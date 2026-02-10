BlueCat Networks: BlueCat introduces BlueCat Horizon, a SaaS-first Intelligent NetOps platform for cross-domain network operations

The platform delivers a unified control plane for DNS, DHCP, IPAM, security, and observability, empowering rapid, automated action across networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat Networks, the leader in Intelligent NetOps, today announced BlueCat Horizon, a SaaS-based platform designed to modernize how enterprises and mid-market organizations operate, secure, and evolve their networks using AI-assisted insights and coordinated action across the network. Unveiled at Cisco Live Amsterdam, BlueCat Horizon introduces a common set of platform and infrastructure services that support multiple network applications and enable cross-domain use cases that were previously siloed.

BlueCat Horizon offers a shared control plane for network services, policy, identity, telemetry, analytics, automation, and AI-assisted intelligence. This unified approach platform lets teams apply consistent governance, correlate signals, surface prioritized insights, and take coordinated action across DNS, DHCP, IPAM, security, and network performance, enabling networks to automatically adapt and remediate issues as conditions change, without forcing infrastructure replacement or disruptive migrations.

Built for cloud-first and hybrid environments, the platform's initial offering is Horizon DDI. It provides a common orchestration plane for third-party infrastructure and BlueCat-native solutions. By managing existing Microsoft Active Directory, BIND, Kea, and cloud DNS environments, organizations can adopt core DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) capabilities without risk. Lightweight, distributed, on-premises Service Points optionally add local policy-based delivery of DNS and DHCP and deep telemetry, while preserving data sovereignty.

"Most network teams are constrained by tools that operate in isolation and require constant swivel-chair operations," said Scott Fulton, BlueCat's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "BlueCat Horizon changes that model by providing shared platform services that connect insight to action. It provides a practical architecture for moving from reactive operations toward automated, policy-driven, and ultimately self-healing, intelligent networks."

From visibility to decisions and action

Rather than treating observability as simply the collection of network data, such as SNMP and flows, BlueCat Horizon focuses on decision enablement and operational outcomes. By combining a broad set of network data with IPAM context and DNS control-plane insights, the platform enables use cases that span applications and teams:

Context-driven operations and investigation : Network performance and incidents are enriched with ownership, location, and service criticality, allowing teams to understand not just what is happening, but who and what is impacted, and why it matters.



: Network performance and incidents are enriched with ownership, location, and service criticality, allowing teams to understand not just what is happening, but who and what is impacted, and why it matters. Intelligent traffic steering and resilience : Real-time network intelligence informs DNS and GSLB decisions, enabling automated, policy-driven traffic steering that improves user experience.



: Real-time network intelligence informs DNS and GSLB decisions, enabling automated, policy-driven traffic steering that improves user experience. Closed-loop security response: DNS-based threat detection, correlated investigation with all traffic from a potentially compromised endpoint, and automated containment work together to reduce response times from minutes to seconds by linking security insights directly to network controls.



Horizon's common data model, shared analytics, and AI-assisted insights layer enable cross-application scenarios by reducing manual correlation, prioritizing high-impact and high-risk issues, and increasing automation in incident resolution.

A modular foundation for Intelligent NetOps

BlueCat Horizon is powered by proven BlueCat technologies. These include Micetro for IPAM and DNS/DHCP orchestration, Edge for advanced resolver services and Global Server Load Balancing, and LiveWire and LiveNX as a foundation for expanded observability and intelligence. Delivered through a unified SaaS experience, the platform lets organizations start with core DDI capabilities, incrementally adopt services as needs evolve, and progressively advance toward autonomous, self-healing network operations.

BlueCat Horizon is available for demonstration at Cisco Live Amsterdam, booth A19, with general availability planned for Q2 2026. Learn more about it at https://bluecatnetworks.com/products/horizon/

About BlueCat

BlueCat's Intelligent Network Operations (NetOps) provides the analytics and intelligence needed to change, monitor, secure, automate, and self-heal network infrastructure in support of business goals. The Intelligent NetOps portfolio provides key foundational technologies, including unified core network services, multicloud management, security, and network observability and intelligence solutions with AI-enabled analytics to reduce alert fatigue, help network teams determine root causes, and enable faster decision-making. These solutions can be deployed in hybrid or multicloud environments, in the data center, at remote or branch locations, and via SD-WAN. BlueCat is headquartered in Toronto and New York, with additional offices in the United States, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

Contact: Pierre Hamilton Senior Manager, Corporate Communications pr@bluecatnetworks.com