Malaga, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Visit YNSAT at Booth #7719N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

YNSAT is the next-generation remote sensing company, transforming the mining industry with its suite of cloud products. This high-impact digital solution not only ensures mining and environmental excellence, but also enables unprecedented speed and precision in decision-making, setting a new standard for responsible mining. Its strength lies in the integration of three key aspects: a simple and intuitive interface, multiple remote sensing instruments, and the most complete suite of functionalities on the market.Leveraging this proprietary technology, YNSAT's specialized products are utilized by leading mining companies to increase the profitability of greenfield projects, achieve successful environmental monitoring, and drastically mitigate structural risks in tailings storage facilities (TSF) while optimizing their capacity.This approach efficiently handles massive datasets, facilitates seamless data sharing across teams, and minimizes the need for costly fieldwork, optimizing operations throughout the entire mine lifecycle. To support its global mission and international clientele, YNSAT maintains strategic offices in Malaga, Madrid, Toronto, and Perth.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

