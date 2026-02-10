New York Restaurant Show Announces Comprehensive Education Program Featuring Drew Nieporent and Marcus Samuelsson

Program Developed in Partnership with the New York State Restaurant Association and the New York City Hospitality Alliance; Register by February 28th for 20% Savings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / The New York Restaurant Show today unveiled its robust Education Program for the 2026 event, taking place March 8-10 at the Javits Center in New York City. Anchored by appearances from legendary restaurateur Drew Nieporent and internationally acclaimed chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, the program is designed to equip restaurant and foodservice professionals with practical and relevant insights.

Produced by Restaurant Events, LLC in partnership with the New York State Restaurant Association and the New York City Hospitality Alliance, the 2026 Education Program addresses today's most pressing challenges and opportunities, from leadership and concept development to menu innovation, beverage trends, and business growth. Attendees will have access to more than 40 hours of complimentary education, along with engaging culinary demonstrations and live competitions, all included with show admission.

"Our mission is to curate relevant knowledge and skills that attendees can immediately apply to their businesses, ensuring they leave inspired and ready to take on the future," said Glenn Celentano, CEO of Restaurant Events, LLC. "We are incredibly appreciative of our partner associations and our outstanding Conference Advisory Board for working with us to develop an education program that delivers tangible value."

Nieporent and Samuelsson will headline a dynamic lineup of industry leaders, chefs, operators, and experts, offering perspectives shaped by decades of experience at the highest levels of the restaurant and hospitality world. Their participation underscores the Show's commitment to delivering timely, actionable content led by the voices shaping the future of dining.

The Education Program features sessions led by top industry experts and practitioners that address the most critical issues facing today's operators. Topics include menu development, marketing and social media strategy, workforce recruitment and retention, technology adoption, operational efficiency, and financial planning. Speakers will share practical takeaways in sessions such as How to Hire the Right People-Fast, Menu Strategy, Where Restaurants Go Next, Success Through Strategic Partnerships, How Restaurants and Vendors Can Use AI, Developing Teams That Drive Results, and more.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance will present a three-day State of the Industry Conference featuring 9 sessions exploring the evolving restaurant landscape. The program includes three cornerstone panel discussions: Full-Service Restaurants (Sunday), Fast- and Limited-Service Concepts (Monday), and Bars and Nightclubs (Tuesday). Additional sessions will cover topics such as Building a Restaurant or Food Brand That Stands Out, Elevating the Dining Experience, Strategies for HR and Workforce Development, and A Journey Through the Restaurant Industry. Speakers will include executives from Kokomo Restaurant, Lido Restaurant Group, Sylvia's Restaurant, Momofuku, Catch Hospitality Group, Marcus Samuelsson Group, Nobu Restaurants, The Marlow Collective, and others.

The New York State Restaurant Association's Hospitality HQ: Learn, Grow, and Lead program will feature eight sessions designed to help operators navigate today's most pressing business challenges. Sessions will address topics including Menu Strategy in the GLP-1 Era, The 7% Rule: The Silent Leaks That Kill Restaurant Profit-and How to Stop Them, Protecting Profitability and Cash Flow in Today's Restaurant Economy, Rising Energy Prices, Hemp Cannabinoids in Food and Beverage, and more.

The Culinary Innovation Theater will showcase live culinary demonstrations from acclaimed chefs and industry voices, including Shaw-naé Dixon, culinary master, social change agent, and author; Jordan Andino, chef and television personality; Chef Chris Follari, culinary director of Hudson Valley Kitchen; and Kerry Heffernan, chef at Grand Banks. On Tuesday, Drew Nieporent, owner of Myriad Restaurant Group, operator of Tribeca Grill, Nobu, Bâtard, Porsche Grille at Citi Field, and Crush Wine & Spirits, will take part in a special fireside chat with Fred Klashman, publisher of Total Food Service. The conversation will explore Nieporent's new book, I'm Not Trying to Be Difficult, and the lessons behind building award-winning restaurants. Following the session, Nieporent will host a book signing for the first 100 attendees.

Also, in the Culinary Theater, there will be a Rum Tasting with FIU Bacardi Center of Excellence Global Brand Ambassador Gabriel Urrutia; as well as the Butchers of America, Mark Madden and Paul Carras, tag teaming a Beef Cutting Demonstration; and the Rapid-Fire Challenge powered by Unox and sponsored by Total Food Service. Judges for the competition will include Chef Stephen Yen (The Core Club), Chef Gennaro Pecchia (Chefs Who Care), Chef Maria Loi (Loi Estiatorio), and Jacki Mazza (DHS Hospitality).

Attendees can also register for three in-depth workshops. Restaurant Management 201 and Restaurant Management 301, led by leadership and operations experts Darren Denington and Alison Anne, focus on team development and operational efficiency, and The Restaurant Marketing Playbook, led by top restaurant marketer David "Rev" Cianco, who will offer strategies to strengthen branding, customer engagement, and profitability.

The newly expanded exhibit hall will showcase the latest in food, beverages, equipment, technology, chef wear, restaurant décor, tableware, and more. Exhibiting companies include Singer Equipment, Walk-In Talk Podcast, I. Halper Paper and Supplies, Shiny Kitchens/CarbonEx, UNOX, Hospitality Provisions, Taste NY, Violet Foods, and a 10-company showcase of new food and beverage products, among others. Exhibiting and sponsorship information is available at: https://www.newyorkrestaurantshow.com/exhibits-sponsorships-activations.

Attendees who register by February 28 will save more than 20%. General admission includes access to exhibits, education sessions, and competitions. Specialty workshops require separate registration. Program details are available at: www.newyorkrestaurantshow.com.

Restaurant Events, LLC, also owns and produces The New York Restaurant Show, California Restaurant Show, The Pizza Tomorrow Summit, and the Florida Restaurant Show. These industry-leading trade shows and conferences provide access to cutting-edge menu trends, state-of-the-art design and décor, best-in-class business education, and hundreds of top vendors and purveyors serving the restaurant and foodservice community. Content is developed in partnership with state associations and a dedicated Conference Advisory Board, serving operators across all segments, from independent restaurants to multi-unit chains to commercial and institutional foodservice.

