Clear Capital Enables Automated Service Ordering in ICE Mortgage Technology's Encompass Platform for Automated Collateral Analyzer, AURA

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions, and valuation technology company, announced that AURA , its AI-driven collateral analyzer, will now enable lenders to utilize the Automated Service Ordering (ASO) feature in Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology to automate the collateral analysis of appraisals. AURA automates the risk assessment of appraisals, creating operational efficiencies and improving the quality and accuracy of appraisals for lenders.

ASO is a rule-based workflow in Encompass that allows lender administrators to automatically trigger integrated services. By enabling ASO for AURA, lenders can automate the ordering of collateral analysis, which flags appraisal errors and provides risk assessments directly within their existing workflows-eliminating manual and disconnected review processes so lenders can scale. Through a configurable workflow, lenders have the ability to set customized rules, enabling ASO to automatically initiate an AURA order to generate a risk analysis, and either auto-approve the low-risk appraisals or provide the AURA analysis of high-risk appraisals to an underwriter to review within minutes.

"This enablement for Encompass users represents a significant advancement in appraisal risk management and operational efficiency," said Leah Campbell, Director of Product at Clear Capital. "AURA is designed to be a second brain for lenders, enabling teams to scale appraisal review without increasing manual workload. By allowing lenders to automatically trigger AURA for collateral analysis via ASO, review teams can stay focused on decision-making rather than task execution and manual review."

AURA can be ordered on any Uniform Residential Appraisal Report (URAR) appraisal received through Encompass, delivering a comprehensive risk analysis directly into the eFolder for seamless underwriter access. AURA integrates with Uniform Collateral Data Portal (UCDP) findings and removes the manual review process of Submission Summary Reports (SSR) for Government Sponsored Enterprises. This integration streamlines reviewers' workflows by enabling them to leverage the benefits of automated appraisal review within the system they already use daily. AURA's capabilities are powered by Clear Capital's analytics and AI-driven tools.

"Expanding AURA to be accessible via ASO for Encompass users was a natural next step following AURA's recent updates to support Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) 3.6 appraisals," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "AURA appraisal reviews are consistent, efficient, and in compliance with audit standards, empowering underwriters and analysts to focus their expertise on more complex, high-value decisions right within their existing workflows."

AURA automated ordering via ASO is now available through Encompass Partner Connect. This enablement follows the recent AURA capabilities enhancement to support UAD 3.6 requirements . ASO will automate orders for UAD 2.6 and 3.6 appraisals for Encompass users.

