Fintech Sandbox Marks 2025 Milestone Year and Reaches 450th Startup, Advancing Data-Driven Growth Across Fintech

Fintech Sandbox, with support from data and industry partners and sponsors, has saved its community more than $50 million in data and infrastructure costs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / 2025 marked a milestone year for Fintech Sandbox , a nonprofit providing early-stage startups around the world free access to critical datasets and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency. The organization welcomed its 450th startup, expanded into new countries, and energized the community through landmark events like Demo Day and Boston Fintech Week. With this momentum, Fintech Sandbox is poised to spark even greater fintech innovation in the year ahead.

"Reaching 450 startups showcases the strength of the Fintech Sandbox community and the remarkable pace of fintech innovation this year," said Sarah Biller , Co-Founder of Fintech Sandbox. "This year, we have only been further motivated to drive our mission to create data access for fintech startups around the world. High-quality data is the spark behind fintech innovations that will advance solutions that define our future."

Fintech Sandbox Grows in Startups, Data Partners, Sponsors, and Global and National Reach

In 2025, Fintech Sandbox continued to expand its influence both nationally and globally, adding new data partners and sponsors and seeing an even stronger focus on artificial intelligence within its startup community. Key highlights include:

Fintech Sandbox works with 450 startups through the organization's Data Access Residency - with 80 new startups added to its roster in 2025. This includes repeat founder and Data Access Residency participant, Stewards AI, and significant fundraises from our alumni Alpaca, Bloom Credit, Inven, TidalWave, and Zero Hash.

Seven new data partners - MarketReader, ConsciESG, viaNexus, Spatial Risk Systems, Econoday, Symbol Master and Kaleidoscope were added as new data partners to the organization.

Expansion within Asia, Latin America and Europe - Fintech Sandbox added its first startups from Japan and Argentina and its first two startups from Switzerland in 2025.

Key Accomplishments of Data Access Residency - Since 2014, FTSB has made data more accessible and enabled startups with the resources to get their products off the ground. To date, Fintech Sandbox has helped startups save over $50 million through its Data Access Residency platform. Additionally, the percentage of startups founded by women increased to 29% in 2025.

Boston Fintech Week Returns to Spotlight New Frontier of AI & Demo Day is Hosted in London

As part of the nonprofit's goal to provide global access to data for early-stage startups around the world, the team hosted its 11th Demo Day in London for the first time. Demo Day showcases the cutting-edge solutions developed by Fintech Sandbox startups, leveraging free data and infrastructure provided by data partners featured in the Data Access Residency to accelerate innovation. Presenting startups, including 7Analytics, Calculum, Level2, Sandbox Wealth and Serene, addressed some of the financial services industry's most critical challenges.

The eighth annual Boston Fintech Week was held in September. This year's theme, "The New Frontier," explored how breakthroughs in AI are unlocking bold new ways to tackle some of the toughest challenges in financial services and offered attendees a sharp look at today's rapidly evolving fintech landscape. Key highlights included:

Global Attendees - The 2025 event welcomed over 2,500 attendees from 10 countries. Since Boston Fintech Week's inception, over 10,000 people have attended.

Over 125 Speakers Featured - The event featured executive speakers from EY, the Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT ), F-Prime Capital, Posh, Zero Hash, Flywire, 7Analytics, the Nature Conservancy, and more.

Special Historical Guest - Through a collaboration between FCAT and the Museum of American Finance, attendees of Boston Fintech Week engaged in live conversations with an AI-driven Alexander Hamilton avatar, receiving answers to questions about U.S. financial history, his life and current events.

"Boston Fintech Week continues to be one of the fintech industry's premier gatherings," said Jorge Nario , Head of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology. "From global conversations on the transformative power of AI to interactive experiences like our demos of commercial fintech products and the collaboration that brought Alexander Hamilton to life, the event showcased how emerging technologies can reshape the way we understand and build the next generation of financial services."

Fintech Sandbox is hosting its 12th Annual Demo Day in NYC in April. For more information on joining as a startup, data/infrastructure partner, or corporate sponsor please contact info@fintechsandbox.org , or visit https://fintechsandbox.org .

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides a leg-up for entrepreneurs around the world by providing free access to critical datasets and resources to build their early-stage fintech products through its Data Access Residency. Fintech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the ecosystem. Participating startups - more than 400 thus far - pay no fees and no equity is taken. Boston Fintech Week and Mass Fintech Hub - a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech - are initiatives under the Fintech Sandbox umbrella. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

