Orion Financial Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Daren"DJ" Purnell Jr Named Chief Information Officer and Scott Sorin Named Chief Revenue Officer

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Orion Financial today announced the appointments of Daren "DJ" Purnell Jr as Chief Information Officer and Scott Sorin as Chief Revenue Officer, strengthening its executive team to support innovation, growth, and member experience.

"Building the future of Orion Financial requires thoughtful leadership and a strong foundation in technology, data, and relationships," said Ashley McDurmon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Financial. "DJ and Scott bring deep expertise and a people-first approach that positions Orion for long-term success."

DJ Purnell Jr has joined Orion Financial as Chief Information Officer, reinforcing the organization's commitment to secure, modern systems in an increasingly data-driven financial landscape. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Purnell holds an MBA and PhD from George Washington University and a Master's degree in Data Science from Northwestern University. Most recently, he served as Deputy Director of Data and Chief Data Officer for the Office of Financial Research at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"I'm excited to be part of Orion Financial and to work alongside a leadership team that values innovation, security, and people," said Purnell. "There is tremendous opportunity to leverage technology and data to better serve members and support the organization's mission."

Scott Sorin has joined Orion Financial as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a relationship-driven background across mortgage lending and banking. He previously founded Secure Mortgage LLC, served as Director of Operations for Community Mortgage, and supported the Iberia-First Horizon merger.

"Orion's focus on relationships and long-term value strongly aligns with how I approach growth and leadership," said Sorin. "I'm excited to help drive sustainable growth while serving our members and communities."

These leadership appointments underscore Orion Financial's continued investment in innovation, disciplined growth, and exceptional member experience. With strengthened expertise across technology, data, and revenue strategy, Orion is well positioned to advance its mission, respond to an evolving financial landscape, and deliver long-term value to the members and communities it serves.

About Orion Financial

Founded in 1957 in Memphis, Orion Financial is the largest credit union in the Mid-South, serving 70,000 members with over $1.2 billion in assets. Orion Financial is a lifelong partner supporting customers toward financial independence, security, and growth with banking options in consumer and small business, as well as commercial real estate lending. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion Financial's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere on our website or our banking app. Orion Financial is an equal housing lender and insured by the NCUA.

