Fintech Meetup Partners with Engine by Gen to Host the 2026 Banking CMO Summit & Best Banks Awards

Invite-only gathering brings together top retail marketing & product leaders for exclusive panels, peer networking, and a live awards ceremony this March in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 5,000 professionals, including over 1,000 CEOs and founders, and representatives from more than 700 financial institutions, announced a new partnership with Engine by Gen , a category-leading embedded finance marketplace platform, to host the 2026 Banking CMO Summit & Best Banks Awards . The exclusive, invite-only event will take place on Sunday, March 29, as a program preceding Fintech Meetup at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas.

Designed for senior marketing and product leaders from U.S.-based financial institutions, the Banking CMO Summit will convene for a highly curated afternoon of panel discussions, peer networking, and a live awards ceremony. The summit will feature two insight-packed panels with executives from top banks and fintechs, focused on the most pressing challenges facing banking marketers today.

The event will conclude with the announcement of the 2026 Best Banks Awards, a data-driven benchmark honoring institutions delivering standout products, performance, and customer value across 10 award categories. The Best Banks Awards is a long-standing editorial franchise now in its 14th year and widely regarded as the leading consumer banking benchmark in the market, developed by GOBankingRates , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gen.

"Marketing and product leaders are playing a crucial strategic role in how banks compete, grow, and build trust with customers," said Mary Murcko, Head of Growth at Fintech Meetup. "The Banking CMO Summit creates a space for senior leaders to step away from the noise, exchange practical insights, and celebrate the financial institutions that are setting the standard for innovation and impact."

In addition to curated content, attendees will participate in an exclusive networking reception, designed to foster meaningful, peer-level conversations in a high-energy setting.

"Banking CMOs are under more pressure than ever to deliver growth and brand relevance while navigating massive shifts in AItechnology and customer expectations," said Joe Talbott, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen. "This summit is designed to give leaders the space to learn from each other, share what's actually working, and recognize the institutions raising the bar across the industry."

Attendance at the summit is limited to ensure a high-value experience and is available exclusively to registered Fintech Meetup attendees. Applications to attend the Banking CMO Summit are now open and reviewed on a rolling basis; short-listed banks for the Best Banks Awards will receive direct invitations.

For more details on attendance, programming, and award categories, please visit: https://fintechmeetup.com/page/cmo-summit

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 50,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

About Engine by Gen

Engine by Gen, the category-leading embedded finance marketplace platform, matches consumers with real-time, personalized financial product recommendations from the largest connected network of top providers-on mobile apps, websites, and other consumer touchpoints.

Engine by Gen serves as the B2B brand of Gen (NASDAQ:GEN). Learn more at: www.engine.tech or www.GenDigital.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

fintechmeetup@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-meetup-partners-with-engine-by-gen-to-host-the-2026-banking-1135413