Responsible Business Alliance: RBA Deploys New and Improved Emissions Management Tool for Global Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) today announced the deployment of its new and improved greenhouse gas management and reporting platform, the RBA Emissions Management Tool (EMT).

The EMT collects emissions data such as energy consumption and fuel use data to calculate GHG emissions values. Other data tracked includes reporting and verification status, and information on reduction targets and initiatives from reporting entities. The EMT's emission calculation methodology follows the recognized standards of the GHG Protocol and uses emission factors and coefficients backed by established data sources.

The EMT has a standardized greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting questionnaire and a platform that allows suppliers to complete their GHG inventory once and share those results with multiple RBA member customers through integration with RBA-Online - the RBA's data management system - eliminating duplicate requests and reducing supplier burden.

"The RBA Emissions Management Tool complements the RBA's existing environmental tools and resources, including its environmental surveys, chemical management due diligence tools, circular materials landscape assessment and waste tracking tools, and supplier capacity-building tools for improved environmental performance across RBA member supply chains," said Holly Evans, Senior Vice President, Environmental Policy and Legal Affairs, Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).

The new version of the EMT includes significant improvements over the previous tool, with more flexible reporting periods, the ability to allocate supplier emissions by customers, and improved download capabilities for data portability.

Companies can learn more about the RBA Emissions Management Tool on the RBA website and contact rei@responsiblebusiness.org with any questions.

The new EMT is an RBA member benefit that is available free of charge to members and their suppliers. The platform can be accessed through RBA-Online.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit organization comprised of companies committed to responsible business conduct in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training and assessment tools to support continuous improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The RBA also has initiatives focused on specific issue areas, including its Responsible Minerals, Labor, Factory and Environment Initiatives, and its Responsible Glove Alliance. The RBA and its Initiatives have more than 600 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $8 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit responsiblebusiness.org.

