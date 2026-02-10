The Future of the Drive-Thru is Here: AIM Consulting Releases Drive-Thru Ordering Solution

The AI accelerator fits existing POS systems and allows for more focus on product prep and customer service

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company and award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery, today announced its new AI drive-thru ordering solution.

AIM's AI-powered drive-thru accelerator interfaces with drive-thru audio systems, menu Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and point-of-sale (POS) systems to deliver fast, accurate, and cost-effective order processing. The accelerator will streamline operations, reduce costs, and help restaurants and retailers win more customers.

Preliminary client outcomes suggest:

24% average increase in drive-thru specific revenue per day

14% average reduction in order processing time due to less manual typing

18% average increase per hour in the number of vehicles serviced, resulting in increased client satisfaction and demand due to visibly smaller drive-thru lines

With advanced AI tools, like Amazon Bedrock Nova Sonic, the software can operate both attended and unattended, empowering employees to focus on product preparation and customer service.

"AIM Consulting's drive-thru accelerator is AI in action and is ushering in a completely new standard for the future of AI ordering solutions via conversational commerce. By empowering restaurants and retailers to deliver exceptional ordering experiences, and giving them the tools to do so, we are welcoming a new era of drive-thru efficiency, revenue, and customer satisfaction." ~Mike Mallahan, President, AIM Consulting

AIM Consulting's AI drive-thru accelerator fits existing POS systems and operations. By eliminating the heavy hardware rollout, this accelerator will reduce line wait times, improve the customer experience, and provide faster, less expensive implementation.

To learn more about AIM Consulting's drive-thru ordering solution or schedule a demo, click here.

About AIM Consulting

AIM Consulting, an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in technology consulting and solutions delivery. Known for our collaborative engagement model, we partner closely with clients to achieve their success.

Established in 2006 with offices in Seattle, Minneapolis, Denver, and Chicago, we are recognized among the fastest-growing private companies and best places to work. Our enduring partnerships with top technology consultants ensure successful outcomes, strategic execution, and advancement of modern technology initiatives.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a renowned leader in talent solutions and consulting services, delivering top-tier talent and consulting expertise across the United States. Praised for its People-First approach, Addison Group has been recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in the countryby Forbes, Staffing Industry Analysts, and others. Dedicated to innovating and evolving to meet business needs, Addison Group's comprehensive service offerings are supported by its portfolio of specialized brands: Addison Group Talent Solutions (AGTS), AIM Consulting, ArcLight Consulting, Bridgepoint Consulting, DLC, Harmony Healthcare, Kranz Consulting, and Mondo.

