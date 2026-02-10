Geordie AI Selected as Top 10 Finalist for RSAC 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest

Geordie AI Selected for Monitoring and Governing AI Agents in Real Time

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geordie AI , the security and governance platform for agentic AI, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSAC 2026 Conference Innovation Sandbox for pioneering how enterprises adopt and scale agentic AI while balancing innovation and risk. Geordie will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, March 23 at RSAC 2026 Conference at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest is widely considered one of the world's premier opportunities for the cybersecurity startup community as promising young cybersecurity companies showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is commonly recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 100 acquisitions and received $17.8 billion in investments over the last 20 years. Geordie will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round. Each of the Top 10 Finalists will receive a $5 million investment to drive cybersecurity innovation .



"Building a safer society starts with bold ideas, new technologies, and real-world solutions," said Cecilia Marinier, Vice President, Innovation & Scholars, RSAC. "This year's Top 10 RSAC Innovation Sandbox Finalists provide a preview of what real innovation looks like to help solve the vexing problems the industry is currently tackling."

Autonomous AI agents introduce a fast-growing class of security and governance challenges. These systems act independently, adapt over time, and operate across platforms beyond the visibility of traditional controls. This leaves many security teams effectively "AI blind" as critical decisions and actions occur inside agentic platforms or between agents.

Geordie was built from the ground up to accommodate the architecture and realities of agents, delivering the foundation to govern agentic AI at enterprise scale. By collecting data from code, endpoints, and APIs, Geordie creates a unified view of agent activity and risk across the enterprise, closing the visibility and control gap agents introduce. This holistic perspective enables deep insight into where agents exist, how they're configured, what they can access, and how they behave over time. From this understanding, Geordie provides a comprehensive assessment of security, regulatory, and operational risk across the entire agent ecosystem. These risks are proactively managed through Beam, Geordie's industry-first risk mitigation engine, which contextually guides agent decisions in real time to keep them aligned with enterprise policies.

"Every CISO we speak with is facing the same problem: agentic AI is accelerating faster than their ability to see and govern it," said Henry Comfort, CEO and cofounder of Geordie. "Organizations want speed, but security teams lack visibility into agent existence, behavior and risk. Without that visibility, a new layer of invisible attack surface emerges. Geordie delivers the foundation to govern agentic AI at enterprise scale."



The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 9:30 AM PT on Monday, March 23 and winners will be announced at approximately noon the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes: David Chen , Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley; Larry Feinsmith , Head of Global Technology Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorganChase; Paul Kocher , Independent Researcher; Niloofar Razi , Operating Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners; and Nasrin Rezai , SVP & CISO at Verizon. Dr. Hugh Thompson , RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of RSAC Conference, will return to host the contest.

About Geordie AI

Geordie's purpose-built AI agent security and governance platform helps organizations scale innovation safely by enabling real-time agent visibility, risk intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation. Founded in 2025 by cyber and AI experts from Snyk, Veracode, and Darktrace, Geordie's mission is to provide the backbone for safe and scalable adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise. In December 2025, Geordie was named the Black Hat Europe 2025 Startup Spotlight winner. Geordie is backed by leading cybersecurity investor Ten Eleven Ventures and global venture capital firm General Catalyst. For more information, visit www.geordie.ai .

About RSAC

As the cybersecurity industry's convening authority, RSAC brings together diverse minds to exchange perspectives, knowledge, and ideas. RSAC provides the world's leading platform for uniting and advancing the cybersecurity community to create a safer society. RSAC is at the cutting edge of cybersecurity innovation and education. The company's flagship event, RSAC Conference, is the largest and most influential global gathering in cybersecurity. RSAC gives cybersecurity professionals a platform to connect and grow. To learn more, visit OneRSAC.com .

