Cheech and Chong's Global Holding Company: Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company Expands Retail Tech Stack With Flowhub Partnership

New Integration Strengthens the Cheech and Chong Partner Network, Giving Independent Dispensaries the Tools to Compete and Win

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is continuing to invest in the long-term success of independent cannabis retailers with a new partnership with Flowhub, the industry's leading point-of-sale and retail operations platform.

The partnership builds on Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company's recently announced reverse licensing model and Headset collaboration, further expanding the company's growing retail tech stack. Together, these tools give dispensaries that partner with Cheech & Chong access to modern infrastructure typically more accessible to large multi-state operators without sacrificing ownership or independence.

"Our goal has always been simple," said Jonathan Black, CEO of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "Independent retailers deserve the same level of tools, data, and operational support as MSOs. Flowhub strengthens the foundation of our partner ecosystem and gives dispensaries the confidence to run smarter, more efficient businesses."

Flowhub supports thousands of licensed cannabis retailers across regulated U.S. markets, providing a unified platform for sales, inventory, compliance reporting, and customer engagement. This makes it a natural addition to Cheech & Chong's Partner Network. When paired with Headset's real-time analytics and market insights, dispensary partners gain a powerful, integrated toolkit designed to drive better decisions, stronger margins, and sustainable growth.

"Technology shouldn't be a barrier for independent operators. It should be an advantage," said Brandon Harshbarger, President of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "By bringing Flowhub into our ecosystem, we're helping level the playing field and giving our partners access to proven systems that support compliance, efficiency, and scale."

"Independent operators are competing in a consolidating market without the same infrastructure as larger players," said Kyle Sherman, Founder and CEO of Flowhub. "Partnering with Cheech & Chong puts proven, enterprise-level technology in the hands of retailers so they can scale responsibly while staying true to the communities they serve."

The Flowhub partnership is available to dispensaries participating in Cheech & Chong's Partner Network, which allows retailers to remain independently owned while tapping into the brand's cultural legacy, retail design expertise, marketing engine, and national support infrastructure.

"This is about giving retailers real support, not just branding," said Jace Bueno, Chief Operations Officer of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "When you combine the right technology with trusted partners and support them in operating more efficiently, you give independent stores a legitimate chance to compete, grow, and thrive."

Through partnerships with industry leaders like Flowhub and Headset, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is building a connected support system for independent dispensaries. Together, these collaborations unite retail infrastructure, real-time data, and cultural credibility to help dispensaries operate smarter and stay competitive in an increasingly consolidated market.

For more information on the Cheech & Chong Partner Network and its partners, visit CheechAndChong.com/partners .

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is the premier heritage cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. Visit CheechAndChong.com .

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the technology platform behind the best dispensaries in America.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Kyle Sherman, Flowhub powers compliance, point of sale, payments, ecommerce, inventory management, marketing, and analytics for thousands of cannabis retailers nationwide. Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually, empowering high-volume dispensaries to automate operations, increase revenue, and create the best possible customer experience.

Flowhub is on the frontlines of ending cannabis prohibition and is proud to be a founding director of the US Cannabis Roundtable (USCR), the central lobbying and advocacy group working to normalize and professionalize the U.S. cannabis market at the federal level.

Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include PayPal, Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more.

For additional information, visit flowhub.com .

