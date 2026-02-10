Youth-focused platform completes rigorous audit process and six-month Elevate-Pathways program to earn membership alongside 60 companies including Google, Meta, and Microsoft

Wizz, the social discovery app for GenZ to build community globally, today announced it has become a member of the Tech Coalition. This global industry alliance is dedicated to combating online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). Wizz is now one of only three European companies among the Coalition's membership, which includes major platforms such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Snap, Inc..

Building on Wizz's existing safety ecosystem, its membership follows participation in Tech Coalition's Elevate pilot program, a six-month initiative designed to help platforms operationalize child safety practices at scale. Wizz is the first company to join Tech Coalition after completing the program.

As one of only three European companies in the Tech Coalition, Wizz brings a distinct perspective to the alliance. While the EU leads globally on tech regulation through the Digital Services Act and AI Act, European platforms remain underrepresented in industry safety coalitions, a gap Wizz is helping to close.

Through the program, Wizz implemented enhanced detection tools, established reporting protocols and reporting to the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC), and updated its Child Safety Standards with guidance from leading experts.

"We built Wizz from day one with safety embedded into how the platform operates. Joining the Tech Coalition reflects our belief that child safety is a shared responsibility," said Thomas Donninger, CEO and Founder of Wizz. "This allows us to contribute what we've learned as a Gen-Z-focused platform while continuing to strengthen our practices alongside industry leaders as part of an ecosystem."

Tech Coalition membership requires a rigorous audit of safety systems, moderation practices, and reporting processes. Wizz was validated across governance, proactive moderation, age assurance, and civil society collaboration. During the Elevate program, Wizz implemented several critical safety enhancements:

Integration of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) detection tools from Thorn, enabling hash matching and classifiers to identify known and new child sexual abuse material

Establishment of automated and manual reporting flows to NCMEC's CyberTipline, the nation's centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children

Updated Child Safety Standards and Community Guidelines

Training for moderation teams on identifying and responding to Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (OCSEA) content

Employee wellness resources to support teams working with sensitive material

Wizz's safety infrastructure is built on a network of European technology partners, including UK-based Yoti for age estimation, and French companies Bodyguard for text moderation and Webhelp for manual content review.

"Wizz's membership is a clear signal of their commitment to child safety and the tangible improvements they've made through our Elevate program," said Sean Litton, President and CEO of Tech Coalition. "From enhanced detection and reporting capabilities to updated standards and training, their progress reflects real leadership in raising safety standards. We are proud to welcome Wizz to Tech Coalition and look forward to building on this progress together."

Wizz will participate in Tech Coalition working groups on topics including financial sextortion prevention, trust and safety transparency, and age assurance. The company will also contribute insights from its experience with age estimation systems and safety-by-design frameworks.

For more information about Wizz's safety practices, visit https://wizzapp.com/safety-hub. For more information about the Tech Coalition, visit www.technologycoalition.org.

About Wizz

Wizz is a friend-finding app where young people can connect authentically and safely with peers, free from the pressures of traditional social media. With no likes, followers, or algorithmic feeds, Wizz focuses on meaningful one-to-one conversations. Safety is embedded into the platform through age and profile verification, pre-delivery content moderation, and behavioral monitoring. Learn more at www.wizzapp.com.

About Tech Coalition

The Tech Coalition is a global member association that unites tech companies to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. Today, their 60 members include some of the world's most influential platforms, spanning search, social media, gaming, dating, AI, and financial services. No single company can tackle this alone but together, they're building a safer digital world for children.

Learn more at www.technologycoalition.org.

