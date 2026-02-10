New to The Street Signs Six-Part Media Series Featuring Medicus Pharma Ltd.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / New to The Street, the nationally syndicated, long-form television and digital media platform, today announced it has signed a six-part media series with Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company"), a precision guided biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development program of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets.

The comprehensive series is designed to elevate Medicus' visibility with institutional investors, analysts, and the broader healthcare and life sciences community through a multi-channel media and investor engagement strategy.

The engagement will spotlight Medicus Pharma's clinical progress, management vision, and long-term growth opportunities, delivering consistent, high-quality exposure over the course of the engagement.

"Medicus Pharma represents the type of innovative, science-driven company that our platform is built to support," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "This engagement provides sustained visibility across linear television, digital, social, and investor-focused channels - creating a powerful narrative cadence that resonates with both Wall Street and Main Street."

The collaboration reflects New to The Street's continued focus on delivering predictable, repeatable media exposure for public and private companies through long-form storytelling, national television distribution, and one of the most engaged digital financial audiences in the market.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) is a precision guided, biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing novel and potentially disruptive select therapeutic assets through Phase 2 proof-of-concept and pursuing licensing or strategic partnerships with established pharmaceutical companies that are best positioned to conduct late-stage development and commercialization. The company is actively engaged in multiple countries across three continents.

The Company's pipeline includes SkinJect, a localized immunogenic precision therapy for basal cell carcinoma addressing an estimated $2 billion market opportunity, and Teverelix, a next-generation GnRH antagonist targeting advanced prostate cancer patients with high cardiovascular risk and acute urinary retention relapse, collectively representing an estimated $6 billion market opportunity.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a long-running financial media platform producing in-depth interviews and branded content for innovative public and private companies. Broadcasting nationally as sponsored programming and supported by a global digital footprint, New to The Street delivers long-form storytelling, investor-focused content, and integrated media strategies across television, YouTube, and social platforms.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-six-part-media-series-featuring-medicus-pharma-ltd.-1135415