

4,796

Total liabilities

2,305,628

2,369,161

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 72,312,354 and 70,943,373 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 46,705,325 and 49,245,588 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

72

71

Additional paid-in capital

1,391,641

1,291,442

Treasury stock, at cost; 25,607,029 and 21,697,785 shares at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(1,316,224)

(1,060,348)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,948)

(4,869)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

15,513

(99,457)

Total stockholders' equity

85,054

126,839

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,390,682

$ 2,496,000

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2025

2024


2025

2024

Revenue

$ 295,256

$ 302,113


$ 1,128,365

$ 1,154,624

Cost of revenue

122,972

139,583


465,073

523,198

Gross profit

172,284

162,530


663,292

631,426

Operating expenses






Sales, marketing and customer success

44,769

50,099


177,564

197,499

Research and development

33,778

37,635


138,130

153,680

General and administrative

34,031

35,881


154,610

142,723

Amortization of intangible assets

564

817


2,234

3,541

EVERFI disposition

-

405,360


-

405,360

Total operating expenses

113,142

529,792


472,538

902,803

Income (loss) from operations

59,142

(367,262)


190,754

(271,377)

Interest expense

(15,840)

(15,503)


(67,970)

(55,634)

Other income, net

2,531

4,895


8,999

14,549

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

45,833

(377,870)


131,783

(312,462)

Income tax provision (benefit)

9,144

(31,506)


16,813

(12,938)

Net income (loss)

$ 36,689

$ (346,364)


$ 114,970

$ (299,524)

Earnings (loss) per share






Basic

$ 0.78

$ (7.06)


$ 2.41

$ (5.92)

Diluted

$ 0.76

$ (7.06)


$ 2.37

$ (5.92)

Common shares and equivalents outstanding






Basic weighted average shares

46,845,015

49,051,396


47,680,184

50,560,538

Diluted weighted average shares

47,960,158

49,051,396


48,469,961

50,560,538

Other comprehensive income (loss)






Foreign currency translation adjustment

$ 568

$ (8,439)


$ 8,867

$ (2,822)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax

2,682

10,457


(9,946)

(359)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

3,250

2,018


(1,079)

(3,181)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 39,939

$ (344,346)


$ 113,891

$ (302,705)

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Years ended
December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income (loss)

$ 114,970

$ (299,524)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

86,215

121,665

Provision for credit losses and sales returns

4,382

4,932

Stock-based compensation expense

92,910

104,968

Deferred taxes

(181)

(69,530)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

2,480

2,538

Loss on disposition of businesses

-

16,847

EVERFI impairment charges

-

390,204

Other non-cash adjustments

(5,177)

2,462

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable

(938)

4,729

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,487)

3,193

Trade accounts payable

(23,535)

28,336

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(10,826)

(12,990)

Deferred revenue

9,737

(1,861)

Net cash provided by operating activities

265,550

295,969

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(7,767)

(7,443)

Capitalized software development costs

(54,236)

(59,757)

Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(700)

-

Cash used in disposition of business

(12,235)

(1,179)

Other investing activities

-

(5,029)

Net cash used in investing activities

(74,938)

(73,408)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt

404,500

1,441,400

Payments on debt

(369,784)

(1,144,709)

Debt issuance costs

-

(6,458)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(40,403)

(56,828)

Change in due to customers

(25,557)

46,957

Change in customer funds receivable

997

(1,679)

Purchase of treasury stock, including excise tax payments

(217,152)

(418,034)

Net cash used in financing activities

(247,399)

(139,351)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

6,250

(1,955)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(50,537)

81,255

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

809,512

728,257

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

$ 758,975

$ 809,512

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,914

$ 67,628

Restricted cash

720,061

741,884

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$ 758,975

$ 809,512

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2025

2024


2025

2024

GAAP Revenue

$ 295,256

$ 302,113


$ 1,128,365

$ 1,154,624







GAAP gross profit

$ 172,284

$ 162,530


$ 663,292

$ 631,426

GAAP gross margin

58.4 %

53.8 %


58.8 %

54.7 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

2,719

4,026


11,517

14,092

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

6,761

12,988


27,644

56,957

Add: Employee severance

-

-


284

-

Subtotal

9,480

17,014


39,445

71,049

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 181,764

$ 179,544


$ 702,737

$ 702,475

Non-GAAP gross margin

61.6 %

59.4 %


62.3 %

60.8 %







GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 59,142

$ (367,262)


$ 190,754

$ (271,377)

GAAP operating margin

20.0 %

(121.6) %


16.9 %

(23.5) %

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

21,831

28,538


92,910

104,968

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

7,325

13,805


29,878

60,498

Add: Employee severance

-

-


1,905

-

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(1)

112

1,201


25,891

6,100

Add: Security Incident-related costs(2)

282

918


3,104

13,700

Add: EVERFI impairment and disposition charges

-

405,360


-

405,360

Subtotal

29,550

449,822


153,688

590,626

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 88,692

$ 82,560


$ 344,442

$ 319,249

Non-GAAP operating margin

30.0 %

27.3 %


30.5 %

27.6 %







GAAP income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

$ 45,833

$ (377,870)


$ 131,783

$ (312,462)

GAAP net income (loss)

$ 36,689

$ (346,364)


$ 114,970

$ (299,524)







Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

47,960,158

49,051,396


48,469,961

50,560,538

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.76

$ (7.06)


$ 2.37

$ (5.92)







Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

9,144

(31,506)


16,813

(12,938)

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations

29,550

449,822


153,688

590,626

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

75,383

71,952


285,471

278,164

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3)

18,469

17,628


69,941

68,150

Non-GAAP net income

$ 56,914

$ 54,324


$ 215,530

$ 210,014







Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

47,960,158

50,591,254


48,469,961

51,750,308

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.19

$ 1.07


$ 4.45

$ 4.06


(1)

Includes charges of $24.3 million incurred during the year ended December 31, 2025 related to the release from our lease for office space in Washington, DC (which was acquired as part of our acquisition of EVERFI in December 2021) and noncash impairment charges incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 related to the sublease of our Washington, DC office location prior to the EVERFI disposition.

(2)

Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 of $3.1 million and $13.7 million, respectively, which included approximately $1.1 million and $6.8 million, respectively, in recorded accruals for loss contingencies. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims, negotiated settlements and accruals for certain loss contingencies. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. As of December 31, 2025, we do not have any recorded liabilities for loss contingencies related to the Security Incident.

(3)

We use a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. We base this rate on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate, adjusted for items excluded from GAAP income when calculating non-GAAP income and for significant nonrecurring tax adjustments. We review this non-GAAP tax rate annually to determine whether it remains appropriate for evaluating our financial performance. In conducting this review, we consider our GAAP annual effective tax rate, changes in tax legislation, non-GAAP adjustments, and shifts in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses. We also evaluate other factors that we deem significant. Because the tax treatment of non-GAAP adjustments differs from GAAP and because of our methodology for estimating the annual tax rate, the non-GAAP tax rate may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2025

2024


2025

2024

GAAP revenue

$ 295,256

$ 302,113


$ 1,128,365

$ 1,154,624

GAAP revenue growth

(2.3) %



(2.3) %


Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1)

-

(19,096)


-

(85,565)

Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$ 295,256

$ 283,017


$ 1,128,365

$ 1,069,059

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

4.3 %



5.5 %








Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$ 295,256

$ 283,017


$ 1,128,365

$ 1,069,059

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

(940)

-


(3,516)

-

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$ 294,316

$ 283,017


$ 1,124,849

$ 1,069,059

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis

4.0 %



5.2 %








GAAP recurring revenue

$ 290,755

$ 296,083


$ 1,106,161

$ 1,128,243

GAAP recurring revenue growth

(1.8) %



(2.0) %


Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1)

-

(18,643)


-

(82,550)

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)

$ 290,755

$ 277,440


$ 1,106,161

$ 1,045,693

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

4.8 %



5.8 %








Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)

$ 290,755

$ 277,440


$ 1,106,161

$ 1,045,693

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3)

(929)

-


(3,501)

-

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$ 289,826

$ 277,440


$ 1,102,660

$ 1,045,693

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis

4.5 %



5.4 %



(1)

Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses in the prior period. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods.

(2)

Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated.

(3)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31,


Years ended
December 31,

2025

2024


2025

2024

GAAP net income (loss)

$ 36,689

$ (346,364)


$ 114,970

$ (299,524)

Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Interest, net

13,942

13,638


60,078

45,788

Add: GAAP income tax provision (benefit)

9,144

(31,506)


16,813

(12,938)

Add: Depreciation

2,230

3,207


10,053

12,828

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

7,325

13,805


29,878

60,498

Add: Amortization of software development costs(1)

12,911

13,325


49,692

51,240

Subtotal

45,552

12,469


166,514

157,416

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$ 82,241

$ (333,895)


$ 281,484

$ (142,108)

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin (2)

27.9 %



24.9 %








Non-GAAP adjustments:






Add: Stock-based compensation expense

$ 21,831

$ 28,538


$ 92,910

$ 104,968

Add: Employee severance

-

-


1,905

-

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3)

112

1,201


25,891

6,100

Add: Security Incident-related costs(3)

282

918


3,104

13,700

Add: EVERFI impairment and disposition charges

-

405,360


-

405,360

Subtotal

22,225

436,017


123,810

530,128

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 104,466

$ 102,122


$ 405,294

$ 388,020

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

35.4 %



35.9 %








Rule of 40 (5)

39.7 %



41.4 %








Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 104,466

$ 102,122


$ 405,294

$ 388,020

Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6)

(382)

(559)


(1,785)

(1,618)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis (6)

$ 104,084

$ 101,563


$ 403,509

$ 386,402

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis

35.4 %



35.9 %








Rule of 40 on constant currency basis (7)

39.4 %



41.1 %



(1)

Includes amortization expense related to software development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs.

(2)

Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA.

(3)

See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.

(4)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

(5)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above.

(6)

To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

(7)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Years ended
December 31,

2025

2024

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$ 265,550

$ 295,969

GAAP operating cash flow margin

23.5 %

25.6 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: purchase of property and equipment

(7,767)

(7,443)

Less: capitalized software development costs

(54,236)

(59,757)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$ 203,547

$ 228,769

Non-GAAP free cash flow margin

18.0 %

19.8 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Security Incident-related cash flows

4,640

15,925

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

$ 208,187

$ 244,694

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin

18.5 %

21.2 %

SOURCE Blackbaud

© 2026 PR Newswire
