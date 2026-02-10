Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") announces corporate update.

The Company is pleased to report that it has filed a statement of use with the USPTO for the CAPNTRACKTM to be registered. The Capntrack system has been in first run deployment with on and off grid projects including a 2MW solar array. When we hear back from the USPTO on the registration of the trademark, estimated at three months, we will provide the market with an update.

The Company also announces that the final review for the Oxyhydrogen non provisional patent submission is under way. The filing is expected to take place before the end of March 2026. When the non-provisional patent has been filed we will let the market place know.

The Company continues to explore other industrial or metallic exploration or mining opportunities that could be synergistic with the use of our patented technology stack.

"The Company looks forward to our next steps and will provide updates once any agreements have been completed." Stated CEO Robert McAllister.

About Enertopia Corp.

Enertopia Corp. defines itself as an Energy Solutions Company focused on modern technology through a combination of our intellectual property patents in green technologies to build shareholder value.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, potential and financing of its, mining projects, 3rd party lithium technology, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements., foreign exchange and other financial markets; changes of the interest rates on borrowings; hedging activities; changes in commodity prices; changes in the investments and expenditure levels; litigation; legislation; environmental, judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in areas in which Enertopia Corporation operates. There can be no assurance that the current patented or patent pending technology being used or developed will be economic or have any positive impact on Enertopia. The User should refer to the risk disclosures set out in the periodic reports and other disclosure documents filed by Enertopia Corporation from time to time with regulatory authorities.

Neither the OTC Markets and the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined, in the policies of the CSE Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283220

Source: Enertopia Corporation