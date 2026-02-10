Expansion positions Iveda to meet accelerating European demand for secure, AI-enhanced smart city deployments

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a global leader in AI-driven video surveillance and smart city technologies, today announced the launch of its European operations with the opening of Iveda Spain in Madrid. This milestone establishes Iveda's first European hub--alongside offices in the U.S., Taiwan, Philippines, and Egypt--and reflects growing regional demand for trusted, government-grade AI solutions to modernize public safety and critical infrastructure.

The expansion comes in direct response to rising industry demand for in-region deployment, field trials, and engagements with European infrastructure partners and government stakeholders for large-scale enhancement. Iveda Spain's team is currently engaged on multiple public and private opportunities in partnership with some of Europe's premier systems integrators and managed service providers. These engagements position Iveda to deliver AI-powered surveillance and smart infrastructure across municipal governance, commercial spaces, and the public safety sector at scale.

"Establishing Iveda Spain represents one of the most important milestones in our company's history," said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. "Europe is a critical market for the future of smart cities, and Madrid gives us a powerful launchpad to serve the entire region. Madrid serves as a strategic gateway not only to Europe but also to adjacent Middle Eastern markets, positioning Iveda to scale cross-regional partnerships and infrastructure programs. We're accelerating a movement toward safer, smarter, more connected communities across all of Europe. This is the start of a new chapter for Iveda, and one that positions us at the forefront of AI adoption in some of the world's most advanced economies."

Europe's smart city market is projected to nearly double, reaching upwards of half a trillion USD by 2032, fueled by demand for AI, IoT, and big data solutions. With recent EU measures increasing scrutiny on certain Chinese software providers, Iveda enters the European market at a pivotal moment-delivering TAA- and NDAA-compliant solutions certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under the SAFETY Act DT&E Designation. Along with Iveda's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, this ensures trusted, government-grade technology aligned with EU standards, for European partners.

This announcement follows Iveda's official trademark registration in both the European Union and the United Kingdom-further solidifying its commitment to becoming a dominant force throughout the region.

"The launch of Iveda Spain represents more than a new office; it establishes a long-term foothold in one of Europe's most dynamic markets," said José Ramón, President of Iveda Spain. "Spain sits at the crossroads of innovation and infrastructure, making it the ideal hub to introduce Iveda's AI-powered technologies to the region. Our partnerships here are strong, our opportunities are substantial, and with the backing of Iveda's global expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver immediate impact for municipalities, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers."

Iveda's proven approach-layering advanced analytics onto existing infrastructure-enables organizations to seamlessly replace restricted systems without the costly, time-consuming process of a full rip-and-replace, providing a cost-effective, scalable pathway to modernization perfectly aligned with Europe's evolving urban and enterprise needs, supported by in-region teams prepared to meet accelerated deployment timelines and compliance expectations. Iveda Spain will focus on introducing IvedaAI and other flagship solutions tailored for municipalities, enterprises, and critical infrastructure across the region, with an emphasis on smart city, public safety, and logistics applications.

Cities and enterprises across Europe can now engage directly with Iveda Spain to modernize surveillance, enhance public safety, and scale smart infrastructure. Additional partner and customer announcements are expected as regional deployments progress.

Contact sales@iveda.com for partnership opportunities in Europe.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) provides global solutions for cloud-based, AI video search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter most. Iveda's technology delivers instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations worldwide to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation, offering IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices designed for use cases in public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environmental preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with offices in Taiwan, the Philippines, Egypt, and Spain, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA."

