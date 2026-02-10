ICP Securities Inc., Reports Strong Client Performance in 2025

Significantly Outpacing Canadian Market Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") today announced compelling quantitative results demonstrating the performance of its corporate issuer clients following the introduction of ICP Premium in January 2024. The results underscore the platform's ability to materially enhance liquidity, price discovery, and capital-raising outcomes within Canadian capital markets.

The announcement comes amid a strong rebound in the TSX Venture Exchange, with precious and base metals sectors leading performance throughout 2025. Average daily trading volume (ADV) on the TSX Venture Exchange increased by 41% in 2025, reflecting improved market sentiment and renewed investor participation.

Against this backdrop, companies utilizing ICP Premium significantly outperformed the broader market.

Following a comprehensive comparative analysis of client performance in 2025 versus 2024, ICP Securities reported the following results across its ICP Premium client base:

Average daily trading volume increased by 141%

Price improvement increased by 80%

Average client market capitalization increased by 170%, to approximately C$340 million

ICP clients raised approximately C$3.5 billion in equity financing during 2025, representing roughly 10% of all equity capital raised across the TMX and TSX Venture exchanges during the year

"As capital markets activity returned in force-particularly within the resource sectors-we saw a clear divergence between companies with effective market signaling and those without it," said Ian Clark, CFA, CEO at ICP Securities Inc.. "The data confirms that our ICP Premium client base is not simply benefiting from improved market conditions, they are meaningfully enjoying amplified liquidity and access to capital at fair valuations."

ICP works with publicly traded companies across a broad spectrum of market capitalizations, ranging from approximately C$20 million to C$8 billion. ICP's proprietary algorithm dynamically adapts to issuer-specific trading characteristics, helping to rebalance stock quotes and counteract distortions created by high-frequency trading and other structural inefficiencies.

"Despite the range of client market capitalization, we are delighted in the demonstrative performance in all cases helping to establish a consistently improved stock quote and performance.," said David Campbell, CFA, MBA, President at ICP Securities Inc.. "When market structure issues impede fair value, even modest improvements in stock performance and quote health can often translate into tens of millions of dollars of additional accretive value especially in the upper end of our client market caps. ICP Premium has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to unlock that value for issuers."

Client Outcomes and Market Impact

For ICP clients, the benefits of ICP Premium extend beyond improved trading metrics. By enhancing liquidity and stabilizing price behavior, issuers have been able to project a consistently stronger and more reliable stock quote, reinforcing market confidence among all participants in the Canadian capital markets.

"As Head of Sales, it is extremely rewarding to offer a solution that delivers meaningful value to our clients and a level of service that is unparalleled in our industry," said Mike Sardo, Head of Sales at Insight Capital Partners, "Our strong client retention rate and consistent referrals are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our entire team to putting the interests and objectives of our corporate issuers first."

About ICP Premium

ICP Premium is a proprietary liquidity and market-signaling solution developed by ICP Securities to help publicly traded companies improve trading efficiency, price discovery, and access to capital. Utilizing advanced quantitative algorithms, ICP Premium addresses market structure inefficiencies and mitigates the impact of high-frequency trading, enabling issuers to better reflect fair market value in their share price. The solution is designed to scale across a wide range of market capitalizations and sectors, with a proven track record of improving liquidity, pricing, and capital-raising outcomes.

Past performance is not indicative of future results

To learn more about ICP Premium, visit www.icpsecurities.com.

Contact

David Campbell, CFA, MBA

President, ICP Securities Inc.

416-319-3563

Olga Konstant

Marketing

647-873-8519

SOURCE: ICP Securities Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/icp-securities-inc.-reports-strong-client-performance-in-2025-1134736