1 Logtech Inc.: 1Logtech Announces Native Oracle Transportation Manager Integration Powering Jarrett LINC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / 1Logtech today announced the launch of its native Oracle Transportation Manager (OTM) integration, now powering the Jarrett LINC platform.

The integration replaces custom-built OTM connections with reusable, AI-enabled workflows, enabling rapid shipper onboarding and fully digital execution.

The Jarrett LINC OTM integration enables shippers using Jarrett's managed transportation services to gain full visibility directly inside OTM, eliminates manual check calls, enables automated invoicing, and supports hours-earlier detection of no-shows-delivering a fully digital, integrated, non-manual operating model that enhances the OTM Control Tower.

"For most 3PLs, OTM integrations have been slow, expensive, and overly dependent on custom development," said JP Wiggins, CEO and Co-Founder of 1Logtech. "Jarrett LINC delivers the fully automated experience OTM shippers now expect from their 3PLs and carriers, and it's a true game changer for Jarrett's clients-enabling execution gains at scale."

1Logtech will demonstrate the OTM integration live at Manifest, K44 in the Innovation Zone, showcasing how no-code, operations-driven integration accelerates onboarding and improves execution quality.

About 1Logtech

1Logtech is an AI-powered integration platform that enables operations teams to build and manage logistics integrations without coding or API/EDI expertise. Like a report writer for integrations, 1Logtech empowers business users-not developers-to reduce integration time, cost, and complexity while freeing engineering teams to focus on higher-value work.

Learn more at https://www.1logtech.com

About Jarrett

Jarrett is an award-winning third-party logistics provider offering logistics, warehousing, international, and fleet services. Founded in 1999, the family-owned company is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, with warehouse locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah. Jarrett is recognized as a market leader in the supply chain industry, providing world-class service and technology to many of the world's leading brands.

For more information, visit https://www.gojarrett.com.

