Wherobots and Felt Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver the AI Ready Spatial Data Stack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Wherobots and Felt have announced a strategic partnership to modernize the geospatial data stack. By combining Wherobots' high-performance Spatial Intelligence lakehouse and compute engine with Felt's collaborative mapping platform, the two companies connect large-scale data engineering with intuitive, interactive map based applications. The integration lets organizations go directly from processing petabyte-scale geospatial datasets in the cloud to exploring insights in an AI ready, responsive, and collaborative mapping environment - eliminating the friction of moving large datasets between systems and delivering an end-to-end solution for modern spatial teams.

Organizations today are handling ever-growing volumes of spatial and location-based data. Historically, analyzing spatial based data required specialized GIS software or custom applications - tools that were often cumbersome and difficult to connect with modern data systems. By integrating Felt with Wherobots, users can now quickly create live, interactive and collaborative visualizations for a variety of purposes, from mapping fields and creating vegetation indexes, to building consumer-grade, AI enabled user experiences to automated workflows that monitor climate risks. The outcome is intuitive, shareable, interactive mapping applications and dashboards that turn complex data into actionable answers. Users can customize these maps, add new data layers, and collaborate seamlessly with others.

An agricultural use case: how Leaf Agriculture puts Wherobots and Felt to work

Leaf Agriculture is already realizing significant improvements in cost efficiency, scale, and ability to innovate by using Wherobots as their spatial intelligence engine and Felt as their mapping interface. Leaf Agriculture provides a unified API for agriculture organizations and farms working with telemetry data coming from tractors and field sensors. Leaf uses Wherobots to create data products from a massive data lake of agricultural, parcel, and tractor telemetry datasets to provide actionable intelligence for their customers at scale - and recently announced as a new product, LeafLake . Leaf Agriculture then uses Felt to build interactive maps based on spatial data processed within Wherobots. Instead of being bottlenecked by in-person screen-sharings, the Leaf team now distributes maps with links, viewable from any device. Here is an example of one of Leaf's interactive maps.

"Wherobots and Felt's new integration allows organizations to move seamlessly from processing petabytes of raw geospatial data in the cloud to visualizing actionable insights in a browser-based, collaborative environment - all without the friction of traditional desktop-based tools. For modern enterprises who rely on geographic information, this is the complete, end-to-end spatial data infrastructure that makes working with GIS data at scale finally feel effortless," said Rachel Zack, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder at Felt.

"As the planet continues to evolve more quickly - from fires to floods, to physical infrastructure, to geopolitical changes and risk - maps are no longer optional; they're critical tools for rapidly understanding our place on earth," stated Mo Sarwat, CEO of Wherobots. "Yet building and scaling them has traditionally required heavy engineering effort, especially for teams working with satellite and drone data. Through our partnership with Felt, AWS users can now access, analyze, and visualize spatial data directly from S3, eliminating infrastructure complexity and accelerating decision-making when it counts most."

Availability

To get started today, go to wherobots.com to run prebuilt solutions at no cost with the Community Edition. In order to use Wherobots and Felt together, an Enterprise plan of Felt is required to connect to Wherobots API keys . The Wherobots Professional Edition includes a low cost on-demand pricing via the AWS Marketplace , as well as additional features and capabilities for more advanced users and data management. Qualifying customers can also receive credits to offset the cost of a proof-of-concept. Contact info@wherobots.com to learn more.

About Wherobots

Wherobots is the Spatial Intelligence Cloud, purpose-built to help data teams manage and analyze data about the physical world. Founded by the original creators of Apache Sedona, Wherobots provides a high-performance lakehouse engine that unifies spatial and non-spatial data, automates data workflows, and runs AI on planetary scale imagery. By making spatial data "AI-ready," Wherobots enables organizations to run complex data workflows 5-20x faster, or enables operations that were previously impossible at a significantly lower cost and higher efficiency than current cloud data platforms.

