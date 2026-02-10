Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2026 14:12 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bybit Sets off Trading Motion in New Round of Daily Treasure Hunt With Rewards Galore

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the launch of a new round of its flagship Daily Treasure Hunt, inviting diligent traders to transform their daily engagement into points. Currently accepting early registration, the event stands to turn the new trading season into a rewarding experience.

From February 12 to March 30, 2025, the renewed Bybit Daily Treasure hunt offers users multiple ways to earn points through trading, engagement, and limited-time missions. All points are redeemable for prizes including USDT rewards, Boost Coupons, and Bybit VIP Trial Passes.

Highlights

  • Daily trading tasks starting from just 10 USDT
  • Bonus points for consecutive trading days
  • Engagement tasks featuring Bybit's latest products and features
  • Special limited-time missions for accelerated point accumulation
  • Starting at just 300 points, users can redeem rewards including airdrop prizes ranging from 0.5 to 100 USDT

In addition, with 1,000,000 scratch cards available, participants can use 50 points per draw for unlimited daily attempts to win prizes up to 1,000 USDT per card, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Daily Treasure Hunt embodies Bybit's commitment to rewarding user loyalty and active participation. Building on the success of previous editions, the new round introduces exciting new features and flexible redemption, introducing more opportunities to win for eligible users.

Bybit Sets off Trading Motion in New Round of Daily Treasure Hunt With Rewards Galore

Terms and conditions apply. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: Daily Treasure Hunt: Leverage in motion

Bybit / CryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890947/Bybit_Sets_Trading_Motion_New_Round_Daily_Treasure_Hunt_With.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-sets-off-trading-motion-in-new-round-of-daily-treasure-hunt-with-rewards-galore-302683748.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.