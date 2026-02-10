Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Naples Soap Company (OTCQB: NASO), a company that specializes in clean beauty skin, hair, and wellness products, announced today the reopening of its Sanibel Island location at Periwinkle Place, marking a meaningful milestone following the store's closure after Hurricane Ian. Naples Soap Company was forced to close this location in late September of 2022 after sustaining catastrophic damage, including more than eight feet of storm surge that flooded through the building.

After extensive repairs and thoughtful rebuilding, the Periwinkle Place store has been brought back better than ever. The newly renovated location features durable epoxy flooring, all-new fixtures, and refreshed finishes while preserving the cool, coastal vibe that both Sanibel Island and Naples Soap Company are known for. The result is a welcoming, resilient space designed to serve the community and tourists for years to come.

"This reopening means so much to us," said Deanna Wallin, Founder and CEO of Naples Soap Company. "We are incredibly grateful to the Dahlmann family, owners of Periwinkle Place, for their unwavering support as landlords. Their commitment to making the necessary repairs and their persistence in helping to rebuild Sanibel Island back to its former glory made this possible. It's a privilege and an honor to rejoin this remarkable community."

The reopened store offers Naples Soap Company's full assortment of bath, body, and wellness products, all crafted with premium-quality ingredients and inspired by Florida's laid-back coastal lifestyle.

Naples Soap Company invites locals, visitors, and longtime Sanibel supporters to stop by, reconnect, and celebrate this next chapter of resilience and renewal at Periwinkle Place.

Store Location:

Naples Soap Company

Periwinkle Place

2075 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL

Hours of Operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.naplessoap.com.

About Naples Soap Company

Founded in 2009, Naples Soap Company specializes in more than 400 premium skin and hair care products made without harsh chemical additives, focusing on natural, nourishing ingredients. The Company operates 13 retail locations in Florida and products are sold online at www.naplessoap.com. Products are also sold at over 400 boutiques, spas, and retail stores throughout the United States through the Company's wholesale division. The Company has built a loyal customer base that values its commitment to sustainability, wellness, and a wide range of trusted bath and body products. Company stock trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol NASO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that are expected to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words like "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "gear up," "intend," "plan," "predict," "will" and variations of the same. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include our need to obtain additional capital or financing to support our business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, market prices, competition, risks inherent in the development and launch of potential products and in new market segments, risks relating to the establishment and maintenance of relationships with athletes, celebrities and influencers, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Naples Soap Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Naples Soap Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283403

Source: Naples Soap Company, Inc.