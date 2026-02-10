Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI HealthTech platform, today announced the global launch, effective immediately, of Otter.SG, an AI-powered SaaS clinic management platform that unifies clinical, operational, and financial workflows in a single system.

Unlike traditional healthcare practice management systems that typically focus on scheduling or billing, Otter.SG consolidates key in-clinic and remote workflows-including EMR, accounting, inventory management, CRM, and teleconsultation-into one interface while significantly reducing administrative burden.

Otter.SG also includes MNDR's proprietary AI modules such as AI Note, which automates consultation transcription, and AI Checker, which performs real-time documentation support for accuracy and compliance.

The platform is engineered for scale, including multi-currency support and configurable modules intended to meet the needs of diverse clinical settings and operating environments.

"Healthcare is currently hindered by fragmented systems that force doctors to spend more time on screens than with patients," said MNDR CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng. "With Otter.SG, we aren't just managing a practice; we are providing the intelligence layer for modern medicine.

"By opening our doors to clinics worldwide, we aim to help providers scale efficiently while maintaining compliance and delivering better patient experiences-both online and face to face."

Key Highlights

AI-native workflows: AI Note and AI Checker are designed to reduce administrative overhead, improve documentation quality, and support compliance-enabling clinicians to focus more time on patient care.

Security and regulatory readiness: Built for high-trust environments, Otter.SG is designed to support robust data protection practices and interoperability requirements, including integration pathways aligned with national health initiatives where applicable.

Unified hybrid care: A single workflow for in-clinic and remote consultations to maintain continuity of care without requiring separate systems.

Scalable SaaS packaging: Tiered plans beginning with an entry-level Essential tier (starting at US$50/month) and scaling through Advanced and Enterprise tiers for larger groups and multi-site operators.

Operational analytics: Centralized dashboards to help practices track revenue cycles, monitor performance, and forecast operational needs in near real-time.

Market Opportunity

The global practice management system market is expanding as providers accelerate digital transformation. According to Grand View Research, this market was estimated at US$14.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.54 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 10.19%. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/practice-management-systems-market.

Availability

Otter.SG is now live and accepting registrations from clinics globally through the Otter.SG website. New practices can begin a 14-day free trial immediately at https://manadr.com/cms-ehr.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is an AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expansion into the United States. The Company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to support patients and healthcare professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive dynamics, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283405

Source: Mobile-health Network Solutions