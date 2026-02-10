TurboTenant to Be Featured on Designing Spaces, Airing on Lifetime Television

Segment Highlights Free, All-in-One Property Management Software Empowering Independent Landlords Nationwide

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / TurboTenant , the nation's leading all-in-one property management platform, today announced it will be featured on an upcoming episode of Designing Spaces , airing nationally on Lifetime Television. The segment showcases how TurboTenant is transforming the way DIY landlords manage their rental properties, saving time, reducing stress and helping landlords operate more professionally without the high costs of traditional property management.

Hosted by Olga Villaverde, the Designing Spaces segment features John Martin , Vice President of Product Marketing at TurboTenant, who discusses the company's origin story, its mission to empower independent landlords, and the powerful tools that make it easy to manage rentals from anywhere.

"TurboTenant was built for everyday landlords; people who want professional-grade tools without giving up control or profits," said Martin. "Being featured on Designing Spaces gives us the opportunity to highlight how landlords can manage their entire rental lifecycle in one place, often for free, whether they have one unit or one hundred."

During the segment, viewers will learn how TurboTenant supports nearly a million landlords and renters across all 50 states, facilitating billions of dollars in rent payments each year and helping landlords find, screen, and manage tenants with confidence. The episode explores TurboTenant's comprehensive platform, including rental advertising and syndication, tenant screening and income verification, digital lease creation and e-signatures, online rent collection, maintenance tracking, and integrated accounting.

"Simplifying how folks can manage their rentals and it's free! That's the great information we want to provide our viewers," said Jeanne Kelly, Supervising Producer of Designing Spaces. "We're excited to feature TurboTenant who is leading the way for the DIY landlords with their all-in-one property management software."

In the episode, viewers will also learn about TurboTenant's newest offering, Autopilot , a flat-fee property management service designed for landlords who want a more hands-off experience without surrendering a percentage of their rental income. Unlike traditional property managers who often charge up to 12%of monthly rent, Autopilot delivers transparent, affordable support while keeping landlords fully informed and in control.

Designing Spaces will also explore the growing importance of tenant screening, showcasing TurboTenant's industry-leading screening technology powered by RentButter . The segment underscores how advanced screening helps protect landlords, renters, and communities by identifying risks that traditional screening methods may miss.

The episode featuring TurboTenant will air nationally on February 20 at 7:30 AM ET on Lifetime. Viewers can find additional information about the segment at DesigningSpaces.tv.

To learn more about TurboTenant or to get started for free, visit www.turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant is a free, all-in-one property management software platform designed to help nearly 1 million independent landlords and small property owners manage their rentals efficiently and professionally. From listing and screening tenants to collecting rent and tracking maintenance, TurboTenant simplifies the entire rental process-whether landlords manage one property or one hundred. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, TurboTenant serves landlords and renters nationwide.

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit https://www.designingspaces.tv/.

About BrandStar

BrandStar connects people to brands to do life better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser-targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR, BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

