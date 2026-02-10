Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Matthew Mollan, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.

Matthew Mollan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Experic, brings more than three decades of leadership experience across pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and clinical supply. A strategically focused operations executive, he has held P&L responsibility throughout his career and is known for driving growth, operational excellence, and high-performing organizational cultures. Before joining Experic, Matthew served as Vice President of Operations, Early Phase, at Catalent, where he oversaw a multi-site U.S. and UK development network supporting products from phase I through Phase III. Matthew holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and a B.S. in Pharmacy from Rutgers University. He remains an active contributor to industry thought leadership through presentations and publications on advanced dosage technologies, continuous processing, and orphan drug development.

Dr. Mollan joins Experic after more than three decades in leadership positions with pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organizations. His experience includes a strong track record of operational excellence, P&L leadership, and multi-site growth. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Operations, Early Phase at Catalent, where he managed a four-site development and small-scale commercial manufacturing network in the U.S. and UK, delivering robust revenue growth and profits.

"I am honored to join Experic at such an exciting stage of its growth," said Dr. Mollan. "The company has built a strong reputation for quality, flexibility, and partnership. I look forward to working with the talented Experic team to expand on our capabilities, deepen client relationships, and help our customers bring critical therapies to patients efficiently and reliably."

During his tenure at Catalent, Dr. Mollan supported the development and commercialization of 20 prescription products from Phase I through Phase III without regulatory or quality issues. He also led multiple facility expansions and capability enhancements.

"Matthew brings the hands-on operational leadership and client-first mindset that aligns perfectly with Experic's culture and ambitions," said Bill Mitchell, Chairman of the Board of Experic. "His experience scaling complex pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations and delivering consistent quality makes him exceptionally well suited to lead Experic into its next phase of growth."

Previously, as General Manager of Catalent Drug Delivery Solutions, Dr. Mollan led a 500-person site, successfully scaling revenue and EBITDA, while building the operation into a core strategic asset within the network. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Aptuit and Pfizer, directing pharmaceutical development, clinical manufacturing, and formulation organizations.

David Wood will retire as CEO after five years of leadership at Experic. During his tenure, Dave helped establish Experic's integrated model as a drug product CDMO and clinical trials supply partner, positioning the company for sustained growth.

Under Dave's leadership, Experic achieved several significant milestones that shaped the company's growth trajectory. Experic has expanded from a single U.S.-based facility to a global organization, including the establishment of a Clinical Trial Supply depot in Kilbeggan, Ireland. The business also achieved more than threefold revenue growth since 2021, reflecting its differentiated capabilities, the commitment of its team, and its rising visibility among biopharma innovators. These accomplishments underscore the strong foundation Dave leaves behind as Experic enters its next chapter.

"Dave has played an instrumental role in establishing Experic as the trusted industry partner it is today," said Bill Mitchell. "His leadership, integrity, and focus on clients and employees have left a lasting mark on the organization. The Board is deeply grateful for his contributions and wishes him well in his retirement."

About Experic

Experic is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company dedicated to revolutionizing pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and clinical trial supply. Established in 2018, Experic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including process development, analytical and formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and clinical packaging and logistics. Specializing in challenging powders and inhalation products, our expertise encompasses capsules, and low-dose dry powder inhalation therapies. Operating from our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, as well as our Clinical Supply Center facility in Kilbeggan, Ireland, we manage the global delivery of high-quality products, even for expedited projects. Our team of industry leaders brings decades of experience in pharmaceutical product development and clinical trial supplies, ensuring strategic vision and execution for every project. For more information, please visit www.expericservices.com.

