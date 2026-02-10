Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Appoints David Sandoval as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) today announced the appointment of David Sandoval as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Sandoval's appointment comes as Milestone launches CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray, the first and only approved self-administered treatment for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. CARDAMYST was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 12, 2025. He will serve as a member of Milestone's executive leadership team and will provide business-focused legal counsel across all functional areas, including contracts, finance, investor relations, business development, intellectual property and human resources.

Mr. Sandoval brings more than 15 years of experience leading legal and compliance functions across the life sciences sector, with a particular focus on late-stage development, regulatory approval and first-product commercialization. Throughout his career he has advised executive teams and boards on corporate governance and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliance and designed and implemented healthcare compliance programs covering various areas, including promotional review, healthcare professional interactions, speaker programs, pricing and market access, Sunshine Act reporting and enterprise risk management.

"David's appointment strengthens our leadership team at a critical stage for Milestone as we execute on the launch of CARDAMYST," said Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. "His extensive experience leading legal and compliance teams and supporting commercial launches in highly regulated environments will be invaluable as we scale our operations and build the infrastructure to support long-term growth. I welcome David to Milestone and look forward to his impactful contributions."

Mr. Sandoval said, "I am very excited to join Milestone at this important time. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to further build upon a strong legal and compliance foundation that will enable successful commercialization, support long-term growth and help drive value creation for shareholders, and continue to benefit the patients we serve."

Before joining Milestone, Mr. Sandoval served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at MaxCyte, Inc., where he oversaw global legal, compliance and risk management activities. He also played a key role in major strategic transactions, including the acquisition of SeQure Dx Inc. He also led SEC compliance efforts, modernized the legal function, and supported global commercial operations. Prior to MaxCyte, Mr. Sandoval was employed as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for North America at Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (formerly Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals), where he built the company's U.S. legal and compliance departments from the ground up. During his tenure, he helped guide the company through multiple product launches across biologics, small molecules, OTC products and medical foods. His accomplishments include overseeing the legal aspects of major transactions, including the divestitures and acquisitions of various products and a manufacturing plant.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Sandoval held senior legal roles at Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he led sales and marketing compliance matters and advised on FDA regulatory and promotional issues, and at Eisai Inc., where he counseled cross-functional teams on FDA, fraud and abuse, HIPAA and pharmaceutical marketing compliance. He began his legal career in private practice at O'Melveny & Myers LLP, advising clients on regulatory, litigation and transactional matters. Mr. Sandoval holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law, a B.A. from Cornell University, and a Certificate of Business Administration from Georgetown University.

About CARDAMYST

CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. It is a novel calcium channel blocker nasal spray designed as a self-administered rapid response therapy for patients, thereby bypassing the need for immediate medical oversight. The product is intended to provide health care providers with a new treatment option to enable on-demand care and patient self-management. This portable treatment may provide patients with active management and a greater sense of control over their condition. CARDAMYST is well studied with a robust clinical trial program that includes a completed Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of PSVT. Currently, etripamil is in Phase 2 development for treatment of PSVT in pediatric patients and Phase 3 development for acute treatment of atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR) in adults. For more information, please visit CARDAMYST.com.

Indication

CARDAMYST is indicated for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR CARDAMYST (etripamil)

What is CARDAMYST?

CARDAMYST is a prescription medicine used to help restore normal sinus heart rhythm in adults who have symptoms of sudden episodes of fast heartbeat called paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

It is not known if CARDAMYST is safe and effective in children.

Do not use CARDAMYST if you:

are allergic to CARDAMYST or any of its ingredients. See the Patient Information for a complete list of ingredients in CARDAMYST.

have limitations in activities due to heart failure (moderate to severe heart failure).

have Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, Lown-Ganong-Levine syndrome, or an abnormal heart rhythm pattern called pre-excitation (delta wave) on an electrocardiogram (ECG).

have sick sinus syndrome without a permanent pacemaker.

have second degree or higher atrioventricular (AV) block.





Before using CARDAMYST, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a history of fainting.

have low blood pressure.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if CARDAMYST will harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if CARDAMYST passes into your breast milk. You should stop breastfeeding for 12 hours after treatment with CARDAMYST. During this time, pump and throw away your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby after using CARDAMYST.





Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of CARDAMYST?

CARDAMYST may cause serious side effects, including:

Fainting due to CARDAMYST effects on blood pressure, heart rate, and electrical activity of the heart. CARDAMYST may cause dizziness and fainting, especially in people with a history of fainting and certain heart problems, or people with a history of fainting during an episode of PSVT. Use CARDAMYST while sitting in a safe area where you will not fall if you become dizzy or lightheaded. Lie down if you feel dizzy or lightheaded after using CARDAMYST. If fainting occurs after using CARDAMYST, caregivers should place you on your back and seek medical help.





The most common side effects of CARDAMYST include:

nasal discomfort

nasal congestion

runny nose throat irritation

nosebleed

These are not all of the possible side effects for CARDAMYST. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the full Prescribing Information https://milestonepharma.com/etripamilprescribinginformation.pdf for CARDAMYST.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST) is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. Milestone's lead product is CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray, a novel calcium channel blocker, which is FDA approved for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults. Etripamil is also in development for the treatment of symptomatic episodic attacks associated with AFib-RVR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "demonstrate," "designed," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "may," "pending," "plan," "potential," "progress," "will", "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: Milestone's expectations regarding the promotional launch and commercialization of CARDAMYST; expectations in regards to etripamil's efficacy; Milestone's ability to scale its operations, build the infrastructure to support long-term growth, and drive value creation for shareholders; and other statements not related to historical facts. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether Milestone's future interactions with the EMA will have satisfactory outcomes; whether and when, if at all, Milestone's MMA for etripamil will be approved by the EMA; uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion, evaluation and results of Milestone's clinical trials; risks and uncertainty related to the complexity inherent in cleaning, verifying and analyzing trial data; and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, general economic, political, and market conditions, including deteriorating market conditions due to investor concerns regarding inflation, international tariffs, Russian hostilities in Ukraine and ongoing disputes in the Middle East and overall fluctuations in the financial markets in the United States and abroad, risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, and risks related the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital in the current economic climate. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, in each case under the caption "Risk Factors," as such discussions may be updated from time to time by subsequent filings Milestone may make with the SEC. Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

