Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Registers on DoD's LYNX Platform to Accelerate Defense Opportunities for Subsidiary Black Line Defense

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that Black Line Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to advancing crewed and autonomous mission-ready maritime solutions for defense and government customers will be pursuing government contracts through the Department of Defense's newly launched LYNX Platform, a digital readiness and capability-assessment system designed to help companies more rapidly engage with U.S. defense procurement pathways.

Rendering of a 22-foot power catamaran

The Company believes that participation in the new LYNX Platform-developed by the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs-will enhance visibility into DoD requirements, streamline qualification processes, and accelerate contracting momentum for Black Line Defense.

"This is an important strategic step," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "LYNX is intended to modernize how innovative manufacturers interface with the Department of Defense. For Twin Vee and Black Line Defense, it provides a faster, more transparent on-ramp to mission-critical maritime programs. It reinforces our commitment to becoming a long-term industrial partner to the U.S. government."

Strategic Implications for Investors

Twin Vee launched Black Line Defense to pursue opportunities in homeland security, naval logistics, autonomous surface vessels, and hybrid crewed-uncrewed maritime missions. The Company believes that registration on LYNX positions the Company to:

Accelerate readiness for DoD solicitations and procurement cycles

Identify compliance and capability gaps earlier in the process

Improve alignment with defense acquisition priorities

Support scalable entry into multi-year federal programs

Strengthen Twin Vee's long-term defense revenue strategy

According to Mr. Visconti, with decades of composite-boat manufacturing experience, vertically integrated production, and rapidly expanding advanced tooling capacity, Twin Vee believes its core strengths translate directly to defense and security applications.

Building Momentum in Maritime Defense

"Black Line Defense was formed to integrate hardened vessel platforms, autonomy software, mission systems, and U.S.-based manufacturing into deployable solutions for contested and high-risk maritime environments," explained Mr. Visconti.

The Company expects LYNX participation to help formalize its engagement pipeline with federal agencies and prime contractors. Mr. Visconti emphasized that while LYNX is not a contract award or certification, the platform represents a meaningful infrastructure upgrade in how defense customers interact with emerging industrial partners, which the Company intends to leverage aggressively.

"We are positioning Twin Vee for where we see maritime manufacturing going-defense, autonomy, resilience, and scale," Mr. Visconti added. "The LYNX platform gives us another tool to move faster."

About Black Line Defense

Black Line Defense is a defense and government maritime company focused on autonomous and crewed vessel solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense and state and local agencies. The company leverages Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s manufacturing infrastructure, engineering expertise, and operational experience to deliver mission-ready platforms.

Learn more at blacklinedefenseusa.com

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding continued and growing demand for maritime solutions among defense and government customers, the Company's commitment to becoming a long-term industrial partner to the U.S. government, and the Company's continued expansion of its engagement pipeline with federal agencies and prime contractors, as well as its engineering capabilities and production capacity.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully leverage the LYNX Platform, the Company's ability to translate its core strengths directly to defense and security applications, the Company's ability to pursue meaningful opportunities in government procurement and the Company's ability to meet anticipated demand, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-powercats-co.-registers-on-dods-lynx-platform-to-accelera-1135299