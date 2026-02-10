Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.02.2026
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
WKN: A0M84G | ISIN: SE0002190926
10.02.2026 13:48 Uhr
Karolinska Development AB (publ): KDventures' portfolio company SVF Vaccines appoints Raheleh Nassaji as Chief Executive Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 10 February 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has appointed Raheleh Nassaji as Chief Executive Officer to lead the transition of the company's lead vaccine candidate SVF-001 to phase 1 clinical development.

SVF Vaccines develops DNA vaccines and immunotherapies based on proprietary technology originating from Karolinska Institutet. Ahead of entering first-in-human phase 1 clinical development with its lead vaccine candidate SVF-001, SVF Vaccines has appointed Raheleh Nassaji as Chief Executive Officer.

Raheleh Nassaji brings nearly two decades of global experience across big pharma, biotech, and healthcare innovation. She combines scientific depth with strategic leadership in clinical development, capital strategy, and business development. Most recently, she served as VP Corporate & Business Development at Hansa Biopharma, where she played a key role in shaping the company's corporate strategy, investor narratives, valuation, and capital planning, as well as leading partnerships across clinical development and commercialization. Previously, she held senior roles at Pfizer, where she led international commercial and strategic initiatives across the Emerging market organisation. Her experience spans biologics, vaccines, immunomodulation, and infectious diseases, with a strong focus on translating scientific platforms into scalable, value-driven development programs.

"SVF Vaccines is at an important inflection point. My focus will be on disciplined clinical execution, building a strong financing and partnering strategy, and positioning the company for long-term value creation as we generate early clinical data," says Raheleh Nassaji, incoming CEO of SVF Vaccines.

"We are pleased to welcome Raheleh Nassaji as CEO of SVF Vaccines at an important stage for the company. Her combination of scientific expertise and strategic leadership will be valuable as SVF Vaccines takes the next step towards clinical development with SVF-001, while continuing to build long-term value," comments Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures

KDventures' ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 33 percent.

For further information, please contact,

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About KDventures AB

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
