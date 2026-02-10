Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 14:38 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports Imposter Scam

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:SCIA), a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications, reported it was subjected to an imposter scam of $898,325 executed in conjunction with bank fraud. Immediately upon recognition of this event management contacted the Company's financial institution, filed an IC3 report with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is working with its Insurance carrier. Comprehensive efforts are being actively pursued to recover the funds involved. To date, the Company has not found any evidence of additional fraudulent activity and currently does not believe the incident resulted in any unauthorized access to data or systems maintained by the Company. However, the Company's investigation into the incident and its impacts on the Company, including its internal controls, remains ongoing. The business and operations were not affected.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications and works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sci-engineered-materials.-inc

https://www.facebook.com/sciengineeredmaterials/

https://x.com/SciMaterials

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Those statements include, but are not limited to, all statements regarding intent, beliefs, expectations, projections, customer guidance, forecasts, plans of the Company and its management. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors has affected and could affect the Company's projections in the future. Therefore, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. Due to the significant uncertainties in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other persons, that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Robert Lentz
(614) 439-6006

SOURCE: SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/sci-engineered-materials-inc.-reports-imposter-scam-1135218

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.