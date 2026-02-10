Seedance 2.0 Launches with Director-Level Control for AI-Generated Video Production

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Seedance 2.0 has officially launched Seedance 2.0, a new AI video generation platform designed to deliver director-level control and production-ready workflows for creators. The release introduces a system capable of generating complex, multi-shot narratives with synchronized native audio, marking a shift from short experimental clips to full creative production environments.

The platform, now accessible at https://seedance2ai.online/ , is positioned as a comprehensive "prompt-to-film" solution intended for filmmakers, marketers, and content creators seeking greater control over visual storytelling.

From Experimental Clips to Production-Ready Workflows

Seedance 2.0 introduces a structured, transparent creative workflow designed to give users greater control over lighting, camera movement, and character performance. Built on the company's Seedream 5.0 architecture, the system allows creators to maintain visual continuity across multiple shots and scenes.

"We are focused on delivering consistency and creative control," said a company representative. "Seedance 2.0 enables creators to move from isolated clips to coherent, multi-scene narratives within a single environment."

Multimodal Input System

At the core of the platform is a multimodal engine that supports up to 12 simultaneous reference inputs, including images, video, and audio. This allows users to guide the AI using visual and sound references before generation begins.

Key capabilities include:

Style Transfer: Reference clips can guide editing rhythm and camera movement.

Asset Locking: Character identities remain consistent across scenes using image references.

Audio Integration: Environmental sound effects and lip-synced dialogue are generated alongside video content.

Native Multi-Shot Generation

Seedance 2.0 introduces native multi-shot generation, allowing creators to produce sequences that transition naturally between different camera angles and perspectives while maintaining continuity.

This feature is designed to support storytelling formats such as conversations, cinematic sequences, and branded content.

End-to-End Creative Pipeline

The platform is structured as a unified production environment:

Pre-Production: Script ideation and storyboard generation using AI tools.

Production: Video generation with camera controls such as pan, tilt, and zoom.

Post-Production: Automated scene transitions and pacing, with output up to 60 frames per second.

Supporting a New Generation of Creators

Seedance AI states that the goal of the platform is to make advanced video production tools more accessible, allowing creators to produce professional-style content without large production teams or complex software pipelines.

Seedance 2.0 is now available at the company's official website.

Website: https://seedance2ai.online/

Company Name: Seedance AI CORP.

Address: 3120 126th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98008, USA

Telephone: +1 (253) 363-9786

Email: support@seedance2ai.online

