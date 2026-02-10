Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 13:46 Uhr
UAB Eurodita: Lithuanian Manufacturer Opens Bespoke Timber Production to European Dealers - No Minimum Orders, Full Private-Label

Eurodita offers dealers direct access to CNC-precision bespoke manufacturing of glulam and solid log structures, branded under their own name

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurodita, a private-label timber manufacturer with 30 years of production experience, is actively expanding its European dealer network with a bespoke manufacturing proposition designed for independent building dealers: fully custom glulam homes and log cabins, engineered and produced on German Hundegger and Austrian Auer CNC systems, delivered under each partner's own brand - with no minimum order quantities and full white-label documentation.

The company processes 150,000 m² of FSC-certified Scandinavian spruce annually, producing 1,800-2,000 bespoke structures and approximately 12,000 standard cabins per year with a 98% on-time delivery rate.

Bespoke Capability

Eurodita converts architect drawings and customer sketches into production-ready 3D visualisations within 24 hours. Bespoke structures are manufactured in both glulam (70-220mm) and solid log (19-220mm) construction, with typical lead times of 4-8 weeks. The company's 5,000 m² vertically integrated facility handles every stage from kiln drying through precision CNC cutting to final finishing.

Private-Label Partnership Model

Dealers sell under their own brand while Eurodita handles design engineering, CNC production, and quality assurance. Partnership terms include full white-label documentation and quotations, no minimum order quantities, dedicated account management with direct factory communication, and 50/50 payment structure. The bespoke product range spans residential glulam homes, garden offices, granny annexes, leisure cabins, and commercial structures.

"We don't compete with our partners - we make their business possible. An independent dealer in the UK or Germany shouldn't need to invest in a CNC production line to offer their customers a fully bespoke glulam home. They need a manufacturing partner who delivers on time, every time, under their brand. That's exactly what we do."

- Rolanas Kutra, CEO, Eurodita

European dealer partnership enquiries:

sales@eurodita.com | eurodita.com/bespoke-custom-log-cabins/ | eurodita.com/glulam-homes/

About Eurodita

Private-label timber structure manufacturer based in Kaunas, Lithuania. 30+ years of production, FSC certified. Manufactures log cabins, glulam homes, and bespoke timber structures exclusively for B2B partners who sell under their own brands. eurodita.com | sales@eurodita.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d740832-9b71-48d7-a9be-1d249f21fa1c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be11581c-8e7d-4cff-8ee0-c7c22157239f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7754303b-1b23-4184-8070-773f0925fdbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22b67387-4246-440d-a2ec-c4c9cf85e3a8


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
