Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold Reports 2025 Diamond Drill Results from its 100% owned QCM Gold Property, British Columbia with Grades reporting up to 72 metres of 0.60 g/t Gold on the Main Zone and 22.35 metres of 0.66 g/t Gold on the 14 Vein

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel"), (TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce results from the 2025 diamond drilling program completed on the "Main Zone" and "14 Vein" zones at its 100%-owned QCM Gold Property, located in the Manson-Germansen area, approximately 240 kilometres northwest of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

Highlights include:

Main Zone - diamond drill intersections up to 93.94 metres of 0.501 g/t Au (drill hole QCM25-036).

Known extents of gold mineralization at Main Zone successfully expanded to approximately 500 metres along strike, by 200 metres width and approximately 270 metres vertical depth.

Initial bottle roll tests of eight Main Zone samples show >90% recovery in 24 hours for all samples.

14 Vein - diamond drill intersections up to 33.84 metres of 0.412 g/t Au (drill hole QCM25-019).

Known extents of gold mineralization at 14 Vein successfully expanded to approximately 300 metres along strike, by 20 metres width and approximately 60 metres vertical depth.

Visible gold encountered in Main Zone holes QCM25-006 (125.72 m depth) and QCM25-035 (362.21 m depth), and in 14 Vein hole QCM25-030 (104.3 m depth).

Exploration at the QCM Gold Property is being conducted by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra", TSX: CG or NYSE: CGAU) pursuant to an option agreement under which Centerra may earn up to a 75% interest in the QCM project. Centerra is required to make aggregate cash payments of $900,000 to Kestrel Gold Inc. and complete $6.5 million in exploration expenditures, including a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7, 2029.

Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are strongly encouraged by the potential for QCM to host significant mineralization in both Main Zone and 14 Vein and Centerra's continued project evaluation to pursue the full earn-in Option agreement. The 2025 results extending Main Zone to a 500 metre strike length, open to the north, northwest and down dip are particularly encouraging. The 2025 results for 14 Vein are the first extensive drilling completed and hold strong evidence for parallel zones and to increase extents in future testing. The early stage >90% gold recovery tests demonstrated in 24-hour bottle roll tests suggest the gold is easily liberated and we look forward to further testing."

During the 2025 field season Centerra, the project operator, was responsible for planning and execution, completing 9,110.5 metres of diamond drilling in 36 drill holes. At Main Zone, 22 diamond drill holes were completed for 6,305.5 metres and at 14 Vein, 14 diamond drill holes were completed for 2,805.00 metres.

Table 1. 2025 Diamond Drill Collars - all Drill holes Main Zone and 14 Vein

Hole ID Zone East (NAD83) North (NAD83) Elev. (m) Azimuth (Deg.) Dip (Deg.) DEPTH (m) QCM-25-001 Main Zone 400032 6172606 1171 57.0 -49.8 245.00 QCM-25-002 Main Zone 399957 6172671 1163 53.5 -50.1 242.00 QCM-25-003 Main Zone 399775 6172593 1192 90.0 -60.0 407.00 QCM-25-004 Main Zone 399772 6172590 1192 2.6 -45.5 404.00 QCM-25-005 Main Zone 399951 6172453 1235 3.7 -46.8 378.50 QCM-25-006 Main Zone 399953 6172455 1235 89.9 -45.4 330.00 QCM-25-007 Main Zone 400343 6172029 1109 358.2 -50.4 192.00 QCM-25-008 Main Zone 400344 6172030 1109 88.5 -60.4 201.00 QCM-25-009 Main Zone 400195 6172184 1136 358.4 -45.3 255.00 QCM-25-010 Main Zone 400270 6172287 1169 357.0 -50.5 252.00 QCM-25-011 Main Zone 400319 6171920 1086 87.8 -59.8 300.00 QCM-25-012 Main Zone 400464 6171941 1102 0.2 -59.9 282.00 QCM-25-013 Main Zone 400140 6172584 1153 53.2 -59.6 201.00 QCM-25-014 Main Zone 399748 6172728 1147 38.6 -44.7 231.00 QCM-25-015 Main Zone 399650 6172725 1151 40.0 -45.0 276.00 QCM-25-016 Main Zone 399588 6172835 1127 38.7 -45.1 255.00 QCM-25-017 14 Vein 396166 6179106 1085 43.1 -44.9 201.00 QCM-25-018 14 Vein 395968 6179272 1077 42.5 -45.1 175.00 QCM-25-019 14 Vein 396042 6179348 1076 43.8 -45.1 175.00 QCM-25-020 14 Vein 395970 6179400 1056 45.0 -45.0 177.00 QCM-25-021 14 Vein 395969 6179399 1055 44.6 -79.8 174.00 QCM-25-022 14 Vein 396217 6179376 1081 43.3 -44.5 150.00 QCM-25-023 14 Vein 396239 6179313 1078 44.9 -44.9 116.00 QCM-25-024 14 Vein 396218 6178931 1082 44.5 -39.8 201.00 QCM-25-025 14 Vein 395931 6179235 1073 43.3 -46.5 300.00 QCM-25-026 14 Vein 395931 6179235 1073 43.7 -62.7 325.00 QCM-25-027 14 Vein 395908 6179319 1073 43.3 -45.3 175.00 QCM-25-028 14 Vein 395899 6179484 1014 45.2 -70.3 225.00 QCM-25-029 14 Vein 395898 6179484 1013 43.3 -44.7 195.00 QCM-25-030 14 Vein 395896 6179949 960 44.4 -43.4 216.00 QCM-25-031 Main Zone 399777 6172592 1192 43.5 -46.3 306.00 QCM-25-032 Main Zone 399926 6172350 1200 84.0 -46.4 372.00 QCM-25-033 Main Zone 400054 6172356 1204 84.5 -46.0 261.00 QCM-25-034 Main Zone 399760 6172500 1210 88.0 -60.3 363.00 QCM-25-035 Main Zone 399633 6172562 1215 44.4 -45.5 402.00 QCM-25-036 Main Zone 400154 6172439 1178 45.3 -59.9 150.00

Drill hole results for the drill holes QCM-25-001, 003 to 008, 010 and 014 were previously reported in the news release dated October 10, 2025, drill update on the QCM drill results.

Two zones of gold mineralization have been discovered to date at the QCM Property, the Main zone and 7.5 kilometres to the northwest, the 14 Vein. The initial drilling and discovery at 14 Vein were completed in nine Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes totaling 1,124 metres in 2024. The main purpose of the 2025 diamond drilling was to extend both these discovered zones of mineralization. Main Zone gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins and veinlets in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered greywacke and tuff assigned to the Takla Group. The 14 Vein gold mineralization is associated with quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins and veinlets in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered greywacke and schist assigned to the Big Creek Group. The two zones are separated by the Manson Creek fault.

Main Zone - 2025 Drill Results

The best 2025 results were from QCM-25-006 and returned up to 137.0 metres at 0.522 g/t Au from 136.00 metres (see news release October 10, 2025). QCM-25-035 returned multiple zones of mineralization at 74 metres and 216 metres depth and up to 72 metres at 0.591 g/t Au from 319 metres depth. This drill hole tests the NW extension which remains open.

Drilling confirmed continuity of broad, lower-grade mineralization hosting discrete higher-grade intervals. Drill results delineate a NW trending zone 500 metres along strike length by 200 metres width and 270 metres depth and is open to the northwest and depth. The zone of mineralization is defined to the north by Takla Sediments and the east by an interpreted fault. Mineralization is open to northwest and depth. Mineralization occurs as multiple sub-parallel vein sets and stockworks with strong structural control.

Figure 1. Main Zone Plan View Diamond Drill Hole Location Map

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-011 to 012 test a proposed north-south fault that is terminating mineralization to the east.

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-015 to 016 test a proposed north-west extension of the Main Zone.

Diamond drill hole QCM-25-035 has several zones with the most robust being 72 m of 0.591 g/t Au starting at 319 metres.

Table 2. Main Zone Summary of Significant Composite Zone Results

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m)* Length (m) Gold (g/t) QCM-25-002 Main Zone 3.00 22.00 19.00 0.798 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 7.5 g/t Au at 7 m depth And 27.00 114.00 87.00 0.230 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2.3 g/t Au at 46 m depth And 119.00 124.05 5.05 0.236 And 128.50 146.00 17.50 0.207 QCM-25-009 Main Zone 66.00 147.00 81.00 0.207 Including 105.00 106.00 1.00 2.584 And 152.00 165.00 13.00 0.378 Including 160.00 161.00 1.00 1.087 And 170.00 181.00 11.00 0.213 QCM-25-011 Main Zone 85.00 90.00 5.00 0.328 QCM-25-012 Main Zone 38.00 42.00 4.00 0.186 QCM-25-013 Main Zone 18.00 50.00 32.00 0.216 QCM-25-015 Main Zone 43.00 53.00 10.00 0.149 And 71.00 78.87 7.87 0.108 And 82.00 85.00 3.00 0.125 And 114.86 117.00 2.14 0.17 And 124.00 157.26 33.26 0.149 And 162.70 182.34 19.64 0.185 QCM-25-016 Main Zone 225.00 231.00 6.00 0.279 QCM-25-031 Main Zone 12.00 31.00 19.00 0.413 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.6 g/t Au at 19 m depth And 46.00 56.00 10.00 0.424 Including 53.00 54.00 1.00 2.727 And 63.00 146.00 83.00 0.261 Includes 4 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 64 m depth And 151.00 172.00 21.00 0.492 Including 155.00 159.00 4.00 1.358 And 184.00 193.00 9.00 0.208 And 201.00 208.00 7.00 0.263 And 212.22 221.00 8.78 0.316 And 232.00 262.00 30.00 0.392 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.5 g/t Au at 248 m depth And 272.00 298.00 26.00 0.331 QCM-25-032 Main Zone 158.00 166.00 8.00 0.139 And 185.00 186.00 1.00 1.361 And 193.00 267.00 74.00 0.337 Includes 5 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.9 g/t Au at 228 m depth And 277.00 294.00 17.00 0.31 Including 283.00 284.00 1.00 1.376 QCM-25-033 Main Zone 104.00 111.00 7.00 0.332 And 119.00 122.00 3.00 1.253 Including 119.00 119.68 0.68 3.395 And 128.00 144.00 16.00 0.525 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.3 g/t Au at 138 m depth And 152.00 224.00 72.00 0.578 Includes 5 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.5 g/t Au at 166 m depth And 229.00 233.00 4.00 0.134 And 240.00 243.00 3.00 0.328 QCM-25-034 Main Zone 93.00 104.00 11.00 0.508 Including 97.00 98.00 1.00 1.817 And 118.00 130.00 12.00 0.854 Including 127.00 129.00 2.00 3.279 And 135.00 164.15 29.15 0.239 And 176.00 196.00 20.00 0.489 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.9 g/t Au at 193 m depth And 202.00 263.00 61.00 0.347 Includes 4 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 220 m depth And 274.00 302.00 28.00 0.178 And 336.00 351.70 15.70 0.375 Including 348.00 349.00 1.00 1.121 QCM-25-035 Main Zone 62 81.00 19.00 0.41 And 133.00 138.00 5.00 0.85 And 149.00 188.00 39.00 0.3 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 135 m depth And 216.00 222.00 6.00 0.289 including 216.00 217.00 1.00 1.212 And 228.00 248.00 20.00 0.249 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 1.8 g/t Au at 246 m depth And 265.00 274.00 9.00 0.378 including 268.00 269.00 1.00 1.569 And 319.00 391.00 72.00 0.591 Includes 10 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 11 m of 1.41 g/t Au at 359 m depth QCM-25-036 Main Zone 18.06 112.00 93.94 0.501 Includes 9 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2 m of 2.9 g/t Au at 88 m depth

* Intervals are drilled core length; insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

** Composite grade reported as weighted average, >0.1 g/t Au cutoff and <4.01 m dilution.

Bottle Roll Metallurgical Initial Testing

Eight representative composite samples from Main Zone were sent to MSA Labs located in Prince George, BC, Canada, for preliminary cyanide leach (bottle roll) metallurgical testing. Samples ranged in head grade and lithology to provide an early-stage assessment of gold recoverability. All samples achieved greater than 90% gold recovery within 24 hours, indicating that a significant portion of the gold occurs as free or easily liberated gold. These results are considered preliminary.

14 Vein - 2025 Drill Results

Drilling at 14 Vein consists of two RC holes drilled in 2022, eight RC drill holes drilled in 2024, and 14 diamond drill holes drilled in 2025. The initial discovery was through prospecting in 2022; 2024 RC drilling showed a NW-SE trending zone of Au mineralization with grades up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. The Au mineralization is associated with narrow quartz-ankerite-sulfide veins hosted in quartz-sericite-ankerite-albite altered schist and greywacke. For further details see Kestrel's October 26, 2022, news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/oct-25-2022-e7yzr.

The 2025 drilling at 14 Vein further defined a NW-SE trending mineralized zone with localized higher-grade intercepts but limited lateral and vertical continuity at depth. The 14 Vein remains open along strike, and future work will focus on identifying parallel or offset zones.

The purpose of the 2025 drill program was to test the extent of mineralization along trend.

Figure 2. "14 Vein" Zone" - Plan View Diamond Drill Hole Location Map

The 2025 drill program has successfully tested gold mineralization to over 300 metre strike length by 20 metres width by approximately 60 metre depth. Further 14 Vein exploration drill delineation is warranted.

Diamond drill holes QCM-25-018 to 019 returned assay results of up to 25 metres of 0.632 g/t Au from 91.00 metres depth and 17.69 metres of 0.631 from 156 metres depth. Drill hole QCM-25-018 returned four metres of 1.628 g/t Au at 165 metres depth, near to end of this hole at 175 m.

Weak mineralization in Hole QCM-25-026 appears to define the depth extent on this section.

Hole QCM-25-030, a 500 m step out to the NW was testing a high contrast resistivity anomaly, with a coincident 300 ppb Au soil sample. One 15 cm quartz vein contains a <1 mm flake of visible gold. The best interval of six metres of 0.103 g/t Au at 210 metres is at the end of the drill hole (216 m total depth).

Table 3. "14 Vein" Zone - Summary of Significant Composite Zone Results

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m)* Length (m) Gold (g/t) QCM-25-017 14 Vein 15.00 25.00 10.00 0.202 And 43.84 52.00 8.16 0.153 And 106.00 110.00 4.00 0.563 QCM-25-018 14 Vein 50.00 53.65 3.65 0.399 And 80.00 84.00 4.00 0.316 And 91.00 116.00 25.00 0.632 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 5.3 g/t Au at 91 m depth And 121.00 124.00 3.00 0.574 And 133.00 147.00 14.00 0.214 Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 1.225 And 156.31 174.00 17.69 0.631 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 4 m of 1.6 g/t Au at 165 m depth QCM-25-019 14 Vein 11.00 18.00 7.00 0.144 And 36.00 45.00 9.00 0.526 Including 39.52 42.00 2.48 1.274 And 49.16 83.00 33.84 0.412 Includes 3 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 2 m of 1.5 g/t Au at 59 m depth And 96.00 97.50 1.50 2.205 QCM-25-020 14 Vein 47.00 59.00 12.00 0.324 Including 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.491 And 64.00 67.00 3.00 0.192 And 72.00 75.00 3.00 0.182 QCM-25-021 14 Vein 67.00 71.40 4.40 0.667 Including 67.00 68.00 1.00 2.153 And 105.00 108.00 3.00 0.328 And 143.00 146.00 3.00 0.158 QCM-25-022 14 Vein 8.00 12.00 4.00 0.677 Including 11.00 12.00 1.00 1.48 And 25.00 36.00 11.00 0.975 Including 28.00 35.00 7.00 1.347 And 144.00 145.00 1.00 1.226 QCM-25-024 14 Vein 16.88 19.00 2.12 0.516 And 40.65 53.00 12.35 0.581 Including 44.00 47.00 3.00 1.793 And 167.00 167.71 0.71 2.001 QCM-25-025 14 Vein 105.71 112.00 6.29 0.185 And 163.00 171.80 8.80 0.122 And 194.00 201.00 7.00 0.102 And 207.00 229.35 22.35 0.661 Includes 2 zones of >1 g/t Au and up to 4 m of 1.7 g/t Au at 223 m depth And 240.00 251.00 11.00 0.253 QCM-25-026 14 Vein 127.71 142.00 14.29 0.237 Including 138.30 139.00 0.70 3.13 And 196.00 200.00 4.00 0.122 And 258.00 261.75 3.75 0.143 QCM-25-027 14 Vein 101.00 104.00 3.00 0.15 QCM-25-028 14 Vein 33.00 36.00 3.00 0.163 And 41.00 44.00 3.00 2.493 Including 41.00 43.00 2.00 3.685 And 60.00 66.00 6.00 0.411 Including 60.00 61.00 1.00 1.197 And 79.48 82.00 2.52 0.167 QCM-25-029 14 Vein 71.00 77.00 6.00 0.111 And 189.00 192.20 3.20 0.184 QCM-25-030 14 Vein 210.00 216.00 6.00 0.103at

* Intervals are drilled core length; insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true widths.

** Composite grade reported as weighted average, >0.1 g/t Au cutoff and <5 m dilution

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sampling Procedures

One-metre-long intervals of half-split NQ core were sampled along the entire length of the holes. Core was split along its length by hand with a diamond blade rock saw. Samples for drillholes QCM-25-001 to 035 were sent to Bureau Veritas, an independent laboratory in Vancouver B.C. where analytical results were obtained using FA430, a fire assay method for gold. Samples for drillholes QCM-25-034 and -036 were sent to MSA Labs, an independent laboratory in Prince George B.C. where analytical results were obtained using CPA-Au1, a gamma ray analysis for gold by PhotonAssay. Standards, blanks, field duplicates (quarter core), and crush duplicates were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every ten samples submitted to the labs.

An initial review of the drilling, sampling and assaying procedures did not recognize any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

Quality assurance in the field was provided by the operator Centerra during drilling.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Duncan McBean, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and a Director of Kestrel Gold Inc.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance, including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

