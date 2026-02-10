Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Selected for FDA Premarket Tobacco Product Applications Meeting

Charlie's Director, Dr. Ed Carmines, an expert on regulatory submissions and product safety, will discuss Pharmacological Profiles at the prestigious FDA roundtable.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported that the Center for Tobacco Products of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") selected Charlie's Board member, Ed Carmines, PhD, to serve as a panelist for the Roundtable on Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") Submissions for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems ("ENDS") that will be held at 9:00am (Eastern Time) today at FDA Headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Dr. Ed Carmines, Chief Scientific Officer of Chemular, Inc, and independent Board Member of Charlie's Holdings, is a world-renowned expert in the technical aspects of all types of e-cigarettes, oral tobacco, tobacco-free products, cigars, and cigarettes. Having successfully navigated the FDA's Substantial Equivalence, PMTA, and Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application ("MRTPA") pathways for literally thousands of products, Dr. Carmines spearheaded development and licensing of proprietary technology to enable Charlie's to offer a controlled e-cigarette device that is made operable only upon activation by an age-verified adult consumer.

By launching this strategic initiative, Charlie's has endeavored to make the Company's PACHA disposable e-cigarette products the first flavored e-cigarettes able to be sold legally in the United States.

During today's FDA roundtable, Dr. Carmines will discuss pharmacokinetic studies around Charlie's PACHA products as well as studies of adult benefits related to flavored ENDS products that could result in Charlie's becoming the first Company to demonstrate to the FDA that age-gated flavored vape products are indeed 'appropriate for the protection of public health.'

The FDA roundtable discussion will be available for viewing online .

For more information about providing comments, orally or in writing, please see the Federal Register notice .

