AmICredible.ai: AmICredible Launches Kickstarter to Measure Credibility in Online Media

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / AmICredible, a web-based credibility platform designed to strengthen trust and transparency in online media, today announced its first Kickstarter campaign. This initiative targets a growing source of friction where journalists are under pressure to publish quickly and consumers are left to decide what to trust, with limited transparency into the evidence behind a claim.

AmICredible is a proof-of-concept web application. It functions as a credibility search engine that evaluates the strength, sourcing, and framing of written claims across online and social media. Unlike generative tools, it does not write content or make editorial decisions. Instead, it provides structured analysis that allows users to quantify credibility before or after publication, bringing insight and accountability to a process that often remains implicit.

"People are constantly overloaded with information while scrolling, listening, and sharing across platforms, making it harder to discern what is actually true," said Dan Nottingham, founder and CEO of AmICredible. "The future of media integrates a third-party credibility measurement into how people regularly encounter and assess information, while human judgment and transparency remain a central component."

Support from the Kickstarter campaign will accelerate development of several major features, including the native mobile apps for iOS and Android, which are currently scheduled for development later this year. The company also plans to introduce voice-to-text and text-to-speech functionality to improve accessibility and better support how journalists and consumers engage with online content.

The current platform offers a free tier and a Pro subscription, which includes more advanced analysis tools such as Deep Check. By homing in on issues related to phrasing, nuance, and context, Deep Check can more accurately evaluate the quality and diversity of evidence across multiple sources.

AmICredible emerged from Nottingham's experience working with complex, incomplete data and seeing firsthand how misinformation erodes trust across industries. With a background spanning science and software development, he began his career as a staff scientist at Boston University's Center for Space Physics before moving into healthcare and enterprise technology, where he led product teams and built data-driven systems used at scale.

"Trust in online media is under strain, and rebuilding it requires better tools that promote truth rather than amplifying opinions," Nottingham added. "Consumers are often expected to accept or reject claims based on headlines or reputation, without visibility into the evidence behind them. AmICredible offers a simple way to evaluate claims and engage with information more thoughtfully."

The Kickstarter campaign invites journalists and consumers to participate directly in the platform's next phase. Supporters can receive a range of rewards, including early access, subscriptions, promotional giveaways, and opportunities to engage with product development through community and advisory channels.

To learn more about AmICredible, visit: https://amicredible.ai .

To follow the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://amicredible.ai/kickstarter .

About AmICredible

AmICredible believes the solution to misinformation is simple: proactive verification of credibility before statements are shared online. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, fact-based research, and verifiable sources, AmICredible gives users the power to shift digital conversations from combative to collaborative. Join the movement at amicredible.ai .

