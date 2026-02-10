Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
10.02.26 | 15:53
134,30 Euro
+1,94 % +2,56
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,36134,4215:58
134,28134,4415:58
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

1 Logtech Inc.: 1Logtech Announces Native Oracle Transportation Manager Integration Powering Jarrett LINC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / 1Logtech today announced the launch of its native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) integration, now powering the Jarrett LINC platform.

The integration replaces custom-built OTM connections with reusable, AI-enabled workflows, enabling rapid shipper onboarding and fully digital execution.

The Jarrett LINC OTM integration enables shippers using Jarrett's managed transportation services to gain full visibility directly inside OTM, eliminates manual check calls, enables automated invoicing, and supports hours-earlier detection of no-shows-delivering a fully digital, integrated, non-manual operating model that enhances the OTM Control Tower.

"For most 3PLs, OTM integrations have been slow, expensive, and overly dependent on custom development," said JP Wiggins, CEO and Co-Founder of 1Logtech. "Jarrett LINC delivers the fully automated experience OTM shippers now expect from their 3PLs and carriers, and it's a true game changer for Jarrett's clients-enabling execution gains at scale."

1Logtech will demonstrate the OTM integration live at Manifest, K44 in the Innovation Zone, showcasing how no-code, operations-driven integration accelerates onboarding and improves execution quality.

About 1Logtech

1Logtech is an AI-powered integration platform that enables operations teams to build and manage logistics integrations without coding or API/EDI expertise. Like a report writer for integrations, 1Logtech empowers business users-not developers-to reduce integration time, cost, and complexity while freeing engineering teams to focus on higher-value work.

Learn more at https://www.1logtech.com

About Jarrett

Jarrett is an award-winning third-party logistics provider offering logistics, warehousing, international, and fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with warehouse locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry, providing world-class service and technology to many of the world's leading brands.
For more information, visit https://www.gojarrett.com.

CONTACT:

Dianna Durkin
info@1logtech.com
614.342.0093

SOURCE: 1 Logtech Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/1logtech-announces-native-oracle-transportation-manager-otm-integration-powering-jar-1134474

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.