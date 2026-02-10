StorMagic, simplifying on-site virtualization, announced today the addition of Scott Mann as Global SVP of Sales. Scott's appointment reflects StorMagic's priority on accelerating global revenue growth by scaling its channel-first go-to-market strategy and deepening customer adoption across key edge computing markets. Scott's leadership strengthens StorMagic's ability to execute at scale and capitalize on rising demand for simple, resilient on-site virtualization at the edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210520240/en/

Scott Mann, Global SVP of Sales, StorMagic

"Scott brings extensive global experience leading international sales and channel teams, with a strong track record of scaling partner ecosystems and driving growth; making him a tremendous addition to the StorMagic team," said Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic. "StorMagic is excited to work closely with Scott to expand our reach in helping partners, help their customers, navigate VMware migration and hardware cost challenges with our simple, reliable and trusted virtualization software."

Scott Mannbrings15-years' sales leadership experience in the IT tech space, with a focus on security, virtualization, edge computing and hyperconverged infrastructure, at companies like Scale Computing and WinMagic. Scott holds a bachelor's of commerce degree in accounting from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

"StorMagic solves practical problems for customers at the edge with solutions that partners genuinely believe in and enjoy taking to market," said Scott Mann, SVP Global Sales, StorMagic. "Our team is already focused on impact, deepening partner relationships, expanding globally and making it even easier for customers to succeed."

Visit StorMagic's blog for an in-depth Q&A interview with Scott Mann.

About StorMagic

StorMagic builds right-sized virtualization solutions for real-world IT environments. Its software is designed to be simple to deploy, easy to manage and highly available, helping organizations keep critical applications and data running at and near the edge. Founded in 2006, StorMagic works closely with IT teams to deliver practical, reliable virtualization for organizations operating from a single site to thousands of locations. Visit www.stormagic.com

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

StorMagic, SvSAN, SvKMS and SvHCI are trademarks of StorMagic.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210520240/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Luhrman

Touchdown PR

+44 (0)7757 937182

StorMagic@touchdownpr.com