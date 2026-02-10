Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
10.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
International Olympic Committee: Pope Leo XIV Hopes Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Will Promote Friendship, Solidarity and Peace

Pope Leo XIV shared his hope that "this important event might awaken feelings of friendship and fraternity, strengthening awareness of the value of sport at the service of the integral development of the human person."

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / International Olympic Committee news
By William Imbo

Pope Leo XIV has sent "warm greetings" ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, saying he hopes "healthy competition will contribute to building bridges between cultures and peoples" and promote welcoming, solidarity and peace.

The message was issued in a telegram dated 29 January and signed by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. It was addressed to the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpini, for the welcoming celebration at the Church of San Babila, where the Olympic Cross of athletes was received ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics (6 February).

In the telegram, the Pope said he hoped the ceremony would "energise feelings of friendship and fraternity", reinforcing the value of sport "in the service of integral human development".

The statement in full is as follows:

"To his Excellence the Most Rev. Bishop Mario Delpini, Archbishop of Milan, Milan:

Pope Leo XIV addresses warm greetings to all participating in the welcome celebration in the Church of San Babila of the Olympic Cross of sportsmen at the opening of the Milan-Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games. He hopes that this important event will energise feelings of friendship and fraternity, strengthening awareness of the value of sport in the service of integral human development. The Holy Father assures his prayer that these days of healthy competition will contribute to building bridges between cultures and peoples, promoting welcoming, solidarity, and peace. With these wishes, the Supreme Pontiff is pleased to send the desired Apostolic Blessing, a pledge of constant divine assistance.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin
Secretary of State of His Holiness"

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to run from 6 to 22 February 2026, followed by the Winter Paralympics from 6 to 15 March 2026.

Picture by Franco Origlia/Getty Images

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pope-leo-xiv-hopes-milano-cortina-2026-winter-olympics-will-prom-1135521

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
