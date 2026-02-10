Opti Digital Launches Pulse Hub to Help Brands Reach High-Value Audiences Across the Open Web

Connecting brands to premium audiences in trusted contexts, while delivering incremental value to publishers.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the launch of Pulse Hub , a new offering designed to help brands connect with high-value consumers in the right context across the open web, while supporting sustainable monetisation for premium publishers.

As brands face increasing difficulty reaching engaged audiences outside closed platforms, and publishers navigate declining yields and fragmented demand, Pulse Hub has been developed to address both sides of the ecosystem. Opti Digital enables brands to activate campaigns directly within trusted, brand-safe environments.

"Pulse Hub was built to answer a clear market need," said Magali Quentel-Reme , CEO of Opti Digital. "Brands want to connect with the right consumers, in the right context, at the right time - at scale - and publishers need campaigns that respect their audiences and support sustainable revenue. Pulse Hub aligns those objectives."

Reaching the right audiences through premium environments

Pulse Hub provides brands with direct access to premium, brand-safe inventory across Opti Digital's global publisher network, reaching audiences in environments proven to drive attention, trust, and engagement. Rather than prioritising scale alone, the platform focuses on contextual relevance and placement quality to deliver more meaningful and impactful advertising experiences.

Through direct deals and private marketplace (PMP) activations, brands can engage audiences across key moments of the buyer journey: from awareness and consideration to lower-funnel traffic acquisition, using high-impact, attention-driven formats.

Opti Digital's network spans 10,000+ publisher partners, representing 265M+ weekly active users across 70+ countries, enabling brands to scale campaigns globally while maintaining contextual alignment and quality standards.

Early pilot activations with global brands demonstrated stronger attention signals and improved media efficiency compared with traditional programmatic buying routes, reinforcing Pulse Hub's role in restoring value on both sides of the market.

"The future of digital advertising depends on creating value for audiences as much as for brands and publishers," added Sébastien Moutte , Co-founder and CSO at Opti Digital. "Pulse Hub helps brands appear in environments that matter, while enabling publishers to unlock demand that aligns with their editorial standards and audience expectations."

With more than 70 global brands already using its platform across EMEA and North America, Opti Digital continues to expand its role as a strategic partner, supporting a healthier and more sustainable ad-supported open web.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company specialising in revenue optimisation for digital publishers. Through its suite of monetisation solutions and proprietary demand, Opti Digital helps publishers maximise performance while preserving user experience. With Pulse Hub, Opti Digital extends this impactful approach to brands, enabling access to premium, attention-rich audiences across global markets.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.fr

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-launches-pulse-hub-to-help-brands-reach-high-value-a-1135509