Renewance Inc. Achieves NERC CIP Low Impact Capability, a Key Cybersecurity Standard

The battery asset management and monitoring services company meets all requirements to support the safe operations of battery energy storage system (BESS) sites in the electric grid oversight organization's 'low impact' classification.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Renewance, Inc. announces that it has achieved a key electric grid cybersecurity capability, known as the NERC CIP Low Impact standard, a major milestone for the company that signifies it can support the operations of most battery energy storage system (BESS) sites.

Renewance, founded in 2015, provides industrial battery asset management services to more than 150 industrial sites in 30 U.S. states. Its comprehensive suite of solutions includes installation and commissioning, preventive and corrective maintenance, diagnostics and repairs, and end-of-life decommissioning, recycling, and repurposing.

Now, Renewance's Monitoring Center meets all requirements to support operations of BESS sites classified as North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Low Impact.

"Achieving NERC CIP Low Impact capability is an important step forward for Renewance as we continue to mature our security and compliance posture," said Justin Piessens, IT & Cybersecurity Manager at Renewance.

NERC, a nonprofit organization founded by the electric utility industry in 1968, oversees the interconnected power systems of Canada and the contiguous United States. The NERC CIP standards regulate, enforce, monitor, and manage the cybersecurity of the North American power grid, protecting the grid from cyber threats.

To meet the requirements of the NERC CIP Low Impact framework, Renewance implemented a structured, cross-functional effort to build cybersecurity governance, formalize operational processes, and integrate security considerations into daily business activities. The company provided rigorous documentation of policies and technical supporting evidence.

Through this accomplishment, Renewance demonstrates its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and to aligning its cybersecurity practices with industry-recognized reliability and security standards.

The Renewance Monitoring Center (RMC) is an advanced operational hub that leverages RenewanceConnect's advanced analytics, real-time dashboards, and cutting-edge monitoring technologies. Customers receive alerts and notifications as part of workflows, enabling predictive analytics to anticipate potential issues and implement preventive measures.

Renewance clients can customize the RMC dashboards for their specifications and display data, including battery state-of-health (SoH), temperature profiles, charge/discharge cycles, and warranty compliance metrics. When batteries reach critical thresholds, clients receive automated alerts for system usage excursions that can potentially impact warranty and long-term system performance.

The RMC supports incident tracking and resolution logs, and generates monthly, quarterly, and annual performance reports. RenewanceConnect and the RMC provide actionable insights that improve decision-making, mitigate risks, and reduce downtime, ensuring peak efficiency in clients' operations.

For more comprehensive information on Renewance's cybersecurity and operational capabilities, visit https://batterystewardship.com.

About Renewance, Inc.

Renewance, Inc. is a Chicago-based leading provider of battery life cycle services for the Energy Storage (ES) and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries. Renewance provides software solutions, technical field services, warehousing and logistics, and project management services that enable clients to manage their assets more effectively and responsibly throughout their operating life, ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of batteries, as well as safe recycling or repurposing of spent batteries in an economically viable, regulatory compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

