7 Virtues Beauty USA LLC: The 7 Virtues Debuts Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum, the Layer Cake Bestie to Buttercream Haze Eau de Parfum

A nostalgic, feel-good gourmand perfume that layers with Buttercream Haze Eau de Parfum like two friends who always show up for each other because sometimes, your best friend is your jam.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / The 7 Virtues, the trailblazing clean fragrance house behind Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum, one of the first major clean gourmand vanilla perfumes on the market, announces Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum, a juicy new chapter in the brand's trademarked Layer Cake story as The 7 Virtues leans into its gourmand roots and leads the clean gourmand perfume craze. Launching exclusively in 2,135 Sephora stores across 19 countries, Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum is the sequel to the brand's viral success of Buttercream Haze, which debuted in the fall 2025 and became the biggest launch in the brand's history, selling out in 55 Sephora stores within its first weekend of launch. Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum continues fueling the demand for indulgent, long-lasting clean perfume.

Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum opens with that first spoon-sweet burst of sun-ripened strawberry, a hint of sugared raspberry, and a kiss of sparkling rosé. The heart reveals whipped marshmallow and nutty pistachio, blending into a creamy swirl of warm amber and responsibly sourced vanilla that adds a comforting depth. The result is an effervescent, nostalgic gourmand that feels playful, cozy, and quietly sophisticated. The composition was created with responsibly sourced materials and is vegan.

"As kids we layered strawberry jam on cake because we were resourceful. We went strawberry picking, and that memory of the scent of sun-warmed berries and the sweetness of innocent, real friendship is the soul of this perfume," says Barb Stegemann, Founder & President, The 7 Virtues. "Strawberry Jam + Buttercream Haze is our friendship blend, two notes that belong together. On your worst day, your best friend will be there, and this scent is that hug."

Layer Cake: Bake Your Blend

The 7 Virtues invites clients to head into their local Sephora to "bake" their personal Layer Cake by layering the brand's unique scent offerings ranging from fresh and fruity to decadent gourmand. Strawberry Jam EDP was designed to pair effortlessly with Buttercream Haze EDP, like jam and frosting, to create a dessert-for-the-soul signature that feels joyful, cozy, and a little cheeky.

Clean, Comforting, and Long-Lasting

Like every perfume from The 7 Virtues, Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum is Clean at Sephora, hypoallergenic, and made with 22 per cent fragrance oils and organic sugar-cane alcohol for a long-lasting clean perfume that lasts up to 24 hours. Each perfume from the brand includes feel-good aromatherapy benefits printed right on the box. The 7 Virtues is also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free and vegan, and is the only B Corp certified perfume brand at Sephora.

Aromatherapy Benefits

The 7 Virtues unique formulas bring the benefits of aromatherapy to each fragrance. Strawberry Jam EDP is best for spreading joy, savoring the moment, and finding your jam.

Purpose with Every Spritz

In keeping with the brand's Make Perfume Not War mission, The 7 Virtues donates partial proceeds from every perfume sold to Days for Girls, a global movement working to end period poverty and advance menstrual equity and education for girls and women around the world.

Availability

Strawberry Jam Eau de Parfum launches exclusively online and in-store at Sephora in the US and Canada on February 10, 2026. It will be available in 19 countries globally by Spring 2026. The 50 ml Eau de Parfum will be available for $94 USD / $127 CAD and the 10 ml Travel Spray will be $32 USD / $43.50 CAD.

Founded for Women's Empowerment

The 7 Virtues perfume brand was born from founder Barb Stegemann's best-selling book, The 7 Virtues of a Philosopher Queen, which serves as the thesis behind the brand. Now in its ninth edition, the book has inspired and empowered women around the world to launch companies, end bullying, and run for office. Readers can download a free eBook by subscribing at www.The7Virtues.com.

The 7 Virtues was founded out of Barb's commitment to support her best friend, a soldier who was wounded on a peace mission. Since its inception, the brand has chosen to launch around International Women's Day to shine a light on women's buying and voting power as a force to build peace and end period poverty.

About The 7 Virtues

Founded by activist, keynote speaker, and best-selling author Barb Stegemann, The 7 Virtues is redefining fragrance with purpose. Launched in 2010 and propelled globally through Dragons' Den and Sephora's Accelerate program, the brand creates sustainable, hypoallergenic perfumes designed to blend effortlessly, with lasting power tested up to 24 hours and aromatherapy wellness benefits woven into every formula. Today The 7 Virtues is sold in 2,135 Sephora stores globally across 19 countries and is the only certified B Corp perfume brand at Sephora, empowering people to wear fragrance as a force for good. The brand brings scent to life at its Perfume Atelier in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where guests can design their own fragrances, with additional ateliers planned for 2026.

